How Faith-Based Values Can Guide Estate Administration Decisions With Jacob Schmalzle

Estate administration is rarely just about paperwork and legal procedures. For families navigating loss, the process touches on values, legacy, and what matters most. Jacob Schmalzle, founder of Spirit of Service, brings a unique perspective to this work, grounded in both professional expertise and personal experience. With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience and a background that includes growing up in a missionary family, he understands how faith can inform every decision in the estate settlement process.

His journey into estate administration began not in a boardroom but at church. After losing his father, Pastor Bob, and his grandmother within months of each other, Schmalzle found himself navigating the probate system while grieving. “After losing my father (Pastor Bob) and grandmother within a few months, I was forced to learn the entire estate planning, probate and trust process. It was difficult to navigate without help, and especially while grieving,” he explains. That experience became the foundation for a service model that prioritizes compassion alongside competence.

Stewardship as a Core Principle

Faith traditions across Christianity emphasize stewardship: the idea that resources are entrusted to us temporarily, to be managed wisely for the benefit of others. This principle transforms how estate administrators approach their work. Rather than viewing an estate as simply assets to distribute, faith-based values reframe it as a final act of care and provision.

Schmalzle puts this into practice through Spirit of Service’s fee structure. The company charges only the state minimum of 3% and donates 10% of collected fees back to the client’s church or favorite charity. This model keeps more value within estates while extending the client’s legacy of giving. “Spending less estate value on legal fees and instead, increasing value to families and community,” he notes, describing the mission that drives every case.

Over its short existence, Spirit of Service has facilitated over $2 million in charitable donations from client estates. That figure represents more than generosity. It reflects a systematic approach to estate administration where giving is built into the process rather than treated as an afterthought.

Compassion During Crisis

The probate process typically unfolds during one of life’s most difficult seasons. Family members are grieving while simultaneously managing complex legal requirements, financial decisions, and interpersonal dynamics. Traditional estate administration often treats these as separate concerns: legal matters on one side, emotional support on another.

Faith-based values collapse that divide. Schmalzle describes his approach: “What I thought was my weakest moment, losing my father, gave me incredible compassion for others who are grieving and need help with paperwork.” That personal understanding informs how he serves clients. “I have true personal compassion for all my clients and want to make sure no one has to endure the stress of probate during an already difficult time.”

This compassionate framework doesn’t mean overlooking professional responsibilities. Instead, it means recognizing that technical excellence and emotional support strengthen each other. An executor who understands grief moves more thoughtfully through sensitive family conversations. Someone who values each person’s dignity navigates conflicts with patience rather than simply enforcing legal authority.

Values That Shape Daily Decisions

Estate administration involves countless small decisions: how quickly to sell property, which assets to liquidate first, how to communicate with beneficiaries, when to seek court approval. Faith-based values provide a decision-making framework that goes beyond legal minimums.

Schmalzle identifies the qualities that matter most: “Integrity, trustworthiness, experience…and their compassionate, empathetic delivery.” These aren’t abstract ideals. They translate into concrete actions like transparent communication with heirs, careful documentation of every transaction, and prioritizing family relationships over administrative convenience.

His father’s influence remains central to his approach. “My dad…he was an amazing pastor, and we grew up as a missionary family in Africa. My dad taught me to see Christ in others and serve when we are called,” Schmalzle reflects. That lesson of service shapes Spirit of Service’s entire model. “I never expected to start SOS, it was simply saying YES to a call to serve and trying to keep my feet moving.”

Building Giving Into Legacy

Traditional estate administration focuses on efficient asset distribution. Faith-based administration asks a broader question: How can this process honor the values the deceased lived by?

For many people of faith, charitable giving defined their lives. They tithed regularly, supported missions, or contributed to community organizations. A faith-based executor ensures that legacy continues through the estate settlement itself. The 10% charitable donation model at Spirit of Service embeds this principle structurally, but the concept extends further.

Schmalzle measures success differently than most in his industry: “Success is enabling a client to give more to their children, while also giving to the church.” This dual focus recognizes that most faithful people don’t view family and community as competing priorities. They want to provide for loved ones while supporting causes that matter.

The Professional Foundation

Faith-based values need professional competence to create real impact. Schmalzle has joined the Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida and the Professional of After Loss Services to ensure his spiritual commitment aligns with industry best practices. “I have joined the Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida, as well as the Professional of After Loss Services (PALS) to continue growing professionally with continuing education and the support network of others,” he explains.

This combination matters because estate administration carries legal obligations that can’t be fulfilled through good intentions alone. Executors and trustees face fiduciary duties, court deadlines, tax requirements, and potential liability. Faith provides the why, but professional training provides the how.

A Different Approach to a Common Need

Estate planning and probate typically fall to lawyers or banks. These traditional providers bring expertise but rarely incentivize efficiency. Hourly billing models can stretch probate unnecessarily, depleting estate value that should go to heirs and charities.

Schmalzle sees Spirit of Service as an alternative built on different principles. “My personal life at church, serving a neighbor, is what lead to the creation of SOS. Following the call to serve, SOS is the professional arm of my intent to personally serve each client.” This origin story reflects the broader potential of faith-based estate administration: services designed around serving families rather than maximizing billable hours.

The model works because it aligns incentives with values. Quick, efficient administration serves both the client’s estate and the executor’s faith commitment. Transparent fees honor the fiduciary duty while preventing exploitation. Charitable giving extends the client’s legacy while supporting community institutions.

Leading with Faith

For those considering how faith can inform their own estate plans or guide their work with families, Jacob Schmalzle offers a leadership principle: “Faith, to trust that my God-given talents have equipped me to serve those in need.” That trust allows professionals to bring their whole selves to difficult work, confident that compassion and competence can coexist.

Estate administration guided by faith-based values doesn’t require perfection. It requires intentionality about what matters, commitment to serving others well, and recognition that handling someone’s final affairs is sacred work deserving of both professional skill and spiritual care.