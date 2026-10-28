How Rising Housing Costs Are Changing the Way Americans Buy Homes

Rising housing costs have made buying a home more challenging for many Americans. Higher property prices, mortgage interest rates and ongoing homeownership expenses mean that having enough savings for a down payment is no longer the only financial concern. Even households with stable incomes and money set aside may struggle to find a property they can comfortably afford without putting pressure on their monthly budgets.

According to the National Association of Realtors, home prices increased in 80% of U.S. metropolitan areas during the second quarter of 2026. As housing costs rise as a percentage of household income, potential homebuyers are focusing on additional factors when considering a home, including location, size, and property type, and, most importantly, how to pay for it in the long run. The long-term costs of homeownership are receiving increasing consideration.

Homebuyers Are Rethinking Their Financing Options

As housing affordability becomes a greater concern, buyers are paying closer attention to how different mortgage arrangements affect their long-term finances. The interest rate, repayment period and upfront expenses can significantly influence the total cost of purchasing a property.

For eligible veterans and active-duty military personnel, VA home loans can be an attractive option because they often allow buyers to purchase a property without a down payment. However, financing costs still vary depending on the lender, loan amount and repayment terms. Checking the current VA loan interest rate can help eligible buyers understand prevailing borrowing costs and compare potential monthly payments with those associated with conventional or FHA loans. This comparison is particularly important when even a small difference in interest rates can affect the total cost of a mortgage over several decades.

Conventional and FHA loans offer a variety of programs, each with different approval requirements, down payment options, and additional homeownership costs. Beyond the mortgage itself, buyers must also prepare for closing costs, potential mortgage insurance and other loan-related fees. Even VA loans carry a funding fee, unless the borrower is specifically exempt.

For those evaluating a home’s affordability, it is no longer enough to consider the purchase price. Prospective buyers must consider all financing terms and additional costs to accurately assess a home’s long-term affordability.

Location Is Becoming a Financial Decision

Previously, location has been the most important factor for home buyers. As housing costs continue to rise, however, home buyers must consider the full cost of living in a particular location and whether they can afford to live there. Many are deciding that it is more cost-effective to relocate to suburbs or even downsize and move to a smaller town.

Many households that can’t afford prices in expensive metropolitan areas consider buying a home in the suburbs of a larger city or in a smaller town. Many locations allow people to work from home full time or have jobs that permit part-time remote work. The desire to live in an affordable location is driving many buyers to consider places outside the typical metropolitan areas they would normally consider.

The lower housing costs per square foot in outlying areas will not necessarily translate into lower costs of living for homebuyers. Homeownership costs include property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, and other services that can vary dramatically by location.

It is also important for individuals to consider the cost of living in any area before moving to save on the price of a home. The cost of living can include factors such as the price of groceries, gas, entertainment, and other expenses an individual may incur regularly. If a cheaper home has higher expenses than a more expensive one, the overall cost to own it could be higher.

Smaller Homes Are Becoming a Practical Choice

Recent surveys show Americans are becoming more aware of the gap between the size of the house they can afford and the size they actually need. As home prices continue to rise, owning a home with excessive space is no longer realistic for many would-be homeowners.

Homebuyers are also looking at smaller homes, such as townhomes, condominiums, and even smaller single-family residences, that let them enter the housing market without stretching their finances too far.

For younger homebuyers with financial priorities, such as saving for retirement or managing high student debt, choosing a property that meets basic needs while avoiding unnecessary square footage can free up household cash for these ends.

Still, a small home is not for everyone. As noted, condominiums come with association fees, limited storage, and other factors to weigh carefully before purchasing. And remember, your household may change significantly in the years to come. Will a small home still be right for you?

More Americans Are Delaying Homeownership

For others waiting to enter the market, waiting may be wise, as housing costs are not expected to fall in the near future.

According to the National Association of Realtors 2026 generational trends report, first-time buyers accounted for only 21% of home buyers.

However, waiting to buy a home can help some people, as it gives them time to save more money, improve their credit score, pay off current debts, and be sure that their financial priorities align with the responsibilities of a long-term mortgage.

However, waiting to buy a home is not without risk and uncertainty. Home prices and mortgage interest rates could be higher in the future. Therefore, even though waiting to buy a home may give homebuyers more time to save money, improve their credit, and pay off other debts, they must weigh these advantages against their current housing needs and financial situation.

Long-Term Affordability Is Taking Priority

These new homebuyers are more aware that owning a home in today’s economy requires financial flexibility to handle the unexpected costs of homeownership. This is in addition to being able to afford the monthly payments on their mortgage.

As house prices have increased, so too have the costs of running a house. Buyers must be aware of ongoing costs, including maintenance, repairs, insurance, and how their income may change.

Changing housing costs have greatly influenced how Americans approach buying a home and what factors they consider most important. Overall, today’s homebuyers are seeking not only affordable monthly mortgage payments but also affordability in terms of location, square footage, and the mortgage’s terms and conditions.