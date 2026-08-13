Gatsby’s Clothier Expands With Made-to-Measure Menswear and Lucchese Boots

Gatsby’s Clothier has expanded its selection to include made-to-measure menswear, Lucchese boots and additional luxury collections. The family-owned retailer, based in Bee Cave outside Austin, Texas, announced the additions on August 12, 2026.

The company already carries suits, sports coats, tuxedos, casualwear and accessories from brands such as Johnnie-O, Vuori and Mizzen+Main. The new made-to-measure service allows customers to order suits, sport coats, dress shirts, jeans and other pieces tailored to their measurements. Custom suits and sport coats use Italian-made fabrics along with material from mills including Zegna, Scabal, Gladson, Huddersfield and Carnet.

The store has also begun carrying women’s Vuori athletic clothing and activewear. High-end cowboy boots from Lucchese represent another significant addition.

“We are now one of the very few retailers that carry Lucchese boots. We are the only place in town where you can get them,” said Ryan Claybough at the Gatsby’s Clothier store in Bee Cave.

An outdoor-brand poncho is planned for introduction later in the year.

The business has operated in menswear for more than 40 years. The family opened its first store in San Diego in 1991 and later relocated to the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave. Shannon Claybough currently owns the company. Master tailor Nico, who comes from a line of master tailors, continues that tradition at the store.

Gatsby’s Clothier has built its reputation on personalized service for major life occasions and everyday wear. Staff take a customer’s career, lifestyle and specific events into account when making recommendations.

“We care a lot about our personal relationships with customers and are almost like friends with our regulars,” Claybough explained.

The expansion aims to give men more options for creating distinctive wardrobes while maintaining the store’s focus on individual fit and style. The company may introduce its own clothing brand in the future as it continues to grow its curated selection.