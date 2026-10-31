Google Satellite Returns First AI Response From Orbit, a Haiku Generated by Onboard TPU

Google said on October 30 that its Project Suncatcher prototype satellite had produced what the company called the first AI response from a data-center-class Tensor Processing Unit in orbit. Engineers uplinked a prompt to the spacecraft’s onboard Gemma 4 model, asking it to write a haiku about being in space. As the satellite passed over Svalbard, Norway, it downlinked the reply:

Blue marble below

Data streams in silent grace

Starlight feeds my core.

The exchange followed weeks of commissioning after the satellite’s October 1 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission. Google’s team first powered the host computer and TPU trays, then ran early machine-learning tests. The haiku confirmed that a full inference cycle—prompt uplink, on-board execution, and result downlink—had completed. The company later tested space-themed limericks and telemetry prompts in which the model reported the status of its own payload systems. A spokesperson told TechCrunch the satellite was operating nominally.

The hardware constraints are concrete. The prototype carries four TPUs and generates up to 1 kW of power, enough to run one chip for roughly 20 minutes at a time. That window is short relative to ground-based data centers, where cooling and continuous power are not limited by orbital day-night cycles or battery capacity. Google’s next stated tests will examine how the chips behave under thermal stress and radiation exposure. The company has said a successful outcome would support a 2027 milestone of twin interconnected satellites.

The result is a measured technical step rather than an operational data center. Inference in low Earth orbit has been demonstrated on a single prompt with an open model; training workloads, continuous multi-chip operation, and high-volume data transfer remain untested. Still, the October 30 downlink establishes that a processor family designed for terrestrial racks can complete a basic AI task after launch and return a coherent output. For an industry already weighing the cost and energy demands of expanding ground infrastructure, the Suncatcher test adds one data point on whether some inference capacity could eventually be placed off-planet. The immediate work ahead is narrower: verifying that the same chips continue to function under the radiation and temperature swings of orbit.