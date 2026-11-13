Houston Lawyer José Calderón on Low Offers, Missed Injuries and Knowing What a Case Is Worth

A client came to José Calderón after she had been in an accident and had done some treatment. The insurance company was making her an offer.

“That’s way too little,” Calderón said to her.

She hired The Calderon Law Firm, his Houston firm. Three weeks later, the case settled. Calderón said all it took was sending a demand on the firm’s letterhead, with the medical records already in hand, so the company knew she had a lawyer now.

Compared with that first offer, he said, even after his fee and what he called minimal expenses, “they took home multiples.”

He said he tells people it’s not just about knowing their rights and the rules. “It’s about knowing the value of a case,” he said.

When people wait

Calderón said insurance companies will string people along, telling them to go find a doctor and that they are working to pay them.

“They string you along because they want you to keep waiting … because the longer you wait before you hire a lawyer, the more likely you’re harming your case,” he said. In the meantime, he said, evidence starts to disappear, video gets recorded over, people don’t see the right medical providers, witness statements aren’t taken and people don’t have the same memory of the accident.

“So they do that on purpose,” he said.

The people who wait are often trying to do the right thing, he said. They tell themselves the pain will go away, that they can’t miss work, that they’re the breadwinner and living paycheck to paycheck. Weeks go by and they come in still in a lot of pain, and the other side argues that someone who was really hurt would have gone to the doctor right away. “So they try to tough it out and then they hurt their case,” he said.

His advice to anyone in an accident is not to talk about injuries or treatment with any insurance company, including their own, until they talk to a lawyer. The simple answer, he said, is “I don’t want to talk about that right now.”

Every call is recorded, he said, and the insurance company will use it against you. “That’s their job,” he said. Consultations with any injury lawyer are free, he added.

Files other lawyers turned down

In one example Calderón gave, a lawyer rejected a case because the at-fault car did not have insurance. That lawyer never asked his client whether they had uninsured motorist coverage, which Calderón said everyone should add. Calderón took the case, and the firm settled it.

In another, a lawyer dropped the case because he didn’t think he could prove the client wasn’t at fault. Calderón took it. He said one of his case managers looked at the photographs and, without legalese and using common sense, connected the damage to the vehicle. The firm lined up the photographs, mapped it out and sent it to the insurance company to show the police officer had gotten it wrong.

“They said, ‘You’re right, it’s our fault,'” Calderón said. He never had to file a lawsuit, and a few months later the case settled. He called it a settlement some other lawyer missed.

He said he has also gotten cases off referrals where lawyers completely missed whole injuries. In one, the client had neck and back injuries, but his elbow was clicking and was never looked at in the year after the accident. Treating it a year later costs credibility, Calderón said, even though the client just lived with it and didn’t know he was supposed to get it checked.

“A lot of times, people think that even a car accident, they’re simple. They’re cookie cutter,” he said. “Well, in fact they’re not. You really have to know what you’re looking for.”

The hard conversations

Calderón said he will never take a case if he doesn’t think he can put the person in a better position. He recalled one time he told someone to take what the insurance company was offering.

“You’re not hurt. You’re telling me you’re fine, you’re fully recovered. You don’t need to hire me. Take the money and run,” he said he told her.

He also described a client who had been in an earlier accident and didn’t hire a lawyer. The insurance company fixed her car and paid all her medical bills. When Calderón asked how much money she took home, she said, “Nothing.”

He told her she hadn’t won, because she had been hurt, and the law in Texas also allows for what it calls pain and suffering and mental anguish. “That means the trauma, the pain, the stress. It’s not just about the money they took from you. It’s about all the other things they took from you,” he said. That, he said, is why his clients take home money “even after our fees and expenses and medical.”

She thought she had beaten the system by not paying a lawyer, he said, but the insurance company got a big discount. He said he would not lie about the cost. “We lawyers, we take a big percentage,” he said.

Many prospective clients think they have a million-dollar case because a friend got a million dollars or they saw it on TV, Calderón said. He tells them they don’t want that case. “If you have a million-dollar case, that means that you’re hurt. You’re messed up. You may never be the same again,” he said.

He said the first thing he wants a prospective client to learn about him is that he is there to be honest and transparent. “I’m here to be real,” he said.

He sets expectations from day one, he said, even at the risk of the client walking away, and raises problems such as a prior accident the other side will use to argue the client was already injured. He said he is not trying to tell people what they want to hear just so they hire him, because he doesn’t want surprises later.

Calderón said he tries to do all of the firm’s disbursements to clients himself.

“I live for that. I love the look on their face,” he said.