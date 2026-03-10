Global Talent Beauty Cup — An International Professional Beauty Championship

Global Talent Beauty Cup (GTBC) is an international championship in the beauty industry that has already secured an important place in the professional calendar, bringing together talented artists and experts from around the world.
The championship stages take place both live at major international beauty shows and in an online format, allowing professionals from different countries to participate and showcase their skills on a global stage.
In 2026, GTBC became part of the Be+Well Show and was held in New York City on March 8, 2026, on the professional stage Glam & Glow, bringing together top teams and individual specialists from across the beauty industry.
Project Organizers
Viktoria Kysil
- Founder and General Organizer of Global Talent Beauty Cup
- Serves as Head Judge, trainer, and international expert in beauty competitions
- Prior to founding GTBC, she organized more than 15 internationl live championships and participated in educational programs with leading organizations in the industry.
Anastasiia Rozdobutko
- Competition Director in Chicago and GTBC Judge
- Responsible for the organizational management of live championship stages and collaboration with partners.
The organizers operate under the auspices of the International Beauty Association of Trainers and Judges, an international association created to strengthen professional standards in beauty competitions worldwide.
Partners and Key Participants
Professional and Media Partners
- American Salon https://www.americansalon.com/salon-news/bewell-nyc-show-host-nail-makeup-brow-competitions— media partner responsible for promoting the project on the international professional stage.
- Be+Well Show — the main show partner of the New York stage, a large-scale beauty event hosting the GTBC championship in 2026.
Judging Panel
The judging process at Global Talent Beauty Cup is conducted by an international panel of certified beauty industry experts, including:
- internationally recognized trainers and professionals with experience judging top championships worldwide;
- judges who have undergone strict selection and certification in accordance with professional evaluation and ethics standards;
- specialists with practical judging experience at prestigious international competitions such as Nailympia and OMC Hairworld.
Olga Moldovan Italy Indira Zhainakova USA/Kazakhstan
Anastasiia Boldyzheva USA Sofiia Mazur USA
Aynur Tascinar Turkey Maryna Kozhevnikova USA
Vira Dovbeniuk USA Inga Clover Australia
Dipika Parihar India Maryna Slynko USA
Svitlana Motyl USA Stephy Pang Malaysia
Yana Panko USA Iryna Pirkulieva Azerbaijan/Canada
Mariia Riakhovskaia USA Alena Muraveva USA
Doris Khoo Malaysia Halyna Starenko Ukraine
Valeriia Telemaniuk USA Tina Kuchukhidze Georgia
Anastasiia Rozdobutko USA Viktoriia Lebedinskaia USA
Zhibek Suleimenova USA Daria Orlova USA
Wang Ying China
All judges are united under the auspices of the International Beauty Association of Trainers and Judges (IBATAJ), which emphasizes the high level of expertise and professional evaluation standards within Global Talent Beauty Cup (GTBC).
Events and Venues 2025–2026
GTBC has already been held in several international locations, including:
- London (UK)
- Los Angeles (USA)
- Chicago (USA)
- Milan (Italy)
- New York City (USA, 2026)
Each event combines both live performances and online nominations, creating an international platform for creativity, professional skills, and industry exchange.
At the championship held in New York City in 2026, more than 100 beauty professionals from more than 40 countries participated. All participants were divided into divisions depending on their professional experience.
Competition Divisions
- First Timers Division
Participants who are competing for the first time in the championship and have never competed in any competition in their life.
- Division 1 – Students
Includes trainees and apprentices with up to 1 year of experience in the beauty industry.
- Division 2 – Masters
Includes professionals with over 1 year of experience who have previously participated in the championship but have not won any titles. Participants who have won more than 5 medals in Division 1 automatically advance to Division 2.
- Division 3 – Professionals
Includes participants who have won more than 5 medals in Division 2, instructors, school founders, brand representatives, and Grand Prix winners.
Following the results of the championship, the international judging panel determined the winners.
We are proud to present the names of the artists who demonstrated the highest level of professionalism. The best works were awarded prizes, trophies, and diplomas.
