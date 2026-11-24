House Democrats on Monday widened their examination of investments linked to Donald Trump Jr., sending letters to several companies connected to the venture-capital firm 1789 Capital, where the president’s eldest son is a partner. The requests target firms including Polymarket, Juul Labs, Hadrian Automation, and GrabAGun, asking for records related to investments, communications, and any subsequent federal contracts or policy decisions.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to play a leading role in oversight once Democrats assume control of the House, said the documents will help determine whether Trump Jr. used access to government decision-making to benefit the companies and his own finances. The letters arrive days after President Trump signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to notify the White House before responding to congressional inquiries and to withhold material the administration deems privileged. Companies that fail to comply risk contract cancellation or suspension from future federal work.

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia has already issued document-preservation requests to a dozen current and former administration officials and relatives. Garcia said the contractor order appears designed to limit scrutiny. White House officials have described the order as a standard protection of executive privilege rather than an obstruction of legitimate oversight.

The probe expands a broader Democratic effort to examine alleged self-dealing involving the Trump family’s businesses and companies that interacted with the administration. Trump Jr. has previously rejected claims that he exploited government access for personal gain. The timing is notable: Democrats will hold both chambers and committee gavels starting in January, giving them subpoena power for the first time in the current presidential term.

How contractors respond to the new White House directive while facing Democratic document requests will test the practical reach of the executive order. Courts may ultimately decide whether the order can block information lawmakers argue is necessary to oversee federal contracting and policy decisions. For now, the letters signal that incoming Democratic majorities intend to pursue these inquiries regardless of the administration’s recent steps to control information flow.