How Randy NG Uses P&L Discipline to Keep Import Margins Predictable

A seafood shipment can look profitable when the order is placed and leave little or no profit by the time it reaches a customer. Freight may cost more than expected, duties may be calculated differently, or a broker’s fee may arrive after the other costs have been recorded. Underweight cases can further reduce the return. Together, those differences can use up the expected margin.

Randy NG, an operations specialist based in Flushing, NY, tracks those costs throughout the import process. He uses the profit and loss statement to guide decisions while shipments are moving, rather than waiting until month-end to find out how they performed. Knowing the likely costs before placing an order gives him fewer problems to resolve after it arrives.

Tracking What Each Shipment Costs

Randy is responsible for the P&L details on the import side, including margins, pack costs, freight, duties, and broker fees. He also tracks payment due dates and expected cash inflows.

The supplier’s price is only part of what the business pays. Packaging, transport, customs duties, and broker services all contribute to the final cost, and those amounts can vary between shipments. Looking at each expense separately helps Randy understand why a shipment earned less than expected and what needs to change on the next order.

Knowing the Landed Cost Before Buying

Landed cost brings those expenses together: it’s the full cost of getting a product from the supplier to the receiving dock. For Randy, landed-cost accuracy is essential to deciding what to buy and how to price it. If an estimate leaves out a fee or understates a duty, the expected profit may never materialize.

Tariff classification is part of that calculation. Randy maps products to HTS codes, the Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes that determine how imported goods are classified and what duty applies. The correct code helps him estimate duties accurately and build a more reliable landed-cost figure.

Buyers can then use that figure to price products and plan future orders. Customers and receiving teams also know what costs to expect when the shipment arrives.

Getting the Product Specifications Right

What arrives in a case matters just as much as what it costs to ship. Randy works with value-added shrimp formats, including EZ-Peel and Peeled and Deveined in tail-on and tail-off styles, and commercial pack configurations such as 6×4-lb cases.

Before placing an order, he establishes the size bands, pack styles, and net weights. He insists on true net-weight standards so the business receives the amount of product it paid for. Frozen seafood is commonly glazed with a protective layer of ice, which is one reason net weight and gross weight can differ. If a case contains less product than ordered, the business has less to sell against the same purchase cost.

Each set of specifications is tied to a clear SKU, giving purchasing, receiving, and accounting the same reference when they order, inspect, and record the product.

How Randy NG Connects Payments to Quality Checks

Even a profitable shipment can strain cash flow if the business pays too early or receives money too late. Randy schedules payments around defined quality checks, releasing money as the shipment clears each stage. He also follows a strict import schedule, with checks at origin, in transit, and at destination so everyone involved knows what needs to happen and when.

If a quality problem is found before the shipment leaves its origin, the business can address it before paying in full. Tying payments to verified progress preserves that leverage and makes cash-flow timing easier to forecast across shipments.

Avoiding the Cost of Documentation Problems

Import paperwork affects both compliance and shipment cost. Randy organizes the work around Seafood HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) requirements and FDA import guidance, preparing accurate, complete submissions for review. When a shipment falls into a trade-restricted category, he prepares Certification of Admissibility paperwork to help it clear customs smoothly.

A documentation problem can leave frozen product waiting at the border, adding storage costs and increasing the risk of spoilage. It can also mean work has to be done again. To help avoid those delays, Randy ensures licensed customs brokers receive product-level details, HTS code mapping, and traceability records in an organized, usable format.

Checking Product Condition on Arrival

Keeping frozen seafood at the right temperature protects both food safety and the money invested in it. Randy NG of Flushing, NY, manages temperature-controlled logistics and works with warehouse partners to check product quality on arrival, using standardized intake templates and documenting product condition.

Finding a problem at receipt gives the team a chance to record it and take it up with the supplier promptly. Weeks later, the same problem can be much harder to resolve, and the loss harder to recover.

Randy has described the goal as a “no-drama” import cycle: clear SKUs, clean paperwork, and predictable delivery. Each helps avoid mistakes and delays that can reduce a shipment’s profit.

Experience With Budgets and Logistics

Randy worked with budgets, schedules, and contingency plans well before he managed imports. He began by organizing large-scale alumni events at his alma mater, where those plans had to work under the pressure of a live event. He later worked in international sales in the health and wellness sector, focusing on market expansion across Asia and adapting product messaging to local regulations and consumer preferences.

In seafood imports, he applies that experience to decisions made throughout a shipment’s journey: what to order, how to estimate its cost, when to pay, and what to check on arrival. Those decisions determine how much of the expected margin remains when the product is sold.