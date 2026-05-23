How Casino Destinations Are Selling the Trip, Not Just the Tables

Online gambling is now routine, a few taps between messages and maps. Yet in casino destinations, the most visible sign of momentum is physical: hotel lobbies that feel busy again, and casino floors that stay active long after check-in.

After years of digital expansion, operators are leaning harder into the trip itself. Conventions, concerts, and packaged weekends are being sold alongside slots and tables, tying tourism demand directly to in-person gambling.

The pattern shows up in visitation counts, booking pace, and revenue totals, and in the way casino companies increasingly describe demand as travel-driven.

Tourists are back, and casino floors notice

UN Tourism reported that international tourism virtually recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with an estimated 1.4 billion international tourist arrivals recorded that year.

In Las Vegas, the tourism signal is explicit. LVCVA researcher Kevin Bagger said Las Vegas hosted approximately 41.7 million visitors in 2024, up 2.1 percent from the previous year’s 40.8 million. Convention attendance was reported at roughly 6 million, keeping the city’s casino business tied to both group and leisure travel.

The New Pitch: Casinos as weekend cities

Resort casinos increasingly market themselves as compact cities. The offer is an itinerary: a room, a show, dining, pools, and nightlife, with the casino floor positioned as the connective tissue. Packaging is designed to make travel feel worth the spend, even when gambling itself is available on a phone. The effect is visible when check-in lines overlap with players’ club queues.

On an MGM Resorts earnings call, CEO Bill Hornbuckle described the push in tourism language, saying the company was “proactively working to create initiatives and draw incremental visitation.” CoStar reported that MGM and the LVCVA backed a sale that moved more than 300,000 room nights.

The same call carried a warning about price perception. Hornbuckle noted that destination markets cannot sustain a disconnect between room rates and everyday costs. Where value complaints take hold, they become a destination problem, not just a brand problem.

Macau’s recovery underlines the power of border traffic

Macau remains a direct read on travel conditions. GGRAsia reported that the city’s casino gross gaming revenue for 2025 reached MOP247.40 billion (about US$30.86 billion), up 9.1% year-on-year.

That headline is a gaming total, but it is also a tourism proxy, reflecting capacity, hotel demand, and the rules that shape mobility. Properties that behave like full-scale resorts tend to benefit when trips lengthen beyond a single visit to the floor.

The market also shows how quickly external shocks, from seasonality to severe weather, can ripple into casino performance, a reminder that in-person gambling still depends on travel rhythms.

U.S. totals show brick-and-mortar strength alongside online growth

The American Gaming Association reported U.S. commercial gaming revenue of $71.92 billion in 2024, the industry’s fourth straight annual record. Within that, brick-and-mortar slots and table games generated $49.78 billion. Online casino revenue in the seven full iGaming states reached $8.41 billion, and sports betting revenue reached $13.71 billion. Online gaming accounted for 30% of nationwide commercial gaming revenue across the year.

The totals complicate a simple substitution story. In many boardrooms, online is treated as a daily habit and on-property gambling as part of a trip, supported by food, entertainment, and conventions. Loyalty apps increasingly link dining and room spend back to casino play. For destination resorts, marketing begins with calendars.

AGA CEO Bill Miller said the sustained growth of legal gaming was a win for the industry and the consumers and communities it serves. The AGA estimated $15.66 billion in gaming taxes paid in 2024, a figure frequently used to frame casinos as local economic infrastructure.

The pattern extends north too. Ontario’s regulated market, launched in 2022, has matured into one of Canada’s most active online gambling jurisdictions, with Ontario online casinos, according to Bonus.ca, now drawing players who split their time between apps and resort visits — a dual-growth dynamic that mirrors what U.S. operators have observed on their own floors.

Meetings and events keep the pipeline full

In Atlantic City, Visit Atlantic City reported that the destination’s third quarter of 2025 included more than 50 major events, generating over 46,890 room nights and drawing nearly 98,000 attendees, with an estimated economic impact of $58.2 million.

Some of that calendar is less convention hall and more spectacle. The inaugural Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival, held in July 2025, drew 150,000 attendees. The two-day revival of the Atlantic City Air Show generated $19 million in economic impact.

Visit Atlantic City CEO Gary Musich framed the stretch as proof of a broader shift in what the city sells. “These additions highlight how Atlantic City is evolving into a well-rounded coastal destination, offering visitors more diverse experiences beyond the casino floor.”

Meeting planners describe the same dynamic at ground level, where the agenda ends and the destination takes over. Attendees and organizers noted that they routinely extend stays into family breaks, drawn by the boardwalk and beach as much as the conference schedule.

A revival with caveats: costs, oversight, and the line between fun and harm

Tourism-led casino growth carries familiar tensions. Cities welcome hotel taxes and employment, while also managing congestion and the social costs that come with gambling at scale.

Marketing reflects the balance. The strongest campaigns sell entertainment and amenities first, then place gaming within a wider nightlife package. Industry groups have leaned on responsible gambling messaging as part of the legitimacy case.

For many operators, the post-pandemic period produced a symmetry: gambling scaled on screens, then resorts doubled down on travel, selling an experience that cannot be downloaded. The casino floor remains, but the trip has become the headline.

Tourism has not replaced digital gambling, and digital gambling has not erased the casino trip. In many markets, both are growing, and the premium product is increasingly the reason to be there in person.