The yield curve is one of those objects in finance whose empirical reliability has outrun the theoretical explanations the discipline offers for it. The observation that an inverted yield curve, short-term rates exceeding long-term rates, has preceded nearly every US recession of the postwar period is by now so well established that it appears in introductory textbooks alongside the Phillips curve and Okun’s law. The theoretical explanations for why the signal works are considerably less settled. Read the academic literature and the working practice of fixed-income trading more carefully, and the discipline has spent decades producing partial accounts of an empirical regularity it has not fully explained.

Giulio Occhionero, an Italian quantitative finance researcher and Head of Quantitative Research and Development at IRH Global Trading, has worked on this problem from an angle that the standard treatments largely neglect. His SSRN paper on theoretical yield-curve construction approaches the curve not through the lens of expectations theory or term-premium decomposition, both of which the standard literature treats as foundational, but through the structure of credit risk and the time evolution of default probabilities. The framework is technically demanding, but the underlying intuition is, again, straightforward. A yield curve is a collection of prices for credit risk at different horizons, and a yield curve inversion is a statement that credit risk at short horizons is being priced as worse than credit risk at long horizons. The question is what circumstances would actually produce that pricing.

What has the discipline learned about yield curves that the standard treatments have not fully integrated?

Several things, and the most useful of them concern the conditions under which the signal operates.

The most consequential observation is that the standard expectations-theory account of the yield curve treats interest rates as the primary object of study and credit risk as a complicating factor. The reverse framing, in which credit risk is the primary object and interest rates emerge from it, produces a different and arguably more useful picture. Under a stationary credit risk model, the risky interest rate is a function of the risk-free rate, the recovery rate in the event of default, and the probability of default over the contract’s life. Under a transitional model, in which the average default time itself evolves with maturity, the same machinery produces a yield curve whose shape reflects the term structure of credit conditions rather than the term structure of expected future short rates. The recession-signaling power of the inverted curve, on this reading, is not a coincidence and is not a statistical artifact. It is what one would predict from a credit risk framework in which short-horizon credit conditions are deteriorating faster than long-horizon credit conditions.

A second observation concerns what Occhionero terms critical maturity, the point on the inverted curve at which the spread between risky and risk-free rates is at its maximum. The concept has no clean analogue in the standard term-structure literature, but it has a sharp empirical interpretation. The critical maturity identifies the horizon at which the market is pricing the highest concentration of expected default events. In a pre-recession yield curve, the critical maturity sits inside the recession itself, which is to say that the market is pricing the cluster of defaults it expects the recession to produce at the maturity that corresponds to when the recession is expected to occur. The framework, in this sense, allows the inverted yield curve to be read not merely as a binary recession signal but as a statement about when, in calendar time, the market expects the worst of the credit cycle to fall.

A third observation, drawn from historical episodes the standard literature treats as anomalous, concerns sovereign debt during stress periods. The Italian and Greek bond markets in 2011 produced a configuration that the standard yield-curve treatments handle awkwardly. Italian short-term yields briefly exceeded Greek yields at certain maturities, despite Greece’s underlying credit position being considerably worse than Italy’s by any conventional measure. The credit-risk framework explains the configuration cleanly. The market was pricing different critical maturities for the two sovereigns, with Italian default risk concentrated at shorter horizons and Greek default risk distributed across longer ones. The standard treatment, which abstracts from the structure of default-time distributions, cannot easily reproduce the observation. The credit-risk framework not only reproduces it but identifies it as a tradable configuration that central banks managing their own debt could, in principle, arbitrage.

A fourth observation concerns what the framework predicts about the future. If the inversion signal works because it reflects the term structure of credit conditions, and if the critical maturity identifies the timing of the expected stress, then the framework yields a discipline for reading yield curves that the standard treatment does not. It is not merely whether the curve is inverted. It is the shape of the inversion, the location of the critical maturity, and the implied default time distribution that, together, characterize what the market is actually saying about the credit cycle. The current US yield curve, by this reading, contains considerably more information than a binary recession indicator extracts from it.

These developments are not abstract. They show up in the pricing of corporate bonds, in the construction of credit-default swap curves, and in the design of fixed-income strategies that condition on yield-curve shape rather than slope. The framework also has implications for central bank operations, where the question of which maturities to issue, repurchase, or roll has historically been treated as a question of debt management and is more usefully treated as a question of where on the credit risk curve the sovereign issuer wishes to concentrate its exposure.

The broader point, for fixed-income managers and macro researchers whose work depends on yield curves carrying genuine information about the path of the economy, is that the discipline’s standard treatments have undersold the analytical content of an instrument that the practitioner literature has been quietly reading more carefully than the textbook literature has acknowledged. The credit-risk framework, of which Occhionero’s construction is one example, takes seriously the proposition that yield curves are credit-risk curves first and interest-rate curves second, and the framework yields predictions and interpretations that the standard treatment does not produce.

That is the direction the working practice of yield-curve analysis has been moving for some time. It is also, on any honest reading, the direction that produces the more accurate readings of the signal.

Giulio Occhionero is Head of Quantitative Research and Development at IRH Global Trading. His research on theoretical yield-curve construction, option pricing, and portfolio allocation is published on SSRN.