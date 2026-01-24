Healthcare Staff Shortages Are Driving Extreme Emergency Room Wait Times Across the U.S.

Healthcare staff shortages are contributing to alarmingly long waiting times in emergency departments across the United States, according to a new study analyzing state-level hospital data. While recent reporting has highlighted staffing crises within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the findings indicate that the issue extends far beyond federal facilities and is affecting hospitals nationwide.

The study, conducted by personal injury attorneys at Injured In Florida, examined how long patients wait in emergency departments before being seen by a doctor or nurse. Using data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, researchers identified significant disparities between states, with some patients waiting far longer than the national average.

National Emergency Department Waiting Time Averages

Across the U.S., patients spend an average of 159.9 minutes waiting in emergency departments before receiving medical attention. However, in several states, wait times exceed three or even four hours, raising concerns about patient safety, treatment delays, and overall hospital capacity.

Maryland recorded the longest emergency department wait times in the country. Patients there wait an average of 248.2 minutes, which is 55 percent higher than the national average. Factors such as hospital overcrowding, workforce shortages, and high patient demand are likely contributing to these delays.

Massachusetts ranked second, with an average wait time of 223.9 minutes, roughly 40 percent above the national average. High demand in densely populated urban areas, including Boston, appears to be driving longer emergency department stays across the state.

Rhode Island placed third, with patients waiting an average of 222.6 minutes before being seen. As the smallest state by land area, limited hospital capacity may be impacting patient flow and wait times.

Delaware ranked fourth, with an average emergency department wait time of 214.8 minutes, followed by New York, in fifth place, with an average wait time of 202.5 minutes. New York City’s large population and consistently high emergency room volume likely contribute to the elevated statewide figures.

States With the Longest Emergency Department Wait Times

Maryland – 248.2 minutes

Massachusetts – 223.9 minutes

Rhode Island – 222.6 minutes

Delaware – 214.8 minutes

New York – 202.5 minutes

Connecticut – 192.7 minutes

New Jersey – 192.2 minutes

North Carolina – 190.9 minutes

California – 189.2 minutes

Arizona – 188.5 minutes

States With the Shortest Emergency Department Wait Times

At the opposite end of the spectrum, several Midwestern and Plains states reported significantly shorter emergency department wait times.

North Dakota recorded the shortest average wait time at 112 minutes, followed by South Dakota at 114 minutes and Nebraska at 118.3 minutes. These states typically have lower population density and less strain on hospital systems.

Expert Commentary on Patient Impact

A spokesperson from Injured In Florida emphasized that prolonged emergency department wait times can have serious consequences for patients.

“Long wait times in emergency departments can significantly affect health outcomes, as delays may lead to prolonged discomfort, complications, or treatment not being administered quickly enough,” the spokesperson said.

They added that patients may want to consider learning basic first aid or seeking alternative care options for non-life-threatening conditions, particularly in states where emergency room wait times are substantially higher than average.

Methodology and Data Sources

The study analyzed state-level data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, calculating average wait times based on the time patients spent in emergency departments before being seen by a medical provider. Rankings were created by averaging hospital-level data within each state.

Additional population context was drawn from U.S. Census Bureau data.

Sources

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

U.S. Census Bureau