Gold Overtakes Treasuries as Top Global Reserve Asset as XRP Ledger Gains Institutional Footing

Gold has moved past U.S. Treasuries to become the world’s largest reserve asset for the first time since the Bretton Woods era. European Central Bank figures put gold’s share of global central-bank reserves at roughly 27 percent by the end of 2025, ahead of Treasuries at 22 percent. The metal now trades near $4,407 and has climbed even as Treasury yields rose, breaking the inverse relationship that guided markets for decades.

The shift is less about price and more about infrastructure. Physical gold carries no counterparty risk, which explains its appeal amid persistent inflation, currency debasement and expanding sovereign debt. Once that gold enters the financial system, however, the risk returns. Vaults depend on custodians, ETFs rely on fund structures, and allocated accounts rest on the solvency of the institution holding them. The preference for gold’s zero-counterparty qualities has therefore created demand for digital versions that keep those properties while adding liquidity, speed, and programmability that bars of metal cannot offer.

That is the opening tokenized gold products are designed to fill, and the XRP Ledger is already handling some of the flow. The ledger has processed transactions since 2013. Tokenized gold such as $XAUa settles in three to five seconds at negligible cost, trades around the clock on the native decentralized exchange, and lets holders keep their own keys. The architecture was built for exactly this kind of use case.

Institutional weight is arriving alongside the gold products. Dubai’s Land Department has recorded tokenized title deeds directly on XRPL and synchronized them with the official government registry. Ten properties valued at more than five million dollars have been fractionalized into about 7.8 million tokens, with a minimum investment near $545. Secondary trading is already active under regulated conditions and secured by Ripple Custody. The longer-term goal is $16 billion in tokenized property transactions by 2033, roughly 7 percent of Dubai’s total property market. It is the first time a Middle Eastern government has placed legal property title on a public blockchain as the official record rather than a pilot or private chain.

“The convergence is becoming measurable,” Bitrue Research Institute noted in its August analysis. “Gold’s elevation as the premier reserve asset is not merely a price story; it is a demand story for infrastructure that can move value without reintroducing counterparty risk. XRPL’s combination of speed, cost efficiency, and live government adoption in Dubai positions it as one of the few public ledgers already demonstrating that capability at institutional scale.”

XRP itself trades near $0.99 to $1.00. Aggregated open interest across futures markets has held near the 990–1,000 million zone, most recently about 997.8 million. The long/short accounts ratio has risen to 3.246, meaning more than three accounts are long for every short account, and the ratio is still climbing. Elevated open interest paired with a clear long bias at a key psychological level points to a market that has kept adding conviction while price consolidates.

Bitrue Research Institute reads the positioning as linked to utility rather than pure speculation: “The elevated long bias and resilient open interest in XRP futures suggest market participants are beginning to price in the ledger’s utility differential, not just XRP as a speculative asset, but XRPL as operating infrastructure for assets that institutional markets are increasingly prioritizing.”

The logic forms a closed loop. Gold’s structural demand creates the need for digital representations that preserve zero-counterparty characteristics. XRPL’s design- fast finality, low fees, native exchange, and self-custody addresses that need. Dubai’s government adoption supplies institutional validation. Futures positioning reflects the resulting conviction.

Material risks remain. Tokenized gold products depend on the integrity of their reserves and the regulatory treatment of the underlying metal. Dubai’s program is still early relative to its full market target. Futures leverage can amplify moves in either direction. The CLARITY Act, which would clarify the legal path for XRP in U.S. markets, still faces an uncertain Senate path, with a procedural vote not expected before mid-September.

Even so, the core elements are no longer theoretical. Gold’s rise is recorded in ECB data. Dubai’s land registry is live on the ledger. Futures positioning is measurable. The connection among them is now a description of what is already underway.

This analysis is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency markets remain highly volatile.