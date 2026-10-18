Hegseth Swears In Recruits in Knoxville and Thanks Those Who Say ‘Send Me’

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met new enlistees and ROTC cadets at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 17, administered the oath of enlistment and thanked them for choosing service before the Volunteers’ game against Alabama.

The recruits represented all service branches and the Tennessee National Guard. Hegseth framed the moment as part of a longer American tradition of volunteering.

“For 251 years, Americans raised their right hand and said, ‘send me;’ send me to fight the redcoats, send me to fight the Nazis, send me to fight the communists, send me to fight the Islamists,” he said. “And now, you’ve said, ‘send me’ to defend [your] nation, to fight against whatever threatens our shores, our interests and our people.”

He tied the military to peace through strength. “If there’s one entity that should win the Nobel Peace Prize every single year, it actually should be the United States military,” he said. “Peace through strength: the reason our people live free, the reason we get to play football games like this one today, are because we are stronger than any other nation in the world.”

Using the diplomatic, informational, military and economic elements of national power, he told the cadets their job is the military piece. “You are in the ‘M’ business,” he said. “That’s your lane, and the better you are at the M business means we can afford to talk diplomacy, or we can afford to work on the economic side. When you are strong, and you are prepared, and you are lethal, and you are ready, everything else falls into place.”

Hegseth said the War Department has run on three principles since January 2025: restore the warrior ethos, rebuild the military and reestablish deterrence. “If it doesn’t contribute to [those] things, you shouldn’t be doing it,” he said. He described the ethos as colorblind, gender-neutral and merit-based, focused on standards, discipline, readiness, training and lethality.

He also offered a leadership standard. “We apply something called the golden rule at the War Department,” Hegseth said. “[It] is ultimately: do unto your formation that which you would have done unto your son’s or daughter’s formation.” He added, “I’m going to make sure that your son or daughter is in the kind of formation I would want my son or daughter in. I’m not going to change standards based on a quota. I’m not going to focus on things that divide us. … I’m going to focus on what unites us: our shared purpose, our commitment to the Constitution [and] how good we are as a team.”

Closing, he said he was proud to thank them on behalf of the president and promised training, preparation, discipline, readiness and the tools needed “to be lethal and effective.”

The stop was a recruiting and morale event tied to a college football weekend, not a policy announcement. The oath and the three principles were the substance he left with the new troops and the cadets.