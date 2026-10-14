How E-Commerce Brands Can Use Common Mark Certificates (CMC) to Display Logos Without a Trademark

Key Takeaways:

Gmail has accepted Common Mark Certificates (CMC) since September 2024, which lets brands without a registered trademark display their logo in the inbox for the first time.

A CMC relies on roughly 12 months of demonstrated public logo use, while a VMC requires a registered trademark and unlocks Gmail’s blue checkmark.

CMC-backed logos render in Gmail but not in Apple Mail or Microsoft’s mailboxes, which currently require a VMC or don’t support BIMI at all.

DMARC at enforcement (p=quarantine or p=reject) is non-negotiable, and it has to hold across every sending source, storefront, ESP, transactional mail, and support desk before either certificate will result in a displayed logo.

SPF/DKIM configuration, DMARC enforcement, and a spec-compliant SVG logo file all have to be in place before a certificate authority is even worth contacting.

If you’ve looked into getting your logo displayed beside your emails in Gmail, you’ve probably hit the same wall: the certificate that makes it happen has historically required a registered trademark. For a brand that’s a few years old and selling well, that’s a multi-year detour. Common Mark Certificates are the route around it, and most e-commerce teams still don’t know they exist.

A Quick Refresher on BIMI and Why the Logo Needs a Certificate

BIMI, short for Brand Indicators for Message Identification, was proposed in 2019 by a working group that included AOL, Comcast, and Google. Gmail moved it to general availability in July 2021; then, it reached roughly two billion inboxes, and other providers have added support at their own pace since.

The logo isn’t self-asserted. A certificate has to vouch for the brand’s right to use it, because without that check, anyone spoofing a domain could attach a competitor’s logo to a phishing email just as easily as a legitimate sender could. For most of BIMI’s history, that vouching came in one form only: a Verified Mark Certificate, tied to a registered trademark. That requirement excluded a large number of legitimate brands that simply hadn’t filed for one yet.

What a Common Mark Certificate Actually Is

A Common Mark Certificates for BIMI is issued by certificate authorities operating under the BIMI standard, and it validates a brand’s use of a logo without requiring trademark registration. Instead of a legal filing, the issuing authority looks for evidence that the mark has been in consistent public use, generally for around 12 months.

Gmail began accepting CMCs in September 2024, which was after an announcement from the BIMI Group’s AuthIndicators Working Group. This distinction is worth being precise about, because CMC gets described as a Google product fairly often, and it isn’t. The certificate type comes from the AuthIndicators Working Group; Google is one of the mailbox providers that chose to honor it. Verification requirements for CMC and VMC are documented side by side in the BIMI Group’s own security requirements, run as parallel processes rather than one being a lighter version of the other.

CMC vs VMC – the honest comparison

A Verified Mark Certificate requires a registered trademark or government seal recognized in one of the jurisdictions the BIMI Group accepts, including the USPTO, EUIPO, UK IPO, and IP Australia. It’s also the only path to Gmail’s blue verified checkmark on the web, Android, and iOS, and it’s required for logo display in Apple Mail and iCloud Mail. If a brand already has a trademark on file, there’s little reason to route around it with a CMC instead.

A Common Mark Certificate skips the trademark requirement in favor of demonstrated prior use, which lets a younger brand qualify well before it would clear a trademark filing. What it doesn’t get you is the checkmark. Gmail shows a CMC-backed logo as a plain avatar, and its display support is narrower than VMC’s overall:

Gmail / Google Workspace displays logos backed by either certificate; only VMC adds the checkmark

displays logos backed by either certificate; only VMC adds the checkmark Yahoo Mail, AOL, and Fastmail will generally display a logo from a valid, self-asserted BIMI record, no certificate required, though a certificate still strengthens trust

will generally display a logo from a valid, self-asserted BIMI record, no certificate required, though a certificate still strengthens trust Apple Mail and iCloud Mail have historically required a VMC for logo rendering. While there are strong signals that broader client support for CMCs is in the works, a brand with a heavily Apple Mail audience should still plan for a VMC long-term

have historically required a VMC for logo rendering. While there are strong signals that broader client support for CMCs is in the works, a brand with a heavily Apple Mail audience should still plan for a VMC long-term Microsoft’s mailboxes Outlook, Outlook.com, Exchange Online don’t render standard BIMI logos at all; Microsoft has piloted the standard but built a separate “brand cards” feature instead

The practical read: a CMC gets your logo into the single largest consumer inbox, but it isn’t a universal fix. A brand with a heavily Apple Mail audience will eventually need a VMC regardless of trademark status.

What You Need in Place First (Where Most Brands Stall)

Brands that treat the certificate as the starting point, rather than the last step in a chain of prerequisites, tend to get stuck exactly here.

DMARC at Enforcement

DMARC has to be at enforcement, p=quarantine or p=reject. Senders are now expected to apply enforcement to 100% of their mail flows directly. A monitoring-only policy won’t qualify for BIMI under either certificate type. It’s also worth knowing the underlying spec changed in May 2026: RFC 7489 from 2015 was formally obsoleted by a three-document update (RFC 9989 for the core protocol, RFC 9990 for aggregate reporting, RFC 9991 for failure reporting), moving DMARC from Informational to Proposed Standard status. Existing v=DMARC1 records still work unchanged, but it’s a reasonable moment to confirm nothing in that update affects your setup while you’re auditing DMARC anyway.

