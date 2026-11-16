If you live in California and you were hurt in a Florida wreck while visiting relatives, driving across the state, or settling near Tampa Bay, the filing clock is easy to misread. Many California drivers still hear that Florida injury suits have four years. For a negligence claim that accrued after March 24, 2023, section 95.11 of the 2026 Florida Statutes now puts that claim on a 2-year clock.

That shorter period came in with Chapter 2023-15, which the governor approved and the secretary of state filed on March 24, 2023. The act took effect the same day. The two calendars, California’s and Florida’s, are close in length now, but they do not start from the same official test.

How Florida’s clock compares to California’s

California section 335.1 of the civil procedure code generally gives 2 years for a suit over injury or death that another person’s wrongful or careless act caused. That is the period many California drivers already plan around at home. Florida’s current negligence period is also 2 years, but only for claims that accrued after March 24, 2023.

Do not treat the two clocks as interchangeable. A Florida claim that accrued on or before that March 24 date is not pulled into the new 2-year rule by the official applicability sentence. Confirm the accrual date before anyone borrows a California habit and assumes every Florida wreck now has the same two years.

What date starts a California driver’s Florida deadline?

A California driver hurt near Wesley Chapel or Tampa sometimes talks with a truck accident lawyer in Wesley Chapel about which Florida period actually applies. Chapter 2023-15, section 28 is the official sentence for this change. It applies the Section 95.11 revisions only to claims that come into being after the act’s effective date, which was March 24, 2023.

The official test is accrual after that date, not the looser idea that the crash merely “occurred after” the signing. A claim that accrued on March 24, 2023, is not after the effective date. Write down the wreck date, the injury date, and any later date on which the claim might have come into being.

Older Florida crashes and the longer period

Before Chapter 2023-15, negligence was in Florida’s four-year group. That older period still matters for a claim that accrued on or before March 24, 2023. The new 2-year negligence entry in section 95.11(5) does not, under section 28, reach those earlier-accruing claims.

A California visitor who was hurt in Florida in early 2023 therefore cannot assume the shorter clock controls. The official dividing line is accrual after March 24, 2023, which leaves a March 24 accrual, and any earlier accrual, outside the new two-year negligence entry. Keep medical records, travel itineraries, and any early claim letters, because those dates help fix when the Florida claim accrued and whether the older four-year period still applies.

After a California driver is hurt in Florida

Keeping your bills paid after a California car crash is a useful home-state money discussion, but it does not replace Florida’s official filing clock. If you were visiting Florida, or you had already moved from California, the state where the wreck happened is the one whose limitation statute you have to match. Confirm whether the claim accrued after March 24, 2023, before anyone treats two years as automatic.

Section 95.11(5) also lists 2 years for a wrongful-death action. That is a separate entry from the negligence entry, so a fatal Florida wreck needs its own official check. Do not collapse those two entries into one informal “accident date” rule, and do not assume a California two-year habit answers a Florida wrongful-death question either.

Next steps for a California traveler

Write down the Florida wreck date and the date the claim accrued. Compare that date with March 24, 2023, using the official “accruing after” test in section 28. Then count the 2-year or four-year period that actually applies, rather than importing a California habit or an outdated Florida four-year assumption.

Save police reports, medical bills, and any insurer letters that show when the injury came to light. If you also have a possible California claim from the same trip, check that home-state section separately instead of merging the two calendars. Those official steps decide how long California drivers have after a Florida crash.