Last week, a lot of screens went dark. Email stopped for many people. Flights were held on the ground. Bank apps would not open.

Officials say each problem had its own cause. They say it was not one big attack. Still, authors can learn something from it.

This matters most when you are launching a book. Picture a launch party with only one door, and the door is locked. That is a book launch that lives on one app.

Think of a radio. If one station goes quiet, you turn the dial and find another. An author should be on more than one station.

Three lessons for authors

Launch your book in more than one place. If readers can only find you on one app, a bad day for that app is a bad day for your book launch. A Global Book Network interview plays on YouTube, podcast networks, Roku TV, and Amazon Fire TV. That is four doors into the same room. If one door sticks, readers walk in through another. People remember people. An app forgets you the moment it turns off. A viewer who heard you tell the story behind your book does not. Think of the teacher you still remember years later. You remember the voice and the face. Readers are the same. Calm voices are needed right now. This week was loud and full of guessing. An author who can speak clearly and kindly stands out. If your book is about money, safety, technology, or getting through hard times, this is a good time to share what you know.

You are the most important part

A show can open the door. Only the author can walk through it. Share your interview with friends and family. Post it. Talk about it at your next event. The authors who did best this week were the ones readers already knew.

One note of care

Bad tech weeks bring scammers. Be careful with any call or email about a “failed payment” or a “closed account.” Do not click the link. Go to the real website yourself.

A legitimate company will never rush you or ask for your password. If a message uses our name and you are not sure it is real, ask us first. A trustworthy partner is happy to be checked.

Authors who want to share their story on a Global Book Network show can learn more at globalbooknetwork.tv.

With care,

The Global Book Network Team

About Global Book Network

Global Book Network is a legitimate, trustworthy media home for authors. It helps authors with book launching by sharing their interviews and shows on YouTube, podcast networks, Roku TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Media Contact: info@globalbooknetwork.tv