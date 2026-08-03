GeekyAnts Releases 50-Point Checklist to Help Teams Assess AI MVP Readiness

GeekyAnts, an AI-powered digital product engineering and Consulting Company, has released a 50-point production readiness checklist that gives engineering and product leaders a structured way to judge whether an AI minimum viable product can support a live launch. The framework addresses a common gap between a working demonstration and a product that can handle customer traffic, sensitive data, model failures, operating costs, and regulatory scrutiny.

The company designed the checklist for teams deciding whether to ship, harden, refactor, or rebuild an AI MVP. That decision carries weight for small and midsize businesses, where a failed launch can consume a large share of engineering capacity and delay the core roadmap. These companies may lack separate AI governance, platform reliability, security, and model evaluation groups.

A Scoring Framework Replaces Subjective Launch Confidence

The checklist divides production readiness across five areas: architecture and infrastructure; models, prompts, and data; observability, evaluation, and feedback; security, compliance, and governance; and product, user experience, and business readiness. Each area contains ten checks, which let leaders trace risk to a specific engineering or operating gap.

The framework awards one point for each item that meets its readiness standard. Scores from 40 to 50 indicate strong readiness, while scores from 25 to 39 call for more hardening. A score below 25 signals high risk and triggers a full assessment. A security or compliance blocker overrides the total score and stops the launch.

Checks cover load testing, rollback procedures, model and prompt versioning, data drift, hallucination monitoring, cost per inference, access control, audit logs, human review, failure-state design, and business-linked success measures. The scope makes the document broader than a conventional software release checklist because AI products can produce plausible but incorrect output even when infrastructure metrics show no fault.

Market data explains the timing. McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey found that 88% of respondents reported AI use in at least one business function, yet about one-third said their organizations had begun scaling AI programs. Among companies with less than $100 million in revenue, 29% had reached the scaling phase. Gartner had forecast that at least 30% of generative AI projects would end after proof of concept by the close of 2025 because of data quality, weak risk controls, rising costs, or unclear value.

“Building that foundation before launch is the work most partners skip. It is the work we start with,” said Kumar Pratik, CEO and Founder of GeekyAnts.

Delivery Examples Connect the Checks to Operating Conditions

GeekyAnts points to two client projects that show how such controls work in practice. For an AI document intelligence platform, the company built an AWS-based data and insight pipeline with structured prompts, output parsing, infrastructure controls, and validation against human-written samples. GeekyAnts reports that the platform processed 10,000 pages in two minutes, achieved more than 85% response accuracy, and reduced manual effort by 99%.

In a second engagement, GeekyAnts built a real-time AI voice interview system over three to four months. The team used a microservices architecture, distributed state management, retry logic, failure handling, monitoring, and post-session reporting. The project illustrates why an AI MVP review must examine latency, context retention, concurrent sessions, and recovery paths alongside model output.

Readers should treat those results as company-reported case evidence, not universal benchmarks. The checklist comes from a service provider, and it cannot replace domain-specific legal review, independent security testing, user research, or production validation. Its value lies in giving lean teams a shared baseline before they commit to a launch date.

For technology leaders, the practical test involves more than reaching a target score. The review should reveal who owns each unresolved risk, what evidence supports a ready designation, and which condition would trigger a rollback. Teams can examine the full checklist on the GeekyAnts website or contact the company if they need an external assessment of an AI MVP.

Contact Information

US Office

GeekyAnts Inc.

315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors

San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

+1 845 534 6825

info@geekyants.com

www.geekyants.com/en-us

India Office

GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd

No. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage

BTM Layout, Bangalore 560076, Karnataka, India

+91 80 4305 8884

UK Office

GeekyAnts UK Ltd

SPACES Finsbury Park

17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK

+44 1702 655221