SPF and DKIM Across Every Sending Source

SPF and DKIM need to be correctly configured across every platform sending on the brand’s behalf․ This is usually a longer list than it first appears: storefront platform, primary ESP, transactional and order-confirmation mail, shipping notifications, review-request tools, and the support desk. BIMI display is evaluated per message, not per domain, so one failing source means some emails show the logo and others from the same brand don’t, which reads as inconsistent branding to a customer who has no idea a specific sending tool is misconfigured.

The Logo File: SVG Tiny P/S

The logo itself has to be an SVG Tiny P/S file, a constrained profile of SVG Tiny 1.2 rather than a general export from a design tool. It needs to be square, under 32 KB, hosted over HTTPS, built on a solid background, and include a title element, with no scripts or external references. A file that fails any one of those checks simply won’t render, and there will be no error sent back to explain why.

The BIMI DNS record

A BIMI DNS record has to be published at default._bimi.yourdomain.com:

v=BIMI1; l=https://example.com/logo.svg; a=https://example.com/certificate.pem;

The l= tag points to the hosted logo; a= points to the certificate. Omitting a= produces a self-asserted record that Gmail won’t render, though some other providers will.

Two Optional Tags Worth Knowing

Two optional tags are worth knowing for a brand running more than one kind of outbound mail, which describes most e-commerce operations. The avp tag (Avatar Preference) sets whether a personal avatar or the brand logo takes priority when both exist; avp=brand keeps branding consistent, avp=personal lets a sender’s own avatar override it. The lps tag (Local-part as Selector) lets a domain show different logos for different sending addresses without touching the message itself: a main logo for marketing@, a separate one for support@, or excluding noreply@ entirely. Support for lps depends on the receiving provider who implements it, so confirm compatibility before building a strategy around it.

Confirming DMARC Actually Holds

Before spending on a certificate, it’s worth confirming DMARC is actually holding across every sending source rather than just the ones marketing remembers to check. Running the domain through an email deliverability tester will catch a transactional or support-desk source that’s still failing authentication before it becomes the reason some emails never show the logo.

Choosing a Certificate Authority

One more thing worth checking before applying: which certificate authority you use. Both certificate types are issued by CAs the BIMI Group recognizes, and that list has shifted since Entrust, one of the original issuers, sold its public certificate business in 2025; the resulting ownership hasn’t consistently appeared on the BIMI Group’s issuer list since. While DigiCert has remained a major active issuer throughout these transitions, CAs like SSL.com and Sectigo also offer recognized CMC. It’s worth confirming current issuer status directly with the BIMI Group before choosing a provider, since a mailbox provider only honors certificates from issuers it specifically recognizes.

The Practical Sequence for an E-Commerce Brand

Audit every sending source, including transactional mail, shipping notifications, and the support desk Move DMARC to enforcement across all of them and hold it there long enough to confirm nothing breaks Verify the result, since order and shipping mail reaching the inbox matters more than the logo itself Prepare the logo file to spec and validate it with PowerDMARC’s BIMI logo validator before submitting it anywhere Apply for the CMC through a BIMI Group-recognized certificate authority, budgeting time for the authority to verify 12 months of public logo use Publish the BIMI DNS record and confirm it resolves correctly

What This Is Actually Worth Commercially

A logo next to an order confirmation, a shipping notice, or a receipt gives a customer something to visually recognize it in an inbox. In our times where inboxes are more and more crowded with impersonation attempts, this can be quite useful. It’s a trust signal at the moment a customer is paying closest attention, not a growth lever on its own.

The limits are worth stating plainly. Display support varies by provider and changes over time; a CMC alone won’t reach Apple Mail users under current requirements, and it does nothing for the Microsoft-mailbox segment of any audience, since Microsoft doesn’t support BIMI yet regardless of certificate type. Because logo display is evaluated per message against DMARC results, one sending source that’s still failing authentication means inconsistent branding indefinitely, not a bug that resolves itself. What isn’t limited is the value of the DMARC enforcement a CMC requires in the first place; that policy change is what actually stops someone from spoofing the domain, independent of whether the logo ever renders anywhere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a trademark to display my logo in Gmail?

No. Since Gmail added CMC support in September 2024, a registered trademark isn’t required. A CMC relies on demonstrated public use of the logo instead, typically for around a year.

What’s the difference between a CMC and a VMC?

A VMC requires a registered trademark and is the only path to Gmail’s checkmark and Apple Mail display. A CMC skips the trademark requirement but shows the logo without the checkmark, with narrower provider support.

Will a CMC logo appear in every email client?

No. Gmail accepts it, several providers display a logo with no certificate at all, and Apple Mail and Microsoft currently require a VMC or don’t support BIMI at all, respectively.

Can I get a CMC if my DMARC policy is still p=none?

No. DMARC must be at enforcement p=quarantine or p=reject before either certificate type results in a displayed logo.

How long does a brand need to have used its logo before applying for a CMC?

Generally around 12 months of consistent, demonstrated public use, though exact evidence requirements vary by issuer.

Is a CMC a Google product?

No. It’s defined by the BIMI Group’s AuthIndicators Working Group and issued by third-party certificate authorities. Google is one of the providers that chose to support it.