How Often Should You See Someone During the Talking Stage?

You’ve reread the same text five times, trying to figure out if two days of silence means something or nothing. Welcome to the talking stage, the phase where a single unanswered message can send you into a full investigation.

If that sounds familiar, you’re not overthinking it because something’s wrong with you. You’re overthinking it because this stage genuinely doesn’t come with rules, and your brain hates that.

What the Talking Stage Actually Is (and Isn’t)

Before you can figure out the right pace, it helps to know what you’re actually in.

Research on this exact topic, published in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy, found that the talking stage typically happens right before two people decide to become an official couple, and that it’s genuinely distinct from other stages. According to the Psychology Today breakdown of that research, “just talking” isn’t the same as casually getting to know someone, and it isn’t the same as a no-strings hookup either. The researchers found it’s better described as a period where both people are quietly testing whether there’s real potential, without saying that out loud yet.

That’s actually useful to know, because it explains why the pace feels so loaded. You’re not just texting. You’re both silently gathering evidence.

Why There’s No Universal “Right” Frequency

There isn’t a magic number of texts per day or dates per week that applies to every talking stage, and anyone who tells you otherwise is guessing.

Pace depends on both people’s schedules, communication styles, and how much either of you tends to need reassurance versus space. Someone who’s naturally low-key with texting isn’t automatically less interested. Someone who texts constantly isn’t automatically more serious. The number matters less than whether it feels consistent and mutual.

Signs the Pace Feels Healthy

A few patterns worth paying attention to instead of counting texts:

Both people initiate. You’re not the only one starting conversations or suggesting plans.

Response times feel reasonable. Not instant every time, not radio silence for days, just normal for two people with actual lives.

It’s moving somewhere. Talking is turning into actual plans, not just staying in text limbo indefinitely.

Signs the Pace Feels Off

This cuts both ways, and it’s worth watching for either version.

Too little: you’re the only one reaching out, replies are slow and short, and weeks go by without an actual date getting scheduled.

Too much: the texting has become nonstop in a way that feels more like anxiety management than genuine interest, for either of you.

Neither extreme means the connection is doomed. But both are worth noticing instead of pretending you haven’t.

Ask Instead of Guessing

Here’s the part that actually solves the overthinking: you can say what you want instead of decoding response times like tea leaves.

Something as simple as “I like talking to you, want to grab coffee this week?” does more work than three days of silent analysis. It’s direct without being intense, and it gives you an actual answer instead of a guess. Most people appreciate the clarity more than you’d expect.

Skip the Guesswork With a Real Conversation

If the whole point of the talking stage is figuring out whether there’s real chemistry, a slow text thread is honestly one of the worst ways to find out.

A chat line cuts straight through that. Instead of waiting hours for a reply and trying to read tone into a text message, you get an actual live conversation, right away, with someone who’s there to talk. It’s a good way to skip the ambiguity entirely, whether you’re between talking stages and want to meet someone new, or you just want practice having a real conversation instead of overthinking a screen. Most lines let women chat free and give men a free trial, so it costs nothing to see how a real conversation actually feels compared to a text thread that’s gone quiet.

Quick Answers

Is it normal to talk every day during the talking stage? It can be, but it’s not required. What matters more is whether the contact feels mutual and consistent, not whether it happens daily.

How long should the talking stage last before a date happens? There’s no set timeline, but if weeks are passing with no actual plans forming, that’s worth noticing. Talking stages that never move toward a real date often stay stuck on purpose.

What does it mean if they’ve gone quiet for a few days? It could mean a lot of things: a busy week, low phone habits, or genuinely fading interest. Instead of guessing, it’s fine to just ask directly once they resurface.

Bottom Line

There’s no universal right pace for the talking stage, just a healthier way to handle the uncertainty. Watch for mutual effort, say what you actually want instead of decoding silence, and if you’re tired of guessing altogether, a chat line gives you a real conversation without any of the waiting.