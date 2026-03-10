Global Talent Beauty Cup — An International Professional Beauty Championship

Global Talent Beauty Cup (GTBC) is an international championship in the beauty industry that has already secured an important place in the professional calendar, bringing together talented artists and experts from around the world.

The championship stages take place both live at major international beauty shows and in an online format, allowing professionals from different countries to participate and showcase their skills on a global stage.

In 2026, GTBC became part of the Be+Well Show and was held in New York City on March 8, 2026, on the professional stage Glam & Glow, bringing together top teams and individual specialists from across the beauty industry.

Project Organizers

Viktoria Kysil

Founder and General Organizer of Global Talent Beauty Cup

Serves as Head Judge, trainer, and international expert in beauty competitions

Prior to founding GTBC, she organized more than 15 internationl live championships and participated in educational programs with leading organizations in the industry.

Anastasiia Rozdobutko

Competition Director in Chicago and GTBC Judge

Responsible for the organizational management of live championship stages and collaboration with partners.

The organizers operate under the auspices of the International Beauty Association of Trainers and Judges, an international association created to strengthen professional standards in beauty competitions worldwide.

Partners and Key Participants

Professional and Media Partners

American Salon https://www.americansalon.com/salon-news/bewell-nyc-show-host-nail-makeup-brow-competitions— media partner responsible for promoting the project on the international professional stage.

Be+Well Show — the main show partner of the New York stage, a large-scale beauty event hosting the GTBC championship in 2026.

Judging Panel

The judging process at Global Talent Beauty Cup is conducted by an international panel of certified beauty industry experts, including:

internationally recognized trainers and professionals with experience judging top championships worldwide;

judges who have undergone strict selection and certification in accordance with professional evaluation and ethics standards;

specialists with practical judging experience at prestigious international competitions such as Nailympia and OMC Hairworld.

Olga Moldovan Italy Indira Zhainakova USA/Kazakhstan

Anastasiia Boldyzheva USA Sofiia Mazur USA

Aynur Tascinar Turkey Maryna Kozhevnikova USA

Vira Dovbeniuk USA Inga Clover Australia

Dipika Parihar India Maryna Slynko USA

Svitlana Motyl USA Stephy Pang Malaysia

Yana Panko USA Iryna Pirkulieva Azerbaijan/Canada

Mariia Riakhovskaia USA Alena Muraveva USA

Doris Khoo Malaysia Halyna Starenko Ukraine

Valeriia Telemaniuk USA Tina Kuchukhidze Georgia

Anastasiia Rozdobutko USA Viktoriia Lebedinskaia USA

Zhibek Suleimenova USA Daria Orlova USA

Wang Ying China

All judges are united under the auspices of the International Beauty Association of Trainers and Judges (IBATAJ), which emphasizes the high level of expertise and professional evaluation standards within Global Talent Beauty Cup (GTBC).

Events and Venues 2025–2026

GTBC has already been held in several international locations, including:

London (UK)

Los Angeles (USA)

Chicago (USA)

Milan (Italy)

New York City (USA, 2026)

Each event combines both live performances and online nominations, creating an international platform for creativity, professional skills, and industry exchange.

At the championship held in New York City in 2026, more than 100 beauty professionals from more than 40 countries participated. All participants were divided into divisions depending on their professional experience.

Competition Divisions

First Timers Division

Participants who are competing for the first time in the championship and have never competed in any competition in their life.

Division 1 – Students

Includes trainees and apprentices with up to 1 year of experience in the beauty industry.

Division 2 – Masters

Includes professionals with over 1 year of experience who have previously participated in the championship but have not won any titles. Participants who have won more than 5 medals in Division 1 automatically advance to Division 2.

Division 3 – Professionals

Includes participants who have won more than 5 medals in Division 2, instructors, school founders, brand representatives, and Grand Prix winners.

Following the results of the championship, the international judging panel determined the winners.

We are proud to present the names of the artists who demonstrated the highest level of professionalism. The best works were awarded prizes, trophies, and diplomas.

BROW COMPETITION

Category: Classic Eyebrow Shaping

Division FT

1st Place — Kristina Karpin

3rd Place — Katarzyna Wójcik (Poland)

Division 2

1st Place — Alina Ustinova (USA)

2nd Place — Tetiana Havryshchuk

3rd Place — Shir Atia

Division 3

1st Place — Anhelina Pohorielova

2nd Place — Eleonora Bediukh

PMU – Eyebrow Shading

Division 3

1st Place — Ilona Tahan

Category: Brow Lamination

Division 3

1st Place — Eleonora Bediukh (USA)

3rd Place — Ewelina Nowak (Latvia)

Division FT

1st Place — Kristina Karpin

3rd Place — Katarzyna Wójcik (Poland)

