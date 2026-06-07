Homeland Security Task Force Shuts Down Elaborate Cross-Border Drug Tunnel in Major San Diego Bust

Federal authorities this week found a highly engineered cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico, into Southern California, delivering a serious blow to drug smugglers. The operation by a Homeland Security Task Force led to the seizure of more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine worth about $45 million on the street and the criminal charges against four men.

The tunnel, which was almost 1,933 feet long, connected a warehouse hidden inside the “Buy 4 Less” retail store near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry to locations south of the border. The cartels had made large investments to avoid border security with reinforced walls, a rail system, ventilation and electricity.

Officials announced the results of the investigation June 4, 2026. Those charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances are Gregorio Epifanio Hernandez Lopez and Jose Jimenez, both of San Diego, and Brandon Escalante Sandoval and Antonio Cortez, both of Mexico. Hernandez Lopez also faces other charges concerning the use of the cross-border tunnel and the importation of narcotics. “This investigation and seizure represents a significant blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel,” said HSI San Diego Acting Special Agent in Charge Kevin Murphy. He commended the efforts of Homeland Security Investigations agents and their task force partners, who are working tirelessly to keep dangerous drugs out of American communities.

The probe started in December 2025, when Homeland Security Investigations Tunnel Task Force noticed suspicious activity at the Buy 4 Less location. Customer traffic was light, and agents were told people were seen moving empty suitcases from the store to vehicles and the border area, so they decided to dig deeper.

May 29, 2026 Surveillance paid off. Agents saw coordinated movements of vans, trucks and deep freezers used to hide packages. Authorities made a series of traffic stops with assistance from San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies and a K9 unit and recovered the massive cocaine shipment hidden in several vehicles. A search warrant at the store and nearby mechanic shop then revealed the entrance to the tunnel, buried under the floor and accessed through a hydraulic lift.

U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon summed up the result with a bit of dark humor: “For these defendants, it wasn’t a light at the end of the tunnel. It was lights and sirens.

This case is an example of the ongoing problems at the southern border and the resolve of federal agencies to learn and adapt to more creative smuggling methods.” Major cartels have opted for cross-border tunnels to transport large quantities of drugs away from conventional ports of entry. But again and again law enforcement has demonstrated it can locate and shut down even the most advanced operations.

2,200 pounds of cocaine pulled off American streets. Authorities stress that these victories are the result of constant surveillance, interagency cooperation and tips from the community. Homeland Security Investigations encourages anyone with information about suspicious border-related activity to contact them.

“While the Trump administration continues to focus on border security, operations such as this one send a clear message to transnational criminal organizations. Even sophisticated infrastructure and valuable shipments are not immune to targeted enforcement actions. Agents continue to work aggressively to break up supply routes and keep those responsible accountable. The fight against cartel networks continues.

This latest success in San Diego is one of a growing list of enforcement actions making real progress in securing our nation’s southwest border. The threat persists, but the dedicated task forces are making it a lot more difficult for cartels to operate with impunity.