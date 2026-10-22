How LiDAR Technology Is Transforming Mining and Bulk Materials Handling

For a long time, measuring a stockpile was part science, part educated guess. Surveyors would walk the pile with a GPS pole, take a series of points and calculate a volume. Or someone would eyeball a mound of coal, iron ore or grain and estimate how many tonnes were sitting there. The numbers fed into production reports, financial statements and shipping schedules, and everyone quietly accepted a margin of error.

That margin is shrinking fast. Laser scanning, drones and fixed sensors are changing how mines, ports and processing plants keep track of material. Among the most practical developments are automated LiDAR volume measurement solutions, which scan stockpiles, bins and silos continuously and turn millions of data points into accurate, up-to-date volume figures without anyone needing to climb onto the pile.

What LiDAR is, in plain terms

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. A sensor sends out pulses of laser light and measures how long they take to bounce back. Because the speed of light is known, the system can calculate the distance to each point it hits with remarkable precision.

Fire enough pulses in enough directions and you build a detailed three-dimensional point cloud of whatever is in front of the sensor. Software then turns that point cloud into a surface model and calculates volume, shape and change over time.

Why mining and bulk handling were ripe for change

Bulk materials businesses live and die by knowing what they have. A coal terminal needs to know how much product is on the ground before a ship arrives. A mine needs accurate stockpile figures for production reporting and reconciliation. A grain handler needs to track storage capacity during harvest. Errors in any of these can lead to costly delays, financial misstatements or wasted capacity.

Traditional surveys only provide a snapshot. By the time the numbers are processed, the stockpile may have changed. Manual surveys also expose people to hazards, including unstable slopes, moving machinery and dust.

From periodic snapshots to continuous monitoring

Drone-based LiDAR and photogrammetry have already sped up surveying considerably, allowing large sites to be mapped in a fraction of the time. But fixed LiDAR systems take things a step further.

Mounted on structures such as conveyors, stackers, gantries or silo roofs, these sensors scan automatically, often many times per day or even in real time. Operators can see volumes change as material is added or reclaimed, spot problems early and plan logistics with much greater confidence.

Safety benefits

Every time a person no longer needs to climb onto a stockpile or into a confined space to take a measurement, risk drops. Stockpiles can collapse unexpectedly, and silos present serious confined-space hazards. Automated scanning removes much of that exposure.

LiDAR can also support safety in other ways, such as monitoring slope stability, detecting build-up in chutes and bins, and helping with collision avoidance for mobile equipment.

Better data, better decisions

Accurate, frequent volume data has ripple effects across an operation. Production planners can schedule more precisely. Finance teams get more reliable inventory figures. Logistics teams can coordinate trains, trucks and ships with less guesswork. Maintenance crews can identify unusual patterns, such as material hang-ups in a bin, before they cause downtime.

When combined with other sensors and site systems, LiDAR data becomes part of a broader digital picture of the operation, supporting automation and remote monitoring.

Challenges to consider

LiDAR is powerful, but it is not magic. Dust, rain, fog and steam can affect readings, so system design and sensor placement matter. Converting volume to tonnage also requires reliable density figures, which can vary with moisture and material type.

Integration is another consideration. The value of the data depends on how easily it flows into existing reporting and control systems. Sites should think carefully about how the information will be used before choosing a solution.

Where things are heading

As sensors become cheaper, smaller and more capable, LiDAR is spreading beyond large mines and ports to smaller operations, quarries, recycling facilities and agricultural storage. Paired with improving software and analytics, it is helping turn bulk materials handling from an industry built on estimates into one built on measurement.

For operators, that means fewer surprises, safer sites and decisions grounded in data rather than educated guesses.