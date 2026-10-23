As interest rates, lending rules and economic uncertainty continue to shape the Canadian housing market, the closing, the point where ownership of a property legally changes hands, remains the stage of a purchase, sale or refinance that people understand least. Across the country, the legal work between a signed agreement and the day the keys change hands is handled by a lawyer in most provinces and by a notary in Quebec. In British Columbia, either a lawyer or a notary public may act.

Ownright, an Ontario real estate law firm founded in 2023, is one firm built around that stage. It pairs a digital platform with licensed Ontario lawyers, which makes it a useful example of which parts of a closing benefit from technology and which still depend on human judgment. Because property law is provincial, the professional handling a closing must be licensed in the province where the property sits, and Ownright’s lawyers handle Ontario properties.

Why a Closing Involves More Than Signing Documents

When a buyer and seller sign a purchase agreement (called an agreement of purchase and sale in Ontario), they commit to a set of terms. The closing is when those terms are carried out: title is confirmed, money moves, and the new owner is recorded in the provincial land registry. Each province runs its own land registration system. In Ontario, for example, lawyers complete registration electronically through Teraview.

The same logic applies to a refinance. A new mortgage is registered against the property, the old one is paid out and discharged, and the lender releases funds only once its conditions have been met.

What Happens Before Closing Day

Most of the work takes place in the weeks before closing. For a purchase, a lawyer typically:

Reviews the purchase agreement and any conditions, so the buyer knows what has been agreed and which deadlines apply.

Searches title to confirm who owns the property and whether anything, such as an unpaid mortgage or a registered claim, is attached to it.

Reviews the lender’s instructions, because mortgage lenders set requirements that must be satisfied before they advance funds.

Arranges title insurance, which is widely used across Canada and protects against certain title defects and fraud after closing.

Reviews the condominium disclosure documents for a condo unit, such as the status certificate in Ontario, which set out the condo corporation’s finances, rules and any planned special assessments.

Prepares the statement of adjustments, a calculation that divides costs such as property tax and utilities between buyer and seller as of the closing date.

That preparation matters because closings can be fragile. In the Operators Report 2026, a survey of 1,015 Canadian real estate professionals conducted by Ownright, respondents named financing failure as the leading reason deals collapse, at 34%, and client indecision as the top cause of delays, at 38%.

What Happens on Closing Day

On closing day, the remaining purchase funds and any mortgage proceeds are sent to the lawyer’s trust account, the separate account lawyers use to hold client money. The lawyer then registers the transfer and any new mortgage with the provincial land registry and pays the applicable taxes and fees. Most provinces charge a land transfer tax on purchases, known as the property transfer tax in British Columbia and the welcome tax in Quebec, while others, such as Alberta, charge registration fees instead. In Ontario, buyers pay the provincial land transfer tax, and properties in Toronto also carry a municipal land transfer tax. Once registration is confirmed and funds are released to the seller, the keys can be handed over.

The day can look like a single moment, but it depends on the items completed earlier. Delays are most often traced to missing documents or funds that arrive late, not to the registration itself.

Where Technology Helps, and Where It Does Not

Digital tools suit the tasks that are mostly about organizing information: collecting documents, showing what is still outstanding, sending a notification when something changes, and allowing signatures to be completed remotely. Ownright, which works on residential purchases, sales and refinances in Ontario, gives clients an online portal and dashboard where they can share documents and follow each milestone of a closing, then meet with their lawyer and sign remotely.

The judgment calls stay with the lawyer. Interpreting a title issue, explaining a lender condition, or deciding whether a last-minute surprise is routine all require legal training. Technology creates the clarity, and the legal team provides the judgment. Ownright is an authorized participant in the Law Society of Ontario’s Access to Innovation program, which allows the regulator to oversee new technology-enabled ways of delivering legal services.

What Sellers and Refinancing Homeowners Should Expect

Sellers have a different checklist. Their lawyer responds to requisitions, which are questions from the buyer’s lawyer about title and supporting documents, arranges for any existing mortgage to be paid out and discharged from the sale proceeds, and prepares the statement of adjustments with the buyer’s lawyer.

For a refinance, the lawyer registers the new mortgage, makes sure the old one is paid out and discharged, and confirms that the lender’s instructions have been followed before funds are released to the homeowner.

Questions to Ask Before You Hire a Closing Lawyer

If you are comparing options, a few questions can show how a closing will feel in practice:

Are you licensed in the province where the property is located?

Who will I speak to if I have a question, and how quickly can I expect an answer?

Which fees belong to the lawyer, and which are third-party costs such as title insurance and land transfer tax?

How will I see where my file stands at any point?

Which documents do you need from me, and by when?

What happens if the closing date needs to move?

Speaking with a lawyer before the purchase agreement is signed, not after, gives them time to review the conditions and flag anything unusual while there is still room to adjust.