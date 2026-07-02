Building wealth that lasts beyond a single career is one of the greatest challenges a family can take on, and most fortunes don’t survive beyond the generations that create them. The familiar pattern, one generation building wealth, the next preserving it, and the third spending it, is not inevitable, but it is common enough to serve as a warning.

Investor and writer Winston Feng of Skyline IM and Stanford University has spent years studying why some families successfully pass down not only wealth but also the discipline required to sustain it, while others watch hard-earned assets disappear within a few decades. Winston’s view is that lasting wealth depends far less on a single brilliant investment than on strong systems, patience, and the values that keep a family aligned over time.

That distinction matters because generational wealth is much more than an expanded version of personal savings. Winston Feng believes it is a long-term endeavor that must withstand market downturns, changes in tax law, family disagreements, and the unpredictable decisions of heirs who may not even be born when the plan begins. The strategies below reflect a long-term approach to investing that treats the family itself, not just the portfolio, as the asset worth protecting.

Start With a Time Horizon Most Investors Never Use

The greatest advantage a family legacy has is time. An individual investor may think in terms of a 30- or 40-year career or even an annual compensation cycle, but a family planning across generations can think in terms of a century. That longer perspective changes the way risk should be viewed. A downturn that feels catastrophic to someone approaching retirement is, over multiple generations, simply one of many market cycles the portfolio is likely to endure and recover from.

Winston Feng’s research shows that families who embrace this long-term mindset stop reacting to short-term market noise and allow compounding to do its work. Compounding is the quiet engine behind generational wealth, rewarding those who give it time to grow uninterrupted. A portfolio that earns steady annual returns can multiply many times over the decades, but only if the family resists the temptation to withdraw assets during periods of uncertainty or chase whichever investment happens to be popular. Choosing to stay the course during a market panic is, paradoxically, one of the most active decisions a family can make. In his published work on long-term investing, Feng repeatedly returns to this idea, arguing that patience is a competitive advantage money alone cannot buy.

Diversify Across Assets, Geographies, and Generations

Concentration can create wealth, but intelligent diversification helps preserve it. A founder may have created the family’s fortune through a single business or a concentrated stock position, and that success often creates a lasting emotional attachment to one asset. Over multiple generations, however, relying too heavily on a single company or industry becomes increasingly risky. Winston Feng’s research shows that businesses that appear untouchable in one era can be disrupted or regulated into decline in the next.

A more resilient strategy spreads investments across public equities, fixed income, real estate, and carefully selected private investments while also diversifying across geographic markets. That approach reduces dependence on the economy or currency of any single country. The goal is not to maximize returns every year, but to ensure that a single setback cannot threaten the family’s entire legacy. Winston Feng explores this balance throughout his collection of essays on disciplined wealth-building, describing diversification as a way to protect against a family’s blind spots rather than a drag on long-term performance.

Diversification should also extend across generations. Younger family members can generally tolerate greater volatility and longer investment horizons, while older generations often prioritize stability and income. A thoughtfully structured family portfolio can support both objectives by treating the family as a single, long-term investor with evolving needs across different life stages.

Use Structures That Outlast Individuals

Winston Feng and Skyline IM believe that a sound investment strategy means little without the legal and financial framework to support it. Trusts, family limited partnerships, holding companies, and clearly written investment policy statements provide the structure that allows a long-term plan to survive the death, retirement, or absence of any one individual. While these tools may not be glamorous, they perform essential functions by defining who controls assets, how distributions are made, and how disagreements are resolved.

Tax efficiency also plays a critical role. The difference between a portfolio managed with careful attention to estate taxes, capital gains planning, and charitable giving strategies and one that ignores those opportunities can represent a substantial portion of an estate over multiple generations.

Winston Feng of Stanford University emphasizes that these structures should be established early. At the same time, the family has time to make thoughtful decisions together, rather than under the pressure of a death or major liquidity event. Readers looking for a practical overview of how these strategies work together can explore his guide to structuring assets for long-term family security, which treats governance and tax planning as essential parts of a successful investment strategy.

Invest in Heirs, Not Just Assets

Winston Feng believes that even the most sophisticated portfolio will not endure if the next generation does not understand it or feel a sense of responsibility toward it. This is where many wealthy families quietly fall short. They transfer assets without transferring the knowledge, judgment, or stewardship mindset required to manage them, leaving heirs to navigate wealth they were never prepared to handle.

Feng views financial education as a central part of wealth preservation rather than an optional add-on. That means involving children and grandchildren in age-appropriate conversations about money, giving them opportunities to make small investment decisions, and explaining the reasoning behind family choices instead of simply announcing outcomes.

It also means establishing shared values so that wealth is understood as both a responsibility and a tool for opportunity, not just a guarantee of comfort. Families that align on why they are building wealth tend to make more consistent decisions about how to use it.

Winston Feng of Stanford University believes that communication is where those values become tangible. Regular family meetings, transparent reporting, and honest discussions about both successes and setbacks help keep everyone aligned. They also reduce the misunderstandings and resentment that often erode inherited wealth over time. Feng’s portfolio of articles on legacy and stewardship returns to a simple but consistent idea: the family is the foundation on which wealth is built, and that foundation compounds just as powerfully as any portfolio.

Balance Growth With Protection

Long-term wealth planning requires balancing two competing priorities. Winston Feng’s research shows that a family needs growth to outpace inflation and support an expanding group of descendants. Still, it also needs protection to ensure that a single downturn does not undo decades of progress. Lean too far toward growth, and the portfolio becomes vulnerable during market stress. Lean too far toward protection, and inflation gradually erodes purchasing power.

The solution is a deliberate allocation that combines growth assets for long-term appreciation, defensive assets for stability, and sufficient liquidity so the family is never forced to sell strong positions at the wrong time. Insurance, both literal policies and the financial cushion provided by cash reserves, plays an important role in that balance. Feng frames this as an ongoing process rather than a one-time decision, since the right mix evolves as markets shift, families grow, and financial goals change.

Think in Terms of Legacy, Not Just Money

Ultimately, families that succeed in building generational wealth tend to define legacy in broader terms than just financial assets. Philanthropy, family businesses, education funds, and shared traditions all help give wealth a purpose that extends beyond accumulation. Winston Feng believes that purpose, in turn, gives future generations a reason to preserve and grow what they inherit rather than simply spend it.

This idea runs through much of Winston Feng’s writing on family wealth and research at Stanford University. An investment strategy provides the engine, the legal structure provides the framework, and shared values provide direction. Remove any one of those elements, and the system weakens when all three work together; families are better positioned not only to preserve wealth but to expand its impact over time.

For those beginning this process, the most important steps are simple but demanding: start early, document the plan, and treat family relationships with the same care as financial assets. Capital can be rebuilt. What cannot be easily replaced is the discipline, trust, and shared understanding that allow a family to steward wealth across generations. Those are what ultimately separate a fortune that fades from a legacy that lasts.