BROW COMPETITION
Category: Classic Eyebrow Shaping
Division FT
1st Place — Kristina Karpin
3rd Place — Katarzyna Wójcik (Poland)
Division 2
1st Place — Alina Ustinova (USA)
2nd Place — Tetiana Havryshchuk
3rd Place — Shir Atia
Division 3
1st Place — Anhelina Pohorielova
2nd Place — Eleonora Bediukh
PMU – Eyebrow Shading
Division 3
1st Place — Ilona Tahan
Category: Brow Lamination
Division 3
1st Place — Eleonora Bediukh (USA)
3rd Place — Ewelina Nowak (Latvia)
Division FT
1st Place — Kristina Karpin
3rd Place — Katarzyna Wójcik (Poland)
Men’s Eyebrow Styling
Division 2
1st Place — Alina Ustinova
LASH COMPETITION
Classic Eyelash Extensions
Division 3
1st Place — Inna Kharlamova
2nd Place — Elena Vetceklica
3rd Place — Anna Charkviani
Volume Eyelash Extensions
Division 3
1st Place — Elena Vetceklica
2nd Place — Anna Charkviani
2nd Place — Inna Kharlamova
Lash Lift
Division 2
1st Place — Nataliia Boiko
Division FT
1st Place — Kristina Karpin
Mega Volume Eyelash Extensions
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Dobrenko
Fantasy Lash Art
Division 1
1st Place — Nicole Young
Division 3
1st Place — Inna Kharlamova
MAKEUP COMPETITION
Bridal Makeup – Classic Look
Division 1
1st Place — Yuliia Pynko
2nd Place — Tatiana Kazymyrskaya
3rd Place — Ivanna Baranovska
Division 2
1st Place — Anastasiia Varadi
2nd Place — Veronika Zaborskaia
3rd Place — Tetiana Pits
Division FT
1st Place — Zekhra Aneliia Balukh
2nd Place — Nina Zhoha
Bridal Makeup – Creative Look
Division 2
1st Place — Anastasiia Varadi
2nd Place — Yuliia Pynko
Freestyle Makeup Poster
Division 2
1st Place — Anastasiia Kvirkviia
Division 3
1st Place — Miosotis Lopez
Trend Fashion Makeup Poster – Cover Look
Division 2
1st Place — Oleksandra Leiko
2nd Place — Alina Ustinova
Division 3
1st Place — Ilona Hradinaru
Classic Commercial Makeup
Division 1
1st Place — Mariya Vovk
Division 2
1st Place — Anastasiia Kvirkviia
2nd Place — Tetiana Pits
3rd Place — Tetiana Havryshchuk
Division 3
1st Place — Valeriia Krepel
Division FT
1st Place — Zekhra Aneliia Balukh
2nd Place — Nina Zhoha
Smoky Eyes – Classic Commercial Makeup
Division 1
1st Place — Ivanna Baranovska
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Voloshanenko
Division 3
1st Place — Anna Orlova
Fashion Makeup
Division 3
1st Place — Iryna Druzhynina
Fantasy Makeup
Division 3
1st Place — Elena Zaborskaia
NAIL COMPETITION
Long Nails Art Instaposter
Division 2
1st Place — Maria Morytz
2nd Place — Alina Didenko
3rd Place — Alice Stefani
3rd Place — Diana Manucharian
Division 3
1st Place — Nataliia Melnik
2nd Place — Viki Beata Bak
2nd Place — Alona Nedostup
3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Saskia Laas
2nd Place — Yevheniia Matveieva
2nd Place — Iryna Shemet
3rd Place — Olha Romanenko
Natural Elegance in French
Division 1
1st Place — Mariia Tsurik
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
2nd Place — Khrystyna Baranska
3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba
Division 3
1st Place — Anna Nartikoeva
2nd Place — Iryna Melnyk
3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv
2nd Place — Natalia Voloshchuk
Salon Gel Manicure
Division 3
2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva
3rd Place — Keianna Springer
Pedicure Instaposter
Division 1
1st Place — Mariia Tsurik
2nd Place — Naira Mantinian
3rd Place — Valeriia Dyshko
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
2nd Place — Zhanna Fedorenko
3rd Place — Akylai Alybaeva
Division 3
1st Place — Alona Nedostup
2nd Place — Hanna Khalin
3rd Place — Viktoriya Komar
3rd Place — Oksana Viriutina
Division FT
1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv
2nd Place — Kateryna Yushko
2nd Place — Olha Romanenko
3rd Place — Valentina Vinnikova
3rd Place — Maria F Chavarria Ardon
Natural Nails Instaposter
Division 1
1st Place — Mariia Tsurik
2nd Place — Halyna Heryn
Division 2
1st Place — Zhanna Fedorenko
2nd Place — Alina Didenko
3rd Place — Diana Manucharian
Division 3
1st Place — Olena Fedorchenko
2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina
3rd Place — Alona Nedostup
Division FT
1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv
2nd Place — Kateryna Yushko
3rd Place — Maria F Chavarria Ardon
3rd Place — Nancy Rodriguez
Color Perfection Manicure
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
2nd Place — Svitlana Riaba
Division 3
1st Place — Anna Nartikoeva
2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Natalia Voloshchuk
Nude Manicure
Division 2
1st Place — Khrystyna Baranska
2nd Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba
Division 3
1st Place — Tetiana Shykhova
2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva
