Grammy-Winning Artists to Headline St. Kitts Music Festival

The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is set to bring a Grammy-winning lineup such as Boyz II Men, Fantasia, Steel Pulse, and Luciano this year. Along with that, a star-studded roster of international artistes will also take center stage at the three-night musical celebration.

Scheduled to be held from June 25 to 27, 2026, the festival will welcome thousands of travelers from across North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

As the countdown begins for the festival, strong international air connectivity continues to make St. Kitts and Nevis more accessible to visitors traveling from key tourism markets. Thousands of music lovers are expected to gather for a celebration of music, culture, and entertainment.

International, Regional, and Local Talent Take Center Stage

Alongside the Grammy-winning headliners, the 2026 edition will feature an impressive roster of international, regional, and local performers.

R&B fans can look forward to performances from Boyz II Men, Fantasia, and Kehlani, while reggae enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience performances from Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Luciano, and Tarrus Riley.

The dancehall lineup includes Mavado, Aidonia, Masicka, Kranium, Valiant, Shaneil Muir, and D’Yani, while soca music will be represented by Machel Montano and Voice.

The festival will also showcase Caribbean talent, including Nu Vybes Band International, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Shelly & Signal Band, Gharlic & The Upper Level Band, Rodney Tattat, Rucas H.E., Skippa and Zu, among others.

The diverse program reflects the festival’s commitment to celebrating multiple musical genres while providing a platform for both established and emerging performers.

Festival Expected to Drive Tourism Activity

Since its launch in 1996, the St. Kitts Music Festival has grown into one of the most recognized music events in the Caribbean. Over the years, it has attracted visitors from around the world while helping to strengthen the Federation’s tourism sector and international visibility.

The festival’s impact extends far beyond the concert venue. Hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, retailers, and local vendors traditionally benefit from increased visitor activity during festival week, making the event an important contributor to the local economy.

As destinations across the Caribbean increasingly utilize cultural experiences to attract travelers, the St. Kitts Music Festival continues to demonstrate the value of entertainment-driven tourism and destination branding.

More Than Three Nights of Music

Beyond the performances at Warner Park Stadium, visitors can participate in a variety of fringe events, beach parties, cultural showcases, and entertainment experiences taking place throughout the week.

These activities help create a destination-wide festival atmosphere, encouraging visitors to explore Basseterre and other parts of the island while experiencing the unique culture and hospitality of St. Kitts and Nevis.

For local businesses, the extended festival experience provides additional opportunities to engage with visitors and benefit from increased tourism activity. Visitors traveling to St. Kitts and Nevis will begin experiencing the destination even before arrival, with immersive in-flight promotional content featured on the entertainment systems of leading airlines.

Major carriers, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, and United Airlines, provide direct and connecting services to St. Kitts and Nevis, helping to support visitor arrivals.

Minister of Tourism Marsha T. Henderson described the festival as an important showcase of the Federation’s cultural strength and tourism appeal.

“This 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is a bold statement of our cultural power and our relentless drive to remain the Caribbean’s premier music destination,” she said.

“While the music brings you to our shores, the raw, unfiltered energy of St. Kitts is what will stay with you.”

With Grammy-winning performers, strong international air connectivity, and thousands of visitors expected to attend, the 28th St. Kitts Music Festival is poised to once again reinforce its position as one of the Caribbean’s premier entertainment events.