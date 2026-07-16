How Boris Dobrin Says CCM Programs Catch Warning Signs Before They Become ER Issues

Vehicle and HVAC service plans are common. Consumers understand the value of getting experienced eyes on cars and air conditioners regularly and identifying and addressing small issues before they become large problems. The growing Chronic Care Management (CCM) program funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) applies that logic to medical care. Boris Dobrin of CCM tech solution CareSpace says strong CCM programs can help keep patients out of the ER.

What is CCM?

CCM is a Medicare program that pays providers to coordinate care for patients between office visits. Instead of waiting for the next scheduled appointment, a care team member, often a nurse or care coordinator working under physician supervision, checks in with the patient regularly, keeps care plans current and is easy to reach if something comes up. Much of the work involved isn’t face-to-face:

Phone calls

Portal messages

Video call check-ins

Medicare requires at least 20 minutes of this coordination each month for a patient to qualify for the base CCM billing code. Patients must be on Medicare and have at least two chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart failure, COPD or arthritis. Conditions must be expected to last 12 months or longer and create a risk of decline, exacerbation or death.

How Dobrin Says CCM Avoids Unnecessary ER Visits

Dobrin points to several mechanisms within well-run CCM programs that can help providers, patients and family caregivers catch problems early to reduce risks of escalation that land people in the emergency room.

CCM Encourages Monthly Touch Points That Can Catch Early Symptoms

A 2025 study published in Preventing Chronic Disease indicated that around half of adults in the United States reported multiple chronic conditions, and almost 80% of older adults do. With millions of patients working to manage more than one chronic condition, traditional medical infrastructure can’t always keep up.

“It becomes more difficult to provide ongoing, quality care at scale when patients have chronic conditions that escalate to emergency care needs,” says Dobrin. CCM encourages the same type of routine, preventative check-in that is common in other industries. “It’s the same logic as a regular dental cleaning: small, routine attention that heads off a much bigger, more painful problem later,” explains Dobrin. Calls, portal messages and other communications can bring symptom changes to light between regularly scheduled in-office visits, often when they’re still manageable outside of the emergency room.

Clinical Teams Can Reconcile Medications to Support Adherence

The Medicare-funded CCM program serves a population that’s at greater risk of adverse medication-related events.

Adults 65 and older account for more than 600,000 ER visits related to adverse drug events (ADEs) each year.

In one study, around two-thirds of ADEs that led to hospital admission were related to taking too much of the medicine, causing an unintentional overdose.

For older adults, daily meds used to treat chronic conditions, such as warfarin, insulin, antiplatelet agents and hypoglycemic agents, are implicated in many ER visits.

CCM programs let providers connect more effectively and often with patients and caregivers, providing time for the detailed aspects of care like medication reconciliation. “A few considerate minutes a week to ensure the patient understands how to take meds, has the right amount and takes them with the right amount of food can substantially reduce ADEs that lead to ER visits,” explains Dobrin.

These touch points also let patients and caregivers ask questions about new prescriptions, including over-the-counter options, that might need clinical supervision in cases where chronic conditions lead to a complex cocktail of medications.

Ongoing Communication Enhances Patient Education and Confidence

Regular contact with a care team gives patients space to ask questions that might otherwise go unasked between visits, including how to manage a new symptom or whether an over-the-counter product is safe to combine with a prescription.

Over time, according to Dobrin, this steady access builds patient confidence in recognizing what’s normal for their condition versus what warrants a call. For caregivers, it offers a consistent point of contact to raise concerns as they come up instead of waiting for the next scheduled appointment. That peace of mind and confidence has cascading benefits, such as reduced anxiety, better mental health, and a greater ability for patients and caregivers to take ownership of condition management.

CCM Supports Better-Coordinated Care Across Providers

Patients managing multiple chronic conditions often see multiple specialists, who may not be in regular contact with each other. Dobrin notes that a shared, up-to-date care plan gives every provider the same picture of a patient’s medications, treatments and recent changes, reducing the risks of conflicting instructions or duplicate testing.

When a care coordinator tracks that plan and communicates across providers, gaps are more likely to get caught and addressed before they turn into bigger, more urgent problems.

Clinicians Can Perform Regular Behavioral Health and Quality-of-Life Screenings

According to one cohort study of older adults, patient reports regarding quality of life and depression demonstrated meaningful “red flags” for later hospitalizations or other adverse outcomes. In fact, quality-of-life reports had comparable predictive value to some clinical models.

CCM programs create an impetus for asking questions about mental health and quality of life outside of traditional in-office visits, helping providers track these baselines and make recommendations to support improved future outcomes.

Ongoing offline contact can be better at picking up such signals when managed well for a variety of reasons:

In-office visits are hectic. Providers may be busy and have limited time to engage personally with patients. Administrative and clinical tasks, such as paperwork and taking vitals, may reduce opportunities for patients to express issues.

Providers may be busy and have limited time to engage personally with patients. Administrative and clinical tasks, such as paperwork and taking vitals, may reduce opportunities for patients to express issues. Not all patients will bring up issues in person. Many people find it difficult to discuss quality-of-life or mental health issues face-to-face. They may find the discussions awkward or feel that they can’t take up a doctor’s time with matters that don’t seem as important as the physical treatment discussions. However, those same individuals may be more likely to send a message or discuss issues via phone.

Many people find it difficult to discuss quality-of-life or mental health issues face-to-face. They may find the discussions awkward or feel that they can’t take up a doctor’s time with matters that don’t seem as important as the physical treatment discussions. However, those same individuals may be more likely to send a message or discuss issues via phone. CCM supports more frequent check-ins. Patients with chronic conditions may only visit the office a few times a year. CCM programs let providers track quality of life and other measures monthly.

Social and Functional Risk Factors May Be More Apparent

A Johns Hopkins-led analysis of older adults with multiple chronic conditions found that factors like lower education levels and poverty status were associated with a greater likelihood of an ED visit, independent of the health conditions themselves. These are the kinds of details that may not show up in a rushed in-office visit but can come up naturally over the course of a monthly check-in call. Providers can learn details like whether patients:

Have transportation to fill a prescription

Are managing meals on their own

Have someone checking in on them day to day.

CCM’s ongoing contact gives providers opportunities to notice these risk factors and provide recommendations for support before they escalate.

For Chronic Care Management, Prevention is Often the Best Medicine

The path to the emergency room usually begins long before the emergency itself, in warning signs that are easy to miss but possible to catch. They show up in a missed medication, an unnoticed symptom, or a question a patient never got the chance to ask. Chronic care management works because it catches those signs early. The monthly check-ins, the medication reviews, the coordination across a patient’s providers and the simple act of staying in touch give care teams a chance to notice small problems while they are still small.

For patients and their families, that adds up to more than fewer ER visits. It means a consistent point of contact, greater confidence in managing a condition day to day, and less of the anxiety that comes with facing a chronic illness alone. For providers, it shifts care from something that reacts to emergencies toward something that helps prevent them.

That, for Dobrin, is the whole point. Good chronic care isn’t about doing more at each appointment. It’s about staying close enough to the patient between appointments to catch what matters, with the right people and technology in place to make that consistent contact possible.