3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Kateryna Yushko
2nd Place — Valentina Vinnikova
Creative Men’s Manicure Instaposter
Division 1
1st Place — Mariia Tsurik
2nd Place — Daryna Khalepa
3rd Place — Naira Mantinian
Division 2
1st Place — Diana Manucharian
2nd Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
3rd Place — Alina Didenko
Division 3
1st Place — Alona Nedostup
2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova
Division FT
1st Place — Maryna Ochkur
2nd Place — Iryna Shemet
3rd Place — Firyuza Manapova
Salon Gel Manicure (French & Red)
Division 2
1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko
2nd Place — Svitlana Riaba
Division 3
1st Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva
3rd Place — Keianna Springer
Couture Collection Gel Design
Division 2
3rd Place — Vitaliia Kostyshyn
From Complex to Creative Instaposter
Division 3
1st Place — Hanna Khalin
2nd Place — Olena Fedorchenko
3rd Place — Vira Bushta
3rd Place — Viktoriya Komar
3rd Place — Natalya Avanesova
Press-On Tips Embellishment
Division 1
1st Place — Katherine Vasquez
2nd Place — Mariia Tsurik
3rd Place — Anh Thu Nguyen
Division 2
1st Place — Sydney Tu
2nd Place — Zhanna Fedorenko
Division 3
1st Place — Le Nguyen
Pedicure Tips Design
Division 1
1st Place — Anh Thu Nguyen
Division 2
1st Place — Sydney Tu
Division 3
2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova
Cartoon Characters Tip
Division 1
1st Place — Anh Thu Nguyen
2nd Place — Lan Nguyen
Division 2
1st Place — Sydney Tu
2nd Place — Erika J Sanchez
Airbrush Nail Art
Division FT
1st Place — Yevheniia Matveieva
Hand-Painted Flat Art (In Boxes)
Division 3
1st Place — Le Nguyen
2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina
3rd Place — Vira Bushta
Stamped in Style Design
Division 2
1st Place — Khrystyna Baranska
2nd Place — Maria Morytz
Division 3
1st Place — Iryna Melnyk
2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova
3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Olha Romanenko
2nd Place — Firyuza Manapova
Anime 3D Nail Art
Division 2
2nd Place — Inessa Ostavnienko
Fantasy 3D Nail Creation
Division 2
2nd Place — Viktoriia Fedorovykh
Division 3
2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina
Soft Gel Tip Extension
Division 2
1st Place — Alina Didenko
2nd Place — Akylai Alybaeva
3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba
Division 3
1st Place — Yuliia Nozdrachova
2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
2nd Place — Maryna Ochkur
Dual Forms & Aqua Design
Division 1
2nd Place — Yevheniia Matveieva
Division 2
1st Place — Iryna Porotnikova
2nd Place — Diana Manucharian
Division FT
1st Place — Firyuza Manapova
Modern Almond French Twist Sculpting
Division 2
3rd Place — Inessa Ostavnienko
Division 3
1st Place — Natalya Avanesova
2nd Place — Inna Filipenco
3rd Place — Alona Nedostup
Total Madness: Freaky Nails
Division 3
1st Place — Nataliia Melnik
Trendy Salon Extensions
Division 3
1st Place — Oksana Viriutina
2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva
Division FT
1st Place — Lesia Osichenko
2nd Place — Olha Romanenko
The Significance of the Championship for the Professional Community
The Global Talent Beauty Cup is not just a competition, but an international stage of opportunity where beauty industry professionals:
- showcase current techniques and trend-driven approaches;
- gain recognition from the professional community;
- exchange experience with experts and colleagues from around the world;
- strengthen their reputation and expand their professional horizons.
Winning or placing in such a championship is a testament to a professional’s skill, confirmed by an expert jury and the international community. Participation in the final stages demonstrates a master’s ability to compete at the highest professional level.
The geography of the championship continues to expand, bringing together beauty industry professionals from different countries and continents. In the near future, the organizers will present new stages and venues where specialists will be able to demonstrate their expertise and compete for prestigious awards.
Upcoming events for participants include:
- Miami and Los Angeles — new championship stages; dates will be announced soon.
- Chicago, USA — an international stage in a Live + Online format, scheduled for April 18, 2026, as part of the prestigious America’s Beauty Show exhibition.
- London, United Kingdom — an online stage of the championship scheduled to take place in July 2026.
Each of these stages will become an important international platform for exchanging experience, showcasing modern techniques, and identifying new leaders in the beauty industry.