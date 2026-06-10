Giovanni Santoro: The FIFA Football Agent Navigating Football’s Expanding Global Landscape

Giovanni Santoro is a FIFA Football Agent whose work reflects the increasingly international nature of modern football. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, and North America, he has worked on transactions involving clubs across several of the sport’s most competitive markets. Recent examples include Nigerian international Alhassan Yusuf’s move from Royal Antwerp to MLS side New England Revolution, former Premier League player and Norway international Mathias Normann’s transfer to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia, and Sam Greenwood’s move from Premier League club Leeds United to Pogoń Szczecin.

While Europe’s elite competitions remain the sport’s benchmark, the movement of players, investment, and opportunity has become increasingly global. Markets that once operated independently are now more connected than ever before, creating new pathways for clubs, players, and football professionals across multiple continents.

Giovanni Santoro has witnessed that transformation firsthand through his work across multiple football markets.

Over the past decade, football’s landscape has evolved dramatically. New investment, emerging football projects, and growing international cooperation have reshaped the way opportunities are created within the game.

Nowhere has that shift been more visible than in Saudi Arabia. The rapid growth of football in the Kingdom has attracted worldwide attention, transforming the region into one of the industry’s most closely watched destinations. Significant investment, ambitious sporting projects, and a long-term vision for development have changed perceptions and created new possibilities throughout the football ecosystem.

Yet while much of the football world’s attention has focused on Saudi Arabia, another market has quietly established itself as one of the most intriguing opportunities in the game: Major League Soccer.

For years, MLS was often viewed primarily as a destination for experienced international players. Today, that perception has changed significantly.

Modern infrastructure, ambitious ownership groups, strong academy systems, and increasing investment have helped transform the league into a highly attractive environment for players seeking both sporting and professional growth. Combined with football’s rising popularity across North America, MLS continues to strengthen its position within the global football landscape.

According to Santoro, the conversation around the league has evolved considerably in recent years.

“There is a growing recognition that MLS is no longer simply an alternative option. It is becoming an increasingly important market within the global football ecosystem, offering both sporting opportunities and significant commercial potential.”

As football continues to evolve, players, clubs, and investors are looking beyond traditional pathways and embracing a more international perspective. The game is becoming increasingly interconnected, creating opportunities that would have been difficult to imagine only a decade ago.

For Santoro, understanding these changes is essential to understanding where football is heading.

“The opportunities today are global. The game is evolving quickly, and those who can adapt to that reality will be best positioned for the future.”

As football enters a new phase of international growth, the ability to connect opportunities across different markets may prove more valuable than ever. For professionals operating within the modern game, understanding football’s global nature is no longer an advantage. It is becoming a necessity.