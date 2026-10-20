Getting Faculty and Staff Buy-In for New Campus IT Infrastructure

An IT team can install a new campus system, pass acceptance testing, and still find employees directing students through the old process. The infrastructure works, but the institution has not agreed on how to use it.

Faculty buy-in for campus IT infrastructure begins before launch. Staff need to understand how the change affects their responsibilities, and faculty need confidence that it will support students. Project leaders should plan for those decisions alongside the technical work, with time for questions, trials, and adjustments.

Why Technically Sound IT Rollouts Stall Without Buy-In

Three problems can undermine a rollout: exhausted employees, ambiguous responsibilities, and announcements that explain the system without explaining the new routine.

EDUCAUSE’s analysis of change fatigue distinguishes commitment to a change from having the time and capacity to engage with it. A faculty member may support better student access while struggling to absorb another training requirement during term.

Unclear ownership compounds that pressure. If a student cannot complete a transaction, library staff and IT may each assume the other team will respond. Faculty then continue recommending the familiar route.

IT change management in higher education should address these issues explicitly. Explain the problem being addressed, which existing steps will change, and who will handle exceptions. Ask managers what work can be deferred while employees learn the process. An email announcing availability cannot resolve those decisions.

Identifying the Stakeholders Who Need to Be Won Over First

Start with the people whose daily work determines whether the service becomes usable. Executive sponsorship provides authority, but operational colleagues and trusted faculty influence what happens after launch.

Service-desk staff need to understand likely questions, escalation routes, and which requests the new system should handle. Involve them while support procedures are still being written.

Library and facilities staff need agreement on physical access, opening hours, equipment checks, and responsibility when something goes wrong. Walk through the proposed service together.

Faculty and department heads who assign or recommend devices need to know whether students can obtain suitable equipment when coursework requires it. Ask them to test the instructions they would give students.

For each group, record its concern, the decision it can influence, and the person responsible for resolving it. Include skeptics who can identify weaknesses. Higher education IT stakeholder buy-in is more credible when participants can change the plan, rather than simply endorse it.

Building the Case with Evidence From Peer Institutions

Peer examples help stakeholders examine an actual service change. Select an institution with a comparable problem, then discuss what its experience can establish.

The published account of SUNY Fredonia’s campus laptop lending smart locker deployment describes a specific change in the student journey. Previously, borrowing involved traveling to an IT office, completing paperwork, and waiting for staff. The university introduced self-service borrowing in its Innovation Lab, with checkout and return records available to IT.

That example gives each stakeholder a different question to investigate. Faculty can consider whether a closer collection point would help students obtain devices. Service-desk staff can examine which routine tasks would disappear and which support responsibilities would remain. Library colleagues can discuss whether similar access arrangements would suit their users.

The account is vendor-published and includes a named university IT manager’s perspective; it does not measure faculty buy-in. Use it to inform questions, then validate the proposed process locally. For university device lending infrastructure, adoption still depends on local policies and working arrangements. Ask participants which aspects they would retain, alter, or reject, and record why. This turns the reference into a working discussion rather than a promised result.

Communicating the Change to Faculty and Staff

Communication should prepare people to act. Every affected group needs to know when the change begins, what to do differently, and where to get help.

In Pepperdine University’s account of its change-management practices, IT leaders describe testing with students, faculty, and staff to uncover problems that IT-only trials could miss. They also trained IT employees on likely support scenarios and used surveys after launch to improve their approach:

Apply that logic through a limited pilot with one location or department. Include typical users and people who are less comfortable with technology. Explain what the pilot will test, how long it will run, and which findings could delay expansion. Give staff scheduled time to participate.

Tailor training to responsibilities. Support teams should rehearse failed transactions and escalation. Library or facilities teams should practice their operating tasks. Faculty need a short demonstration focused on advising students, with a concise reference they can reuse.

Keep one visible feedback route during the transition. Assign someone to review submissions, communicate response times, and publish changes made in response. Supplement it with brief check-ins where staff can raise difficulties without submitting a formal ticket. Schedule reminders around relevant tasks and stop sending setup instructions to people who have already completed them.

Measuring and Reporting Early Wins

Measure adoption during a campus technology rollout against the service’s intended purpose. Record the current process before the pilot, then compare periods with similar academic demand.

For a lending service, useful measures include:

Usage: unique borrowers and repeat use, alongside the number of students eligible to participate.

Support demand: relevant service-desk tickets per 100 borrowing sessions, including unresolved requests.

Checkout time: median time from starting a request to receiving a device, with attention to longer waits.

Completion: successful borrowing sessions and attempts abandoned or completed with assistance.

Pair those figures with staff observations. Fewer tickets may indicate a simpler process, but they may also reflect students giving up or asking another team for help.

Share a short update stating what improved, what remains difficult, and what the team will change next. Credit the colleagues whose feedback produced an improvement. Support is easier to sustain when participants can see both progress and an honest response to problems.

Conclusion

Faculty and staff support develops through participation in decisions that affect their work. A campus IT project therefore needs a plan for adoption from the outset, including clear responsibilities and time to learn the new process. Technical readiness is only one condition for a service to become dependable.

Begin with the colleagues who will operate the service and recommend it to students. Use a documented campus example to make the proposed change concrete, while keeping its evidence separate from assumptions about local results. A small pilot allows staff to test those assumptions before they become institution-wide commitments.

Continue the dialogue after launch. Report progress, investigate difficulties, and show how feedback changes the service. Faculty and staff have stronger reasons to support infrastructure when they understand its purpose, know their role, and see concerns addressed.