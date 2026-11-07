How Advisory Firms Should Evaluate AI Meeting Assistants in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) meeting assistants can save advisory firms time, but a clear summary alone doesn’t make a tool worth adopting. Most assistants can turn a conversation into readable notes.

The bigger questions come later: How does the tool handle client data? What information does it store? Who can access it? These details can affect compliance, client trust, and the time that the staff spends reviewing meeting records.

Summary Quality No Longer Separates One AI Meeting Assistant From Another

Summarization and information extraction are the most common generative AI (GenAI) use among member firms of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Its 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report highlights this trend and includes FINRA’s first dedicated section on GenAI.

The report also makes clear that FINRA rules apply to GenAI tools just as they do to other technologies. FINRA oversees broker-dealers, while registered investment advisers answer to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state regulators, but the report’s GenAI guidance is a useful benchmark for all of them.

Most vendors now produce a readable recap, so the recap alone reveals little about which assistant fits a firm. Accuracy requires a check, since FINRA lists hallucinations among the GenAI risks firms should address.

Advisory firms need to look at how each tool handles meeting content, protects client data, and manages information about the people involved. These details help firms better judge whether an assistant fits their needs.

Transcription Leaves Firms With Less to Retain Than Recording

Clients share health concerns, family conflicts, and account details in advisor meetings. Many clients would rather keep those personal conversations off a recording. AI meeting assistants differ on what they keep after the call. Some store the audio or video file along with the transcript, and others keep only the text.

Zocks transcribes client conversations without recording them. Firms can explore how other assistants handle this in the Zocks vs Jump comparison. This distinction belongs on every vendor checklist because it affects client comfort and compliance work.

Saved recordings create more records for firms to retain, review, and provide when requested. Transcripts and summaries can still count as books and records, so firms should confirm with compliance how those are retained.

Dropping the audio file removes one record type from that workload. Firms that already use communications archiving platforms know each new record type adds work, so fewer types keep the archive simpler to manage

Structured Data Saves More Staff Time Than a Polished Summary

A meeting summary doesn’t save much time if staff still need to enter names, dates, and account details into the customer relationship management (CRM) system by hand. A better test is whether the assistant can turn conversations into data fields and send them to the tools the firm already uses.

Firms should ask each vendor which CRM, financial planning, and portfolio tools it connects with. Each connection either writes data back or only reads from it, so firms should confirm which kind they are getting.

Connections also vary in how much data they support. Zocks, for example, syncs more than 370 data fields from client conversations into eMoney.

Ask vendors for a list of supported fields for your planning software. Compare that list with the information advisors enter manually today. Any missing fields still require staff to do the work after each meeting.

Multi-Speaker Meetings Show Whether an Assistant Gets the Details Right

Advisor meetings frequently include more than two people. A married couple, an adult child, or the client’s accountant may join the same call. Each person’s goals, accounts, and concerns belong in the right client record, so speaker attribution affects accuracy as much as transcription quality does.

A free trial is the right place to test this. Firms should run the assistant on a real joint meeting and check whether each statement ties to the correct person. A tool that mixes up spouses creates errors that carry into the CRM and the financial plan. The trial should also cover a phone call and an in-person meeting, since audio conditions differ across formats.

Enterprise Controls Decide Whether a Firm Can Roll Out an Assistant

An AI meeting assistant may work well for one advisor, but firm-wide use requires proper oversight. FINRA’s 2026 report notes that GenAI use can implicate rules on supervision, communications, and recordkeeping. Firms that rely on GenAI as part of their supervisory system may also need policies that address the model’s integrity, reliability, and accuracy.

Operations and compliance teams should check whether each vendor offers:

Role-based access to limit who can view meetings.

to limit who can view meetings. Custom retention periods to control how long data stays on file.

to control how long data stays on file. Personally Identifiable Information (PII) redaction to remove sensitive details by data type.

to remove sensitive details by data type. Archive and single sign-on (SSO) integrations that work with existing controls.

that work with existing controls. A written commitment that client data won’t be used to train AI models.

Choosing an AI Meeting Assistant Starts With What Happens After the Meeting

Every AI meeting assistant can summarize a conversation. But the best fit is the tool that works with your firm’s existing systems, meets its compliance needs, and reduces the work advisors handle after each meeting.

Before deciding, test your top choices with real meeting scenarios and ask staff where they still need to step in. Their feedback can reveal problems a vendor demo won’t show.