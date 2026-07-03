How Sales Teams Can Close Deals Faster With Better Contract Processes

A sales rep spends weeks nurturing a prospect. Discovery calls, demos, proposals, follow-ups. The prospect finally says yes. And then everything stalls.

The contract needs to be drafted. Legal has questions. The prospect’s team wants changes. Redlines go back and forth. Approvals sit in someone’s inbox. By the time the agreement is ready to sign, the momentum that took weeks to build has disappeared.

This is not a rare problem. Research suggests that contract formation, negotiation, and approval account for roughly 18% of a company’s total sales cycle. For businesses with 60- or 90-day sales cycles, that means two to three weeks are consumed by contract friction alone.

Where Sales Teams Lose Time in the Contract Phase

The contract phase slows down at three specific points: getting the first draft ready, managing the redline process, and waiting for internal approvals.

Drafting Takes Too Long

In many companies, sales reps cannot generate a contract on their own. They submit a request to legal, wait for a draft, review it, request edits, and wait again. A process that should take hours stretches into days. Meanwhile, the prospect is cooling off, evaluating competitors, or simply getting distracted by other priorities.

Redlines Turn Into Endless Loops

Once the draft reaches the prospect, the real back-and-forth begins. Their legal team wants to change the indemnity clause. Your legal team pushes back. A new version is sent. More changes. Another version. Without a structured process, redlining becomes an open-ended loop where nobody is sure which version is current or what has already been agreed to. A well-designed sales contract management process addresses this by keeping every version, comment, and approval decision in one place so both sides always know where things stand.

Approvals Sit in Someone’s Inbox

Even after both parties agree on the terms, the contract often needs internal sign-off before it can be executed. Finance needs to approve the payment terms. A VP needs to sign off on the discount. Legal needs to confirm the final language. Each of these steps adds hours or days to the cycle, and if any approver is out of office or simply busy, the contract sits idle.

How to Speed Up the Contract Process

Sales teams that consistently close faster do four things differently: they use templates, they set clear redline boundaries, they automate approvals, and they keep everything in one system.

Start Every Deal with a Pre-Approved Template

The fastest way to eliminate drafting delays is to give sales reps access to pre-approved contract templates they can generate without waiting for legal. For standard deal types, the template already contains the right clauses, the right terms, and the right structure. The rep fills in the deal-specific details and sends the contract the same day the prospect says yes.

Legal still controls the templates. They review and update the approved language on a regular cycle. But the day-to-day drafting no longer requires their involvement for routine agreements.

Define a Redline Playbook

Not every clause is worth fighting over. The best sales teams have a clear playbook that defines which terms are negotiable, which have pre-approved fallback language, and which require legal escalation. When a prospect’s legal team requests a change, the rep or deal desk can respond immediately if the change falls within the playbook, instead of routing every request through legal and waiting for a response.

This does not mean accepting every change. It means knowing in advance which concessions are acceptable and which require a conversation.

Automate the Approval Chain

Manual approval routing is one of the biggest time sinks in the contract phase. Instead of emailing a PDF to three people and hoping they all respond quickly, automated workflows route the contract to the right approvers based on deal value, discount level, or contract type. Approvers get notified instantly, can review and approve from their phone, and the contract moves to the next step without anyone chasing signatures.

Keep Everything in One Place

When drafts live in email, redlines happen in Word, and approvals are tracked in a spreadsheet, things fall through the cracks. The most effective sales contract processes keep everything in a single system: the template, the draft, the redlines, the approval chain, and the final signed agreement. One place where anyone on the team can see exactly where the deal stands and what is holding it up.

What Faster Contracts Actually Mean for Revenue

Shortening the contract phase by even a few days has a direct impact on revenue. Deals close faster, which means revenue is recognized sooner. Reps spend less time chasing contracts and more time building pipeline. Prospects stay engaged because the process feels professional and efficient rather than slow and disorganized.

There is also a competitive advantage. When your team can send a contract the same day the prospect agrees and turn around redlines within hours, you are moving faster than competitors who are still waiting on legal. In a competitive deal, speed often tips the outcome.

The contract phase does not need to be where deals go to die. With the right templates, a clear redline playbook, automated approvals, and a single system holding everything together, sales teams can close deals in days instead of weeks and keep the momentum they worked so hard to build.