Most small accounting and bookkeeping firms grow by word of mouth. A satisfied client mentions the firm to a friend, and a new engagement follows. The difficulty is timing. Referrals tend to arrive in March, when the partners are buried in tax returns, and they slow down in the autumn, when the firm actually has room for new work.

Cold email lets a firm decide when new clients arrive. It means writing a short, personal note to a business owner who has never heard of the firm, about something that has just happened at that business. A partner or an office manager can run it in a few hours each week.

Step 1: Keep cold email away from the firm’s main domain

A firm’s main domain carries engagement letters, tax notices, and invoices. If cold emails from that domain are reported as spam, those messages may stop reaching clients.

Register two or three separate domains that resemble the firm’s name. A firm at harborledger.com might use harborledgerco.com and getharborledger.com. Then buy mailboxes from a provider that prepares them for cold email. Mailforge, Zapmail and Inframail each sell Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 mailboxes and complete the setup. Two or three mailboxes per domain are enough.

Three DNS records, called SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, prove to receiving servers that the mail is legitimate. The provider normally adds them, but someone at the firm should confirm that all three are present.

Step 2: Give the mailboxes time to warm up

Email providers judge a mailbox by its history. A brand new mailbox that starts writing to strangers will be filtered quickly. Warming up builds that history slowly, and Instantly and Smartlead both do it by exchanging ordinary messages with a network of real mailboxes.

Run warm-up for two to three weeks before the first cold email, and keep it running afterward. Begin with 10 to 15 cold emails per mailbox per day. Thirty a day is a sensible ceiling.

Step 3: Build a list around one buying signal

A buying signal is an event that makes a business more likely to need an accountant this month than it was last month. Three signals suit a small firm well:

A company that has just raised a seed or Series A round. Investors expect monthly reports, and the founder often has nobody to prepare them. A business that has opened a second location, which usually means a second payroll and new sales tax filings. A company that has just hired its first finance employee, such as a controller, who often wants outside help at year-end.

IntentSignal, a cold email agency for B2B companies, works the same way for its own clients. It writes to buyers during the week they show a buying signal, for example, a newly hired executive, a competitor raising its prices, or a chief executive describing the problem on an earnings call. For its client Upside, it built a program that reads every local newspaper each day, so that Upside can email a new restaurant on its opening day. If you are not sure which signal to start with, IntentSignal also offers a free signal report on its website. You enter your company’s website, and it sends back a list of companies showing a buying signal for what you sell.

Start with a single signal. Clay and Apollo can both filter companies by recent funding, new locations or new hires. Find the owner’s email address with Findymail or LeadMagic.

Before sending, check every address with MillionVerifier or BounceBan. Delete anything marked invalid, unknown or risky, and delete shared addresses such as accounts@.

Step 4: Write three short emails

The first email names the event, connects it to one problem the firm solves, and asks a question that is easy to answer. Keep it under 90 words, in plain text, with no links, logos or image signatures. Filters distrust all three from an unfamiliar sender.

Here is an example for a startup that has just raised money:

Subject: monthly numbers after the raise Hi Daniel, I read that Northfield Robotics closed its seed round last week. Congratulations to you and the team. Investors usually ask for monthly numbers soon after the money arrives. Without a bookkeeper, that report tends to land on the founder’s desk late at night. We keep the books and prepare investor reports for several young startups. Would a short call next week be worth your time? Regards, Karen

Send the second email three days later, and make it shorter: “Hi Daniel, I know the weeks after a raise are busy. If it helps, I can send a one-page sample of the monthly report we prepare.” On day 7, send a brief last note saying the offer stands. Then stop.

Step 5: Send the campaign

Upload the verified list and the three emails to Instantly or Smartlead. Schedule sending for business hours in the recipient’s own time zone, Monday to Friday. Keep the daily volume level, because sudden jumps look suspicious to filters.

Replies will be few at first. Judge a signal on several hundred emails, not on the first three days.

Step 6: Handle replies

Read replies in the morning and again in the afternoon. When an owner shows interest, answer within an hour and propose two specific times for a fifteen-minute call. If someone asks to be removed, remove the address the same day.

Some owners will answer, “Not now, but ask me in January.” Put each of those in the calendar and write again in January, which is often the best month for an accountant to start a new engagement.

Keep a simple record of which signal produced each meeting. After four weeks, one signal usually leads, perhaps new second locations in the firm’s own county. Build the next list from it.

A simple plan for the first month

Week 1. Register the domains, buy six mailboxes, confirm the DNS records, and switch on warm-up.

Week 2. Choose one signal. Build a list of 50 to 100 businesses in Clay or Apollo, find the owners’ addresses, and verify every one.

Week 3. Write the three emails. Send test copies to a Gmail address and an Outlook address, and read them on a phone.

Week 4. Start the campaign at 10 to 15 emails per mailbox per day, and record every reply and meeting.

In the second month, build a fresh list around the signal that earned the most replies.