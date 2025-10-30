Hintsteiner Defence, a leading European innovator in lightweight composite structures for the defence industry, has announced the launch of Hi2Protect, a groundbreaking modular protection system designed to safeguard civilian work and utility vehicles operating in high-risk environments.

Developed in cooperation with Liebherr, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machinery, the Hi2Protect system marks a major milestone in the evolution of mobile protection. It enables rapid retrofitting of construction and logistics vehicles — such as cranes, loaders, and transport units — providing ballistic protection without compromising mobility or performance.

A New Era of Civilian Protection

In today’s volatile global landscape, vehicles used in reconstruction zones such as Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, as well as in crisis and disaster regions, face unprecedented risks — from gas explosions and shrapnel to small arms fire. Until now, no market-ready, flexible protection solution has existed for these types of machines.

“Hi2Protect was born out of a critical need,” said a spokesperson for Hintsteiner Defence. “While many vehicles have protected cabins for their crews, their essential components — including hydraulics, electronics, and power units — remain highly vulnerable. Our system eliminates this weak point, ensuring that vehicles stay operational when it matters most.”

Lightweight. Modular. Ready for Action.

The Hi2Protect system is built on Hintsteiner’s decades of expertise in high-performance fiber-reinforced composites. Its plug-and-protect design allows for easy installation or removal within hours, requiring no structural modifications or special approvals. Despite its light weight, the system delivers ballistic protection up to STANAG Level 2, ensuring safety without sacrificing payload or maneuverability.

© Hintsteiner Defence

Dual-Use Potential and Global Impact

Hi2Protect represents more than a technological breakthrough — it’s a vital tool for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts. With its dual-use potential, the system is suited for both civilian and military applications, supporting large-scale infrastructure projects, disaster recovery, and civil protection missions worldwide.

“Hi2Protect stands for safety, efficiency, and accessibility,” the company noted. “It’s not just about protecting equipment — it’s about protecting people and enabling progress in the world’s most challenging environments.”

About Hintsteiner Defence

Headquartered in Kindberg, Austria, Hintsteiner Defence is part of the Hintsteiner Group and specializes in advanced lightweight construction and protection technologies. As one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of complex carbon structures for the defence sector, the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in engineering, design, and production.

For more information, visit hintsteiner-defence.com