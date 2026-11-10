House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment Effort as Administration Proposes Further SNAP Cuts

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 211-204 to refer a resolution seeking the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, effectively ending the effort for the remainder of the current Congress. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the sole Republican to oppose the referral, had filed eight articles of impeachment the previous day. The charges centered on the conduct of the war in Iran, including claims that Hegseth waged hostilities without congressional authorization, continued operations after Congress directed their termination, and ignored statutory withdrawal deadlines under the War Powers Resolution. Additional articles addressed other military actions and alleged retaliation against a sitting senator.

Hegseth, speaking at his first Pentagon news conference in six months earlier Tuesday, described the resolution as a “political spectacle” and “farce.” President Trump, in a social-media post after the vote, celebrated the outcome and criticized Massie. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the effort a political gambit. Democrats present voted against referring the measure, but 11 were absent. With Democrats set to take control of both chambers in January, party leaders have indicated they will renew scrutiny of Hegseth and related Pentagon decisions once the new Congress convenes.

Separately, the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a proposed rule that would narrow broad-based categorical eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The change would end automatic SNAP eligibility for households that qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash aid under certain state rules. According to the agency’s own analysis, the rule would remove approximately 6.3 million people—nearly 18 percent of current SNAP recipients—from the program once fully implemented. Public comments will be accepted for 30 days. The proposal follows earlier reductions under the 2025 tax-and-spending law that have already reduced SNAP enrollment by roughly 5.5 million people since July 2025, according to USDA data. Critics say the additional cuts would affect working families, seniors, and people with disabilities; administration officials describe the changes as targeting benefits more narrowly to those most in need.

The two developments arrive one week after midterm elections in which voters cited the cost of living and the Iran war as top concerns. House Republicans also elected Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as minority leader on Tuesday as they prepare for minority status.