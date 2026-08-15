How Savings Accounts Are Important to Help Build an Emergency Fund

The importance of having an emergency fund is common wisdom. Building one that covers three to six months of expenses is a different challenge entirely. An emergency fund is money set aside specifically for unexpected expenses, things like job loss, a medical bill or a car repair that can’t wait.

A savings account is one of the most practical ways to build that fund, since your balance grows with interest over time while staying accessible when you need it. Check current savings account interest rates before you open an account, so you know exactly what your money could earn along the way.

Choose the type of emergency fund account

Not every account works well for an emergency fund. You need something safe, liquid and easy to access without penalties. A high-yield savings account or a money market account fits that profile. They keep your balance stable, offer competitive interest and let you withdraw funds quickly when something comes up.

You also want to confirm that the account is federally insured. Look for Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance if you are opening an account at a bank, or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) coverage if you are using a credit union. Both protect your deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution, for each account ownership category, so your emergency fund is safe regardless of what happens to the institution.

Have a separate account for your emergency fund

Your emergency fund shouldn’t share space with your everyday checking account. When the money is mixed in with what you use for groceries and bills, it’s too easy to spend it on things that aren’t real emergencies. A separate account creates a clear boundary. You still have full access when you need it, but the money doesn’t disappear into day-to-day spending.

Set up automatic contributions

Automating your contributions takes the decision out of the equation entirely. Automatic contributions move a fixed amount into your savings on a set schedule, so the decision is already made before you have a chance to spend the money elsewhere.

You may set this up in two ways:

Direct deposit split: Assign a fixed amount or percentage of your income to your savings account. Many employers let you divide your paycheck between multiple accounts, so your savings account gets funded before the rest hits your checking account.

Assign a fixed amount or percentage of your income to your savings account. Many employers let you divide your paycheck between multiple accounts, so your savings account gets funded before the rest hits your checking account. Recurring transfer: Set up a weekly or monthly transfer from your checking account to your savings account. You pick the amount and schedule, and your bank handles the rest.

Set your emergency fund goal

The standard target is three to six months of essential expenses. Essential expenses include rent or mortgage, utilities, groceries, transportation and minimum debt payments. These costs don’t stop during a crisis, which makes them the right baseline for your calculation.

The FDIC recommends building at least six months of living expenses to get through a difficult time, like job loss, major car repairs or unexpected medical expenses.1 The right number is the one that gives you enough breathing room to handle a disruption without taking on debt.

Give yourself achievable goals

Saving six months of expenses may feel like a big number, especially at the start. Many savings accounts are designed to help you get there in steps, with tools to set goals by category and track your progress over time.

Starting small is a smart approach to build momentum. Begin with a target of a few hundred dollars, enough to cover a minor emergency without reaching for a credit card. Once you hit that, set your next milestone.

Protect what you have built

An emergency fund only works if you use it for actual emergencies. A vacation, a new phone or a sale isn’t an emergency. True emergencies include job loss, medical events or a major car or home repair. Keeping that line clear is what makes the fund reliable when you genuinely need it.

A savings account gives your emergency fund a place to grow, stay safe and stay available. Set a goal, automate your contributions and track your spending to find money that you could redirect toward it. Getting started takes less time than you think and having that cushion in place changes how you handle the unexpected.

Notice: Information provided in this article is for information purposes only and does not necessarily reflect the views of finbold.com or its employees. Please be sure to consult your financial advisor about your financial circumstances and options. This site may receive compensation from advertisers for links to third-party websites.

Sources

FDIC, “Saving for the Unexpected and Your Future,” https://www.fdic.gov/consumer-resource-center/2025-01/saving-unexpected-and-your-future, January 2025. https://www.fdic.gov/consumer-resource-center/2025-01/saving-unexpected-and-your-future