Men’s Eyebrow Styling

Division 2

1st Place — Alina Ustinova

LASH COMPETITION

Classic Eyelash Extensions

Division 3

1st Place — Inna Kharlamova

2nd Place — Elena Vetceklica

3rd Place — Anna Charkviani

Volume Eyelash Extensions

Division 3

1st Place — Elena Vetceklica

2nd Place — Anna Charkviani

2nd Place — Inna Kharlamova

Lash Lift

Division 2

1st Place — Nataliia Boiko

Division FT

1st Place — Kristina Karpin

Mega Volume Eyelash Extensions

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Dobrenko

Fantasy Lash Art

Division 1

1st Place — Nicole Young

Division 3

1st Place — Inna Kharlamova

MAKEUP COMPETITION

Bridal Makeup – Classic Look

Division 1

1st Place — Yuliia Pynko

2nd Place — Tatiana Kazymyrskaya

3rd Place — Ivanna Baranovska

Division 2

1st Place — Anastasiia Varadi

2nd Place — Veronika Zaborskaia

3rd Place — Tetiana Pits

Division FT

1st Place — Zekhra Aneliia Balukh

2nd Place — Nina Zhoha

Bridal Makeup – Creative Look

Division 2

1st Place — Anastasiia Varadi

2nd Place — Yuliia Pynko

Freestyle Makeup Poster

Division 2

1st Place — Anastasiia Kvirkviia

Division 3

1st Place — Miosotis Lopez

Trend Fashion Makeup Poster – Cover Look

Division 2

1st Place — Oleksandra Leiko

2nd Place — Alina Ustinova

Division 3

1st Place — Ilona Hradinaru

Classic Commercial Makeup

Division 1

1st Place — Mariya Vovk

Division 2

1st Place — Anastasiia Kvirkviia

2nd Place — Tetiana Pits

3rd Place — Tetiana Havryshchuk

Division 3

1st Place — Valeriia Krepel

Division FT

1st Place — Zekhra Aneliia Balukh

2nd Place — Nina Zhoha

Smoky Eyes – Classic Commercial Makeup

Division 1

1st Place — Ivanna Baranovska

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Voloshanenko

Division 3

1st Place — Anna Orlova

Fashion Makeup

Division 3

1st Place — Iryna Druzhynina

Fantasy Makeup

Division 3

1st Place — Elena Zaborskaia

NAIL COMPETITION

Long Nails Art Instaposter

Division 2

1st Place — Maria Morytz

2nd Place — Alina Didenko

3rd Place — Alice Stefani

3rd Place — Diana Manucharian

Division 3

1st Place — Nataliia Melnik

2nd Place — Viki Beata Bak

2nd Place — Alona Nedostup

3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Saskia Laas

2nd Place — Yevheniia Matveieva

2nd Place — Iryna Shemet

3rd Place — Olha Romanenko

Natural Elegance in French

Division 1

1st Place — Mariia Tsurik

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

2nd Place — Khrystyna Baranska

3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba

Division 3

1st Place — Anna Nartikoeva

2nd Place — Iryna Melnyk

3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv

2nd Place — Natalia Voloshchuk

Salon Gel Manicure

Division 3

2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva

3rd Place — Keianna Springer

Pedicure Instaposter

Division 1

1st Place — Mariia Tsurik

2nd Place — Naira Mantinian

3rd Place — Valeriia Dyshko

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

2nd Place — Zhanna Fedorenko

3rd Place — Akylai Alybaeva

Division 3

1st Place — Alona Nedostup

2nd Place — Hanna Khalin

3rd Place — Viktoriya Komar

3rd Place — Oksana Viriutina

Division FT

1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv

2nd Place — Kateryna Yushko

2nd Place — Olha Romanenko

3rd Place — Valentina Vinnikova

3rd Place — Maria F Chavarria Ardon

Natural Nails Instaposter

Division 1

1st Place — Mariia Tsurik

2nd Place — Halyna Heryn

Division 2

1st Place — Zhanna Fedorenko

2nd Place — Alina Didenko

3rd Place — Diana Manucharian

Division 3

1st Place — Olena Fedorchenko

2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina

3rd Place — Alona Nedostup

Division FT

1st Place — Khrystyna Andreikiv

2nd Place — Kateryna Yushko

3rd Place — Maria F Chavarria Ardon

3rd Place — Nancy Rodriguez

Color Perfection Manicure

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

2nd Place — Svitlana Riaba

Division 3

1st Place — Anna Nartikoeva

2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Natalia Voloshchuk

Nude Manicure

Division 2

1st Place — Khrystyna Baranska

2nd Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba

Division 3

1st Place — Tetiana Shykhova

2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva

3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Kateryna Yushko

2nd Place — Valentina Vinnikova

Creative Men’s Manicure Instaposter

Division 1

1st Place — Mariia Tsurik

2nd Place — Daryna Khalepa

3rd Place — Naira Mantinian

Division 2

1st Place — Diana Manucharian

2nd Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

3rd Place — Alina Didenko

Division 3

1st Place — Alona Nedostup

2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova

Division FT

1st Place — Maryna Ochkur

2nd Place — Iryna Shemet

3rd Place — Firyuza Manapova

Salon Gel Manicure (French & Red)

