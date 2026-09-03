Garrett Gendron on the Importance of Strategic Planning in Modern Logistics

By now, Garrett Gendron has witnessed enough logistics operations navigate uncertainty to recognize a pattern that separates the ones that adapt from the ones that absorb damage in the presence or absence of a genuine strategic plan. A living framework that anticipates change while assigning accountability and giving every operational decision a clear point of reference is the game changer.

In modern logistics, where fuel costs fluctuate and geopolitical developments can reroute freight overnight, strategic planning is the difference between leading an operation and being led by circumstances. The logistics industry has undergone a compressed period of transformation over the last several years as E-commerce growth accelerated consumer expectations around speed and transparency, and the pandemic exposed the fragility of lean, just-in-time supply chains that had no slack built in for systemic disruption.

Meanwhile, labor shortages reshaped carrier networks and port congestion rewrote the assumptions that shippers had built their timelines around. Organizations that entered that period with strategic plans flexible enough to absorb those shocks fared measurably better than those operating on inertia and institutional habit. The lesson was expensive for many, and the industry has not yet fully absorbed it.

What Strategic Planning Actually Means in a Logistics Context

Strategic planning in logistics is often misunderstood as a forecasting exercise. While forecasting matters, it is an input to strategic planning as opposed to the thing itself. Genuine strategic planning asks a more fundamental set of questions. Logistics environments are too dynamic for any plan to survive contact with reality unchanged.

The organizations that plan strategically do not assume their forecasts will hold but instead build decision frameworks that specify how the operation will respond when conditions shift.

“A plan that only works when everything goes as expected isn’t a strategy,” Gendron notes. “It’s a hope. Real strategic planning builds in the assumption that things will change and decides in advance how you’ll respond.”

Orientation toward adaptability requires maintaining enough visibility into the operation’s environment that shifts in conditions are detected early, and enough organizational clarity that the response is coordinated. Strategic agility in supply chain management is the presence of a plan designed to evolve.

The Relationship Between Strategic Planning and Operational Efficiency

One of the more counterintuitive truths in logistics management is that strategic planning, which operates at the level of direction and priorities, has a direct and measurable impact on day-to-day operational efficiency. When the people executing daily logistics tasks understand the strategic context for their work, they make better decisions in the moments when no manager is present to guide them.

That clarity of context is something only a communicated strategic plan can provide. Operations that run purely on procedures and metrics without a shared understanding of purpose tend to optimize locally at the expense of the broader system. A coordinator who does not understand why a particular vendor relationship is strategically important may route around that vendor to save two hours of coordination time, creating relationship friction that costs the organization far more over time.

Alignment between logistics strategy and daily operations is a product of deliberate communication and consistent leadership behavior. Gendron is precise about the operational implications of strategic clarity.

“When your team understands the why behind the decisions, they make better calls on their own,” he explains. “You stop managing every individual choice and start managing the context that shapes all the choices. That’s when an operation starts to scale without losing its standards.”

Efficiency gains that follow from that kind of alignment accumulate across thousands of small decisions made correctly by people who understand what they are working toward.

Long-Term Vendor Strategy as a Component of Strategic Planning

Vendor and carrier relationships occupy a central place in any credible logistics strategy, but many organizations manage them tactically by responding to capacity constraints and pricing changes reactively instead of shaping those relationships proactively through deliberate strategy. The difference between a transactional vendor relationship and a strategic partnership is one of mutual investment as well as shared information and the kind of trust that allows both parties to have honest conversations when performance falls short.

Strategic vendor relationship management in logistics demands that organizations make intentional choices regarding which partners they want to grow with, what they are willing to invest in those relationships, and what they expect in return. Organizations that treat every carrier as interchangeable and every vendor as a cost center to be minimized miss the leverage that genuine partnerships provide.

Translating Strategy into Culture

The final and most demanding step in strategic planning is translation, moving a plan from a document into the daily behavior of the people who execute the operation. That translation requires consistent leadership, visible accountability, and a willingness to make decisions that align with stated strategy even when short-term convenience points in a different direction.

Strategy that is announced and then contradicted by the choices leadership actually makes in moments of pressure is replacing strategy with decoration. Gendron views the cultural dimension of strategic planning as its most challenging and most consequential element.

“You can write a great plan,” he reflects. “The hard part is making sure the organization actually lives it and that the decisions made at every level reflect the priorities the plan established.”

Building that culture of strategic discipline in operations teams requires patience and repetition. Over time, the organizations that do it well develop something that no competitor can easily copy in an operation whose behavior reflects its strategy so consistently that the strategy itself becomes a source of competitive advantage.

Strategic planning in modern logistics is the shared framework that gives every coordinator, every vendor manager, and every client-facing professional a coherent set of priorities to work from. When that framework is clear, communicated, and consistently reinforced, the operational results in freight and supply chain management speak for themselves.

Garrett Gendron is a logistics and operations professional with experience in transport coordination, vendor relations, and sales support at Mercury GSE. A two-time state champion and First Team All-American water polo athlete, he holds associate degrees in Kinesiology and Liberal Arts & Mathematics.

The information presented in this article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional logistics, legal, or financial advice. Readers should consult qualified professionals before making operational decisions.