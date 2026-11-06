Hit by an Uninsured Driver in Los Angeles? How UM/UIM Coverage Pays

When a driver with no insurance hits you, your own policy becomes the source of compensation. Uninsured motorist coverage (UM) pays for your injuries when the at-fault driver carries no liability insurance, and underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) fills the gap when the at-fault driver’s limits are too low to cover the harm. Both sit inside your auto policy, and both are governed by California Insurance Code section 11580.2.

The problem is common. The Insurance Research Council’s 2025 study found that 20.4% of California drivers carried no insurance, the eighth-highest rate in the country. For accident victims, that raises an important question: who pays when the at-fault driver has no insurance or too little coverage?

Uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage can provide another path to compensation, but recovering those benefits may mean filing a claim with your own insurance company. That’s where insurance policy limits, coverage exclusions, disputed liability, and settlement negotiations become central to the case. MVP Accident Attorneys, a Los Angeles personal injury firm with offices in Irvine, Riverside, and Sacramento, handles car accident claims involving these insurance disputes. Its Los Angeles car accident lawyers help injured motorists navigate claims where their own insurer may dispute coverage, fault, or the amount of compensation owed.

What Is the Difference Between UM and UIM Coverage?

UM coverage applies when the at-fault driver has no liability insurance at all, and UIM coverage applies when the at-fault driver has insurance that is too small for your losses. Not every crash with a low-coverage driver is a UIM claim, however, and the math decides it.

Uninsured motorist (UM): Pays your bodily injury damages up to your UM limit when the at-fault driver has no insurance. Hit-and-run crashes count as uninsured when certain conditions are met.

Underinsured motorist (UIM): Pays when your UIM limit is higher than the at-fault driver’s liability limit. Under section 11580.2(p), the insurer subtracts what the at-fault driver’s insurer paid, and you receive the difference up to your limit.

Example of the offset: If the at-fault driver carries the state minimum of $30,000 per person and you carry $100,000 in UIM coverage, your UIM claim is worth up to $70,000 after the at-fault insurer pays its $30,000.

The national picture shows why UIM matters. The same IRC study estimated that 18% of U.S. drivers were underinsured and that one in three drivers was either uninsured or underinsured in the latest data year.

Is UM Coverage Required in California?

No. California does not force drivers to buy UM coverage, but it forces insurers to offer it. Under section 11580.2, every auto liability policy issued in California includes UM coverage in an amount equal to the liability limits unless the policyholder rejects or reduces it in a signed writing.

That rule matters after a crash. If your insurer cannot produce a signed waiver, you have a strong argument that UM coverage exists at the full policy limit. Ask for the waiver document before accepting any statement that your policy lacks UM protection.

Check your declarations page now: Look for “Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury” and the per-person and per-accident limits. If the line is missing or shows limits far below your liability coverage, call your agent today.

Does UM Coverage Pay After a Hit-and-Run?

Yes, when the hit-and-run meets the statute’s requirements. Section 11580.2(b)(1) treats an unidentified driver as uninsured when there was physical contact between the hit-and-run vehicle and you or your vehicle.

The statute adds reporting rules. You must report the crash to the police or the California Highway Patrol within 24 hours and notify your insurer within 30 days. A phantom vehicle that forced you off the road without touching your car does not qualify under the physical-contact rule, so photographs of paint transfer, damage, and debris become central evidence.

What Happens If You Were Driving Without Insurance?

You lose the right to recover pain and suffering damages. Proposition 213, adopted by voters in 1996 and codified in Civil Code section 3333.4, bars uninsured drivers from recovering non-economic damages from an insured at-fault driver, even when the uninsured driver did nothing wrong in the crash.

Uninsured drivers still recover economic damages such as medical bills and lost wages. Either way, the rule turns a lapsed policy into a costly mistake, and it gives Los Angeles drivers a strong reason to keep coverage active even during financial strain.

Exceptions exist: Proposition 213 does not bar recovery against a drunk driver who was convicted for the crash, and it does not apply to passengers who did not own the uninsured vehicle.

How Long Do You Have to Pursue a UM Claim?

Two years, with a specific set of actions required. Under section 11580.2(i), within two years of the crash, you must do one of three things: file a lawsuit against the uninsured driver, reach an agreement with your insurer on the amount due, or formally start arbitration with your insurer.

Missing this deadline ends the UM claim. Many victims assume that reporting the claim to their insurer stops the clock. It does not.

UM disputes go to arbitration: Section 11580.2(f) sends disagreements over fault and the value of the claim to binding arbitration rather than a jury trial. Your insurer appoints its own defense lawyer, presents its own medical experts, and challenges the cost of your treatment.

How Does Your Own Insurer Treat a UM Claim?

As an adversary. Once you make a UM claim, your insurer steps into the shoes of the uninsured driver and defends against you. The adjuster who was friendly when you bought the policy now looks for gaps in treatment, prior injuries, and statements that minimize your pain.

Protect your claim with these steps:

Report promptly: Notify police within 24 hours of a hit-and-run and your insurer within 30 days.

Limit recorded statements: Your policy requires cooperation, but it does not require you to guess about speeds, distances, or the extent of injuries that are still developing.

Treat consistently: Follow every referral and keep every appointment. Gaps become the insurer’s main argument.

Keep the evidence: Save photographs, repair estimates, witness names, and the police report number.

Get the policy in writing: Request the full certified policy and any UM waiver signed at purchase.

Why Insurance Experience Matters in Los Angeles UM Claims

Los Angeles County carries some of the heaviest traffic in the country, from the I-10 and I-110 interchange near downtown to the Hollywood Freeway, and the region’s high uninsured rate means UM claims are part of daily practice for local injury lawyers. These claims are decided in arbitration rooms where the insurer’s lawyer knows every valuation tactic.

Injured drivers are right to be skeptical of any firm that claims to know how insurers think. MVP Accident Attorneys answers that with its founder’s background: Brett Sachs, the firm’s principal attorney, has represented both injured plaintiffs and insurance defense clients, giving the firm direct experience with how carriers evaluate and defend claims. The firm’s guidance to every caller is direct: talk with MVP before you talk to the insurance company. MVP serves Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, and all of California from its office at 724 S. Spring Street, on contingency with no fee unless the case recovers compensation.

California Uninsured Driver Crashes

One in five California drivers carried no insurance in the latest measurement, so your own UM and UIM coverage is the policy most likely to pay after a serious crash. Section 11580.2 requires insurers to offer it, sets strict rules for hit-and-run claims, and gives you two years to sue, settle, or start arbitration. Review your declarations page today, keep your own coverage active, and treat your insurer as the opposing party once a UM claim begins.