Division 2

1st Place — Anna Koliesnichenko

2nd Place — Svitlana Riaba

Division 3

1st Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

2nd Place — Anna Nartikoeva

3rd Place — Keianna Springer

Couture Collection Gel Design

Division 2

3rd Place — Vitaliia Kostyshyn

From Complex to Creative Instaposter

Division 3

1st Place — Hanna Khalin

2nd Place — Olena Fedorchenko

3rd Place — Vira Bushta

3rd Place — Viktoriya Komar

3rd Place — Natalya Avanesova

Press-On Tips Embellishment

Division 1

1st Place — Katherine Vasquez

2nd Place — Mariia Tsurik

3rd Place — Anh Thu Nguyen

Division 2

1st Place — Sydney Tu

2nd Place — Zhanna Fedorenko

Division 3

1st Place — Le Nguyen

Pedicure Tips Design

Division 1

1st Place — Anh Thu Nguyen

Division 2

1st Place — Sydney Tu

Division 3

2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova

Cartoon Characters Tip

Division 1

1st Place — Anh Thu Nguyen

2nd Place — Lan Nguyen

Division 2

1st Place — Sydney Tu

2nd Place — Erika J Sanchez

Airbrush Nail Art

Division FT

1st Place — Yevheniia Matveieva

Hand-Painted Flat Art (In Boxes)

Division 3

1st Place — Le Nguyen

2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina

3rd Place — Vira Bushta

Stamped in Style Design

Division 2

1st Place — Khrystyna Baranska

2nd Place — Maria Morytz

Division 3

1st Place — Iryna Melnyk

2nd Place — Tetiana Shykhova

3rd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Olha Romanenko

2nd Place — Firyuza Manapova

Anime 3D Nail Art

Division 2

2nd Place — Inessa Ostavnienko

Fantasy 3D Nail Creation

Division 2

2nd Place — Viktoriia Fedorovykh

Division 3

2nd Place — Oksana Viriutina

Soft Gel Tip Extension

Division 2

1st Place — Alina Didenko

2nd Place — Akylai Alybaeva

3rd Place — Svitlana Riaba

Division 3

1st Place — Yuliia Nozdrachova

2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

2nd Place — Maryna Ochkur

Dual Forms & Aqua Design

Division 1

2nd Place — Yevheniia Matveieva

Division 2

1st Place — Iryna Porotnikova

2nd Place — Diana Manucharian

Division FT

1st Place — Firyuza Manapova

Modern Almond French Twist Sculpting

Division 2

3rd Place — Inessa Ostavnienko

Division 3

1st Place — Natalya Avanesova

2nd Place — Inna Filipenco

3rd Place — Alona Nedostup

Total Madness: Freaky Nails

Division 3

1st Place — Nataliia Melnik

Trendy Salon Extensions

Division 3

1st Place — Oksana Viriutina

2nd Place — Svitlana Skobelieva

Division FT

1st Place — Lesia Osichenko

2nd Place — Olha Romanenko

The Significance of the Championship for the Professional Community

The Global Talent Beauty Cup is not just a competition, but an international stage of opportunity where beauty industry professionals:

showcase current techniques and trend-driven approaches;

gain recognition from the professional community;

exchange experience with experts and colleagues from around the world;

strengthen their reputation and expand their professional horizons.

Winning or placing in such a championship is a testament to a professional’s skill, confirmed by an expert jury and the international community. Participation in the final stages demonstrates a master’s ability to compete at the highest professional level.

The geography of the championship continues to expand, bringing together beauty industry professionals from different countries and continents. In the near future, the organizers will present new stages and venues where specialists will be able to demonstrate their expertise and compete for prestigious awards.

Upcoming events for participants include:

Miami and Los Angeles — new championship stages; dates will be announced soon.

— new championship stages; dates will be announced soon. Chicago, USA — an international stage in a Live + Online format, scheduled for April 18, 2026, as part of the prestigious America’s Beauty Show exhibition.

— an international stage in a Live + Online format, scheduled for April 18, 2026, as part of the prestigious America’s Beauty Show exhibition. London, United Kingdom — an online stage of the championship scheduled to take place in July 2026.

Each of these stages will become an important international platform for exchanging experience, showcasing modern techniques, and identifying new leaders in the beauty industry.