Imagine you get in touch with the local contractor to redo your kitchen floor and hire him. You meet him, agree on a price verbally, and pay 50% up front. Then the contractor stops answering your calls and the work is still unfinished. You must be wondering, “Is a verbal agreement legally binding?” In most cases, it is binding. However, it depends on what you agreed to and if you can prove it.

When Is a Verbal Agreement Legally Binding? The 5 Requirements

Yes, a verbal agreement can be as real as a signed contract. However, the court will look for the following five things in any deal to consider it binding.

Offer: one person clearly proposes a deal.

one person clearly proposes a deal. Acceptance: the other person agrees to those same terms.

the other person agrees to those same terms. Consideration: each side gives something of value, such as money, goods or work.

each side gives something of value, such as money, goods or work. Intent: both people mean to make a deal, not just chat about one.

both people mean to make a deal, not just chat about one. Capacity: both people are adults of sound mind who can legally agree.

Still wondering whether verbal contracts are binding? If all five things are there, the contract will be binding. However, if any of these five things is missing or there are vague statements, it won’t be counted.

Deals That Must Be in Writing

Before we move forward, we have to mention that some deals need to be written down to have a standing in the court. This is known as the statute of frauds. It includes the following:

buying or selling real estate

contracts that cannot be finished within one year

promises to pay someone else’s debt

the sale of goods for $500 or more, under UCC § 2-201

You must remember that the rules vary by state, and there are exceptions. For example, if one side has already done a big part of the work, a court can still enforce the deal. Still, if your agreement falls into one of these groups, a handshake might not be enough.

Proving a Verbal Agreement

Will verbal agreements hold up in court? They can. However, proof is the hardest thing to crack. Without a signed paper, it often comes down to one person’s word against another’s. For this reason, some record of the deal is helpful.

To be clear, good evidence includes text messages, emails, bank transfers, and receipts. In addition, witnesses who heard the deal can help. The way both sides acted also helps in making a decision. For instance, in the kitchen floor example, a payment app record showing “50% deposit – kitchen floor” and a text message saying “See you Monday to start” together tell a clear story. In short, you can improve your case by bringing even small pieces of evidence.

What Is Breach of Contract, and What Can You Do?

So, what is breach of contract? In simple words, it happens when one side is not doing what they promised, and they don’t have a legal excuse either. According to Cornell’s Legal Information Institute, this can mean not doing the job at all, doing it late, or doing it so badly that it holds no value.

If this happens to you, you need to remain calm. First, write a short demand letter or email that explains the deal, what went wrong, and what you want, such as finishing the work or returning the deposit.

If that does not work, small claims court is the next option for smaller amounts. In fact, in most cases, you do not even need a lawyer there. Generally, courts order the other side to pay you back for your losses. However, the results depend on your state and your proof. Having said that, it is smart to get legal advice if your issue is with a bigger amount.

Can You Back Out of a Verbal Agreement?

Can you pull out of a verbal agreement once you have said yes? Usually, no.

If the deal meets the five requirements, it is binding (yes, just like the written one). In other words, you cannot walk away from a handshake deal only because you changed your mind.

However, there are a few exceptions. For example, both sides can agree to cancel or change the deal. Also, if the agreement depended on a condition that never happened, such as “if my loan is approved,” you might be free to step away. Similarly, if the deal falls under the statute of frauds and was never written down, it might not be enforceable at all.

Put It in Writing: A Simple Habit

If you want to save yourself from this headache, we recommend that you start writing things down.

For example, you can send a short follow-up email with the work, price, and timeline once you have agreed on them. This gives you a clear record, and the other person can point out any mistakes early.

On the other hand, if you have a bigger deal going on, it is better to go with a short, signed agreement. ConsumerShield’s legal templates and how-to guides walk through what a simple written agreement usually covers, so neither side has to rely on who remembers it better. Before you sign, it is also worth checking for small contract errors that can slip past a final read.

The Bottom Line

After this guide, it is pretty evident that a verbal agreement can be legally binding. However, proving it is the real challenge. So, whenever you make a new deal in the future, we recommend sending a follow-up email with all the details.