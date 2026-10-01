How Magnakom Simplifies IT Asset Disposition for Procurement Teams

The purchase order for 400 new laptops went through three rounds of review. Finance approved the budget, legal signed off on the vendor contract and IT mapped out the deployment schedule. No one has yet asked what happens to the 400 laptops being replaced, each of which still holds email archives, client files and saved credentials. When an auditor or board member later asks where those devices went, “we’re not sure” is not an acceptable answer.

Answering that question is the job of IT asset disposition (ITAD), which is why a growing number of procurement teams rely on a certified ITAD partner. The sections below cover the risks of retiring devices without one, each stage of a certified disposition process and the questions worth asking when choosing a provider.

It draws on the process used by Magnakom, a Los Angeles-based electronics recycler and refurbisher and one of the largest independent sellers of refurbished consumer electronics in North America.

Why Procurement Teams Are Rethinking IT Asset Disposition

Three pressures are converging on device retirement. Data security requirements are tightening. Awareness of electronic waste is growing. And finance leaders expect aging hardware to return some value rather than simply disappear.

As a result, procurement teams are increasingly accountable for what happens to devices after retirement, not just for the initial purchase. The scale of the problem helps explain why. According to the UN Global E-waste Monitor, global e-waste is rising five times faster than documented recycling and is projected to reach 82 million metric tons by 2030.

For organizations managing large fleets, disposition becomes a strategic decision and raises the bar for partners, who need to verify data security and document chain of custody for every device that leaves the building. Demand for trustworthy refurbished hardware is part of the same shift, as Magnakom has noted previously.

What Procurement Teams Risk When Retiring Devices Without a Certified Partner

Disposition problems rarely show up on the day a device leaves the building. They tend to surface months later, during an audit, a records request or a question from leadership about where the old hardware went. Most trace back to one of three gaps: data that was never verifiably removed, a missing record of who handled each device or value that was never recovered.

Data Security and Compliance Exposure

A retired device is not a blank device. Laptops, phones and tablets can retain institutional records, customer information and login credentials long after they leave service. If they are not wiped to a verifiable standard, that data becomes a liability.

The recognized federal benchmark is the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Guidelines for Media Sanitization (SP 800-88). It defines methods for clearing, purging and destroying data according to the type of media and the sensitivity of the information.

Schools carry an added layer of responsibility. Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), institutions must protect student education records, and that responsibility does not end when a device holding those records is retired. Beyond the environmental impact, device retirement carries a legal dimension that many administrators do not fully recognize, a point Magnakom explored in its look at how it simplifies electronic recycling for schools.

Inconsistent Chain of Custody

Chain of custody is the documented record of who handled a device at each stage, from pickup to final disposition. It shows when a device changed hands, where it went and what was done to it.

When that record has gaps, an organization loses the ability to prove where a device ended up or confirm that it was properly wiped or destroyed. For an auditor or oversight body, an undocumented device is an unresolved question.

Lost Value Recovery

Devices routed straight to recycling or a landfill often still have resale or refurbishment value. For budget-conscious decision-makers, that is money left on the table. Trade-in and buyback programs allow organizations to offset part of the cost of a refresh with the hardware they are replacing.

How the Magnakom ITAD Process Works Step by Step

For teams that have never worked with an ITAD vendor, the process can feel opaque. Magnakom, which reports processing roughly 800,000 devices a year for individual and institutional clients, breaks its ITAD process into five stages.

Intake and Inventory Assessment

The process begins by cataloging each device by type, condition and quantity. This baseline gives procurement teams visibility into exactly what is being retired before anything is wiped or removed. Magnakom has described this stage as a structured intake pipeline in which each device is logged and checked against the original submission before anything else happens to it, as detailed in its breakdown of what happens to a smartphone after it is traded in.

Secure Data Destruction and Certified Wiping

Before any further handling, Magnakom says each device is securely wiped to the NIST 800-88 standard. Wiping is the first hands-on step by design. Every stage that follows, from testing to resale, happens on a device that no longer carries the organization’s data.

Testing, Grading and Quality Control

Devices then go through functional checks, cosmetic grading and a final quality control review before they are approved for resale. With transparent grading, each device is assessed against defined criteria and its condition is reported consistently. That gives procurement teams confidence in how value is determined and assures buyers of refurbished units that devices have been rigorously tested.

Resale, Reuse or Responsible Recycling

Condition determines the next step. Devices in good working order can be resold or redeployed, while those that cannot be reused are recycled. Recycling is the responsible endpoint of the process. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes that improper e-waste handling can release hazardous materials and waste valuable resources that could otherwise be recovered.

Documentation and Reporting

Finally, Magnakom provides documentation covering the chain of custody and data destruction records. This reporting allows a procurement team to demonstrate compliance to internal stakeholders, a board or an oversight body. For organizations that source refurbished devices as part of the same cycle, Magnakom backs those units with a one-year warranty, extending accountability from the device that leaves to the one that arrives.

Turning Retired Devices Into a Smart Business Decision

The refresh that went through three rounds of review deserves the same rigor on the way out. An ad hoc approach leaves questions about data, custody and value unanswered. A certified partner answers them with a documented process.

When evaluating a provider, procurement teams can ask a few practical questions.

Which sanitization standard does the provider follow, and how is it verified?

Is chain of custody documented from pickup to final disposition?

How are devices graded, and how is value reported?

What happens to devices that cannot be reused?

As Magnakom works to make premium technology more accessible, secure and sustainable, its process offers one model of what that looks like in practice. For teams planning their next device retirement or refresh cycle, those questions are a useful place to start.