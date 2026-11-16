If you moved from California to Texas, or you still live in California and you are dealing with a Texas-authorized insurer after a Texas wreck, the first-party claim clock is a Texas statute, not a California habit. Chapter 542, Subchapter B of the Texas Insurance Code sets deadlines for how an insurer has to acknowledge, investigate, decide, and pay a first-party claim. Those deadlines apply to insurers authorized to do insurance business, or to provide insurance, in Texas.

They do not turn a California-only policy, written by a carrier that is not authorized in Texas, into a Chapter 542 claim. Confirm that the claim is first-party, meaning it is made by the insured, the policyholder, or a named beneficiary and is paid directly to that person, before anyone quotes the 15-day and 15-business-day clocks. A liability claim against the other driver is a different path.

A first-party Texas clock for a California transplant

Section 542.055 gives the insurer, after it gets a claim notice, until day 15, or until the 30th business day if the carrier is surplus-lines eligible, to confirm the claim, start looking into it, and ask for the records it then thinks it will need. Later necessary requests are still allowed. If the acknowledgment is not written, the insurer has to keep a note of when it was made, how it was made, and what was said.

A commissioner-defined weather catastrophe, or a major natural disaster, adds 15 days to the claim-handling deadlines under section 542.059. Workers’ compensation, title, marine, and several other lines are excluded under section 542.053. A California driver who moved to Texas does not get to treat every household policy as a Chapter 542 claim.

Accept, reject, and pay

A California driver sorting out a Texas first-party claim after a move sometimes talks with a car accident lawyer in Texas about these official clocks. Section 542.056 requires a written accept-or-reject notice by business day 15 after the insurer has all required proof-of-loss items, or by day 30 if there is a reasonable basis to believe the loss came from arson. A rejection has to state the reasons. If more time is needed, the insurer has to say so within that same window, then accept or reject by the 45th day after that extra-time notice.

Section 542.057 then requires payment by the 5th business day after the acceptance notice, or by the 20th business day for a surplus-lines eligible insurer. If payment is tied to something the claimant has to do, the same short clock runs from the date that step is performed. Keep a dated file of every request.

When does delay trigger extra damages?

Section 542.058 addresses delay after the insurer has the items reasonably requested under section 542.055. If payment is delayed beyond another statute’s period, or for more than 60 days when no other period applies, section 542.060 damages become available, unless later arbitration or litigation finds the claim invalid. Section 542.060 generally adds yearly interest of 18 percent, awarded as damages, plus attorney fees that were reasonable and necessary.

Chapter 542A claims use a different interest formula: simple interest at 5 percent plus the Finance Code section 304.003 rate, running from the date payment was required. Confirm which chapter governs before anyone quotes 18 percent. How UM and UIM coverage pays after a Los Angeles crash is a California uninsured-motorist discussion, but it does not replace these official Texas first-party clocks.

What Chapter 542 does not cover

Chapter 542 is not a tool for a third-party liability claim against the other driver. It is also not a tool for a policy that never had Texas authority behind it. A California transplant who is claiming on that person’s own Texas-authorized policy is in the right chapter. A California-only policy is not.

Section 542.053 also keeps workers’ compensation, title, marine, and several bond and guaranty lines outside Subchapter B. Confirm the line of insurance before counting the 15-day acknowledgment clock. A title or workers’ compensation file is not brought under these clocks just because a California driver moved to Texas.

After the move or the Texas wreck

Write down the date the insurer got written notice, the dates it asked for items, and the date you sent the last required item. Note whether the carrier is an admitted company or is surplus-lines eligible, and whether a weather catastrophe added 15 days. Then match those dates to sections 542.055, 542.056, 542.057, and 542.060.

Confirm that Chapter 542 covers the policy before anyone quotes 18 percent interest. Keep copies of every acknowledgment, request, and payment. Those official steps decide how fast a Texas insurer has to answer a California driver.