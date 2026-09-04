How Jheri South’s WIRED Framework Looks Beyond Focus in ADHD

Jheri South‘s work with ADHD looks beyond focus and organization.

South is a Master Certified ADHD Coach specializing in ADHD, autism, emotional regulation, and neurodivergent relationships. Her approach centers on the role emotions can play in motivation, behavior, and follow-through. Her perspective is summed up in a phrase she often uses: “Focus follows feelings.”

That idea also sits at the center of the WIRED Framework, a coaching model organized around five forms of activation: Want, Interest, Race or Rivalry, Emergency, and Different.

Rather than assuming the same productivity system should work for everyone, WIRED looks at the conditions that may help a person engage and uses those patterns to shape practical strategies.

Looking Beyond Focus

South’s path into ADHD coaching began during a serious mental health crisis involving one of her children.

While searching for support for her family, she became more deeply involved in ADHD education and began seeking out specialists in the field. One of the most influential was Dr. William Dodson, whom South describes as one of the leading ADHD experts in the world. She credits Dodson as the first ADHD expert to write about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, or RSD, and as the person who coined the term “interest-based nervous system.”

South had the opportunity to learn from Dodson, and many of her tools were inspired by his teachings, including his suggestion that people with ADHD should develop their own unique “Owner’s Manual” for understanding how their brain works.

Her professional training was only part of the picture. South was diagnosed with ADHD herself at age 40 and is the mother of seven neurodivergent children.

Those experiences led her to pay closer attention to the emotional side of ADHD, including the ways emotion can affect motivation, communication, behavior, and follow-through.

Together, Dodson’s teachings and South’s emotional perspective helped shape the WIRED Framework and the way she approaches coaching today.

Inside the WIRED Framework

The WIRED Framework breaks activation into five areas:

Want: identifying what someone genuinely wants rather than focusing only on what they believe they should want

Interest: looking at curiosity and fascination as potential drivers of engagement

Race or Rivalry: using healthy competition, including competition with oneself, to create urgency

Emergency: building stakes into tasks while creating structure before everything reaches crisis mode

Different: changing tools, environments, and approaches when routine begins to lose its effectiveness

South’s framework is built around her view that attention in ADHD does not always respond predictably to importance or obligation.

Instead of beginning with a fixed system, she looks at which forms of activation appear to work best for the individual. Those observations can then help shape routines, tools, and strategies that better fit the way that person engages.

The goal is not to make every responsibility exciting or urgent. It is to understand which patterns seem to support engagement and use them more intentionally.

Why Emotional Regulation Comes First

WIRED is not presented as a stand-alone productivity method.

South describes her broader coaching approach as RSD-first, with emotional regulation addressed before many of the practical strategies that follow.

Her work looks at patterns such as people-pleasing, perfectionism, avoidance, sensitivity to criticism, heightened emotional responses, and abandoning projects when failure feels possible.

She also does not approach neurodivergence as something that needs to be “fixed.” Instead, her focus is on helping clients understand how they process emotions, motivation, communication, and behavior, then build tools around that understanding.

For South, this approach is closely tied to her own experience of living with ADHD before receiving a diagnosis, as well as raising seven neurodivergent children.

From Experience to a Structured Approach

South’s professional life before ADHD coaching crossed several fields.

She built businesses across different industries, operated a dance studio in Mesa, Arizona for 13 years, and worked in broadcasting before bringing her background in entrepreneurship, teaching, and public speaking into her coaching practice.

Her work later expanded into educational and community settings. South created and taught an eight-week mindset curriculum in the school system, led neurodivergence training for educators and administrators, and taught for two years in Sheriff Lamb’s Youth Redirection Program in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

She also co-founded the THRIVE with ADHD Transformation Program with Althea Academy and continues to teach ADHD internationally through weekly webinars.

Those experiences helped shape the coaching approach she now uses, including WIRED.

Taking WIRED Beyond Her Own Practice

South is now developing an international coach training and certification program designed to teach other coaches how to apply her frameworks in their own practices.

The certification program is part of a broader effort to make her methods available beyond the people she works with directly.

She is also expanding into programs for autistic adults and neurodivergent couples, but the certification initiative remains one of her main areas of development.

WIRED is part of that effort. It gives her approach a structure that can be explained, taught, and applied while keeping the focus on the individual rather than expecting one system to work for everyone.

The starting point is simple: understand what helps a person engage before deciding which tools or strategies are most likely to work for them.

That is the idea at the center of WIRED.