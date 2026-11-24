Hello Gravel holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating from more than 1,450 reviews on Google and its own sit, and it publishes a written claims process with replacement and refund options.

Ordering gravel, soil or mulch online for the first time means trusting a company with a delivery date and a spot in your yard. Of Hello Gravel’s 1,450+ reviews, 1,372 are five stars. This roundup follows the order from checkout to the finished pile. Each step starts with how it works, then shows what buyers wrote about it.

Ordering Runs Through Hello Gravel

You order and pay Hello Gravel, which then arranges the material and a vetted local hauler. Service depends on the ZIP code, so confirm yours is covered before you place an order.

Buyers describe the order step as fast. Scott L. (Oct 27) wrote that it was “Easy to place order” and that the “driver called to give me a window of delivery.” Laura L. (Jun 9) said, “They made ordering and delivery very easy.” Recent entries on the Hello Gravel reviews page are dated within the past week, so the feedback reflects how the company works today.

Delivery Day Follows the Scheduled Date

The vetted local hauler makes the delivery and if plans change, rescheduling is free. Canceling is also free with one full business day’s notice, but next-day orders are locked in once confirmed.

Reviews say the schedule holds and the updates keep coming. Mary T. (Nov 16) wrote, “Delivery was on time and stone was as expected/ordered.” Jan G. (Oct 29) said, “They delivered within two days and were right on time!” Wendell W. (Oct 27) summed it up: “Communication great, price totally fine, driver friendly and competent.”

Drivers Place the Load Where Buyers Ask

The hauler brings the load to your address, and the drop is where first-time buyers worry most, because a pile in the wrong spot is hard to move. Reviewers describe careful placement. Brandon D. (Nov 10) wrote that “The driver was flexible and put the sand exactly where we needed it.” Emily W. (Oct 8) said the driver “put the gravel exactly where I wanted.”

Marking the spot with a tarp or stakes gives the driver a clear target.

Problems Go Through a Written Claims Process

If something is off with a load, Hello Gravel’s written claims process lays out the steps. Report the issue within 48 hours of delivery, include photos, and do so before moving or spreading the material so the team can review it. Approved fixes include replacement material, a partial refund or a full refund. Delivered bulk material is not returned, so the photo report is the route to a fix. The refund policy lists each step in full.

Hello Gravel says most issues are resolved within 24 hours. Steven I. (Jul 24) praised the “Great customer service and follow-through.”

What This Means for First-Time Buyers

Hello Gravel’s rating, review volume and written policies point to a company that handles the order journey the way first-time buyers hope. Before ordering from any online supplier, check the review count and recency, how wrong-load issues are handled, the cancellation terms and who delivers. Hello Gravel answers each one with 1,450+ reviews dated this month, a written claims process, one business day’s cancellation notice and a vetted local hauler.

FAQs

Is Hello Gravel legit?

Yes. Daniel Crowley and Alan Kofman founded it in 2023, and it says it has served 15,000+ customers. Tulane Ventures invested in March 2025. Its 4.9 rating comes from 1,450+ reviews on Google and its site.

How does Hello Gravel delivery work?

You order and pay Hello Gravel, and it arranges the material and a vetted local hauler. Delivery depends on your ZIP code. Buyers describe on-time arrivals and steady updates from order to drop.

What if the wrong material arrives?

Contact Hello Gravel within 48 hours of delivery with photos, before moving or spreading the material. Fixes include replacement material, a partial refund or a full refund. The company says most issues are resolved within 24 hours.

Can I cancel or reschedule a Hello Gravel order?

Rescheduling is free. You can cancel for free with one full business day’s notice, and next-day orders cannot be canceled once confirmed.