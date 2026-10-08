Gabriel Baker-Hunt Always Keeps Three Videos in the Back Pocket

Some people keep a spare phone charger in their bag. Some keep an umbrella by the door. Gabriel Baker-Hunt keeps three finished YouTube videos, edited and ready to publish, at all times.

It sounds like a small habit. For an editor who delivers a new video every single day, it is the difference between a calm week and a frantic one. “Having a buffer of 3 videos ready to go at any time grants you a lot of freedom,” he says, “and there is so much less pressure.”

Gabriel Baker-Hunt is a freelance video editor based in England. He works for two American YouTube channels, KingSammelot and KingSammeLIVE, which have 1.59 million and 651,000 subscribers. The videos he has worked on have passed 40 million views. He also taught himself the whole craft, one experiment at a time.

Talent helps with numbers like those. But talk to Gabriel Baker-Hunt for long enough and a different quality stands out. He is the person who has already thought about what could go wrong, and has quietly prepared for it. The three videos in his back pocket are the clearest example.

Gabriel Baker-Hunt’s workload comes in two very different shapes.

Since September 2024, he has edited for KingSammelot, the main channel. Its videos are long, carefully built, and full of effects, music, and comic timing. One of them, “You Have A 0.01% Chance To Beat This Level”, gathered nearly 5 million views in seven months. Another, “Can You Make A Better Geometry Dash Level Than AI?”, reached YouTube’s trending page.

In February 2026, he took on a second role. At KingSammeLIVE, the companion channel, he is Lead Video Editor, thumbnail designer, and manager. That channel publishes every day. As lead editor, Gabriel Baker-Hunt handles the final stages of production, helps the other editors, and keeps quality steady across every upload. The channel has gained more than 350,000 subscribers since he joined.

The KingSammeLIVE style is simpler and faster to make than the main channel’s, so the daily videos themselves aren’t the hard part. “The trickier task was managing that along with my own personal wellbeing and the main KingSammelot channel,” he says.

In other words, the challenge wasn’t making one good video. It was making good videos every day, for two channels, without burning out. He solved it the way many sensible people do: by getting ahead of it.

The rule is simple. Always have three videos finished before they are due.

“One of the most important steps when handling routine uploads is to have a backlog,” Gabriel Baker-Hunt says. It is less glamorous than a clever transition or a perfectly timed sound effect. It may do more for his work than either.

Building the buffer has a price, and he is honest about it. “It does mean that for a few days, you will need to work twice as hard.” To get three videos ahead, you have to make today’s video and extra ones on top of it, until the gap opens up.

After that, the maths becomes much kinder. Each day he finishes one video, and one goes out, so the buffer stays at three. When something goes wrong, the buffer absorbs it. A file might take forever to upload. The main channel might need urgent attention. A question might sit unanswered overnight. On any of those days, the daily video still goes out.

The buffer also changes how the work feels. Without it, every video is due right now, and every problem is an emergency. With it, Gabriel Baker-Hunt has room to think, fix something properly, or try a new idea. He calls this “a lot of freedom”, and it is easy to see why.

It is also a good lesson for anyone outside YouTube. Most of us have a version of the daily upload: a report, a lesson plan, a shift, a deadline that comes back every week. Getting a little ahead, even once, can make the whole routine calmer.

The buffer is the safety net. The real skill is making each video take less effort without lowering its quality.

As channel manager, Gabriel Baker-Hunt can see KingSammeLIVE’s metrics directly. He used them to learn what works for that audience, then cut out everything that didn’t need to be there. “I was able to figure out what works for that channel, and I managed to optimize my workflow as much as possible,” he says.

He has been reading audiences for years. Whenever one of his videos went live, he would spend the first full week reading the comments, noting what people enjoyed and what he could do better. The metrics simply gave that habit more precise tools.

His first pass through raw footage is a good example of efficiency. Instead of watching hours of recording at normal speed, he plays it at two to four times speed and cuts out silences and filler as he goes. By the end, the timeline is shorter, and he already knows the story.

Asked whether the daily pace changed how he thinks about editing, he gives a tidy answer. It didn’t change his view of editing itself, he says. “I would say it has changed how I think about optimization to increase my work output.” He then takes those lessons back to the main KingSammelot channel.

There’s a quiet point here about wellbeing, too. Gabriel Baker-Hunt names his own wellbeing as one of the things he had to manage. The buffer and the streamlined workflow aren’t just tricks for producing more videos. They keep a demanding schedule sustainable.

Another reason a buffer suits Gabriel Baker-Hunt so well is geography. He lives in England, and almost everyone he works with is in the Americas.

He describes a six-hour gap between himself and his client. That leaves two options, neither of them great. “I either end up working into the early hours of the next day,” he says, “or I need to wait 4-6 hours to hear a response back.” Team meetings are hard to schedule for the same reason. On top of that, he has to deal with exchange rates and international fees on his pay.

For an editor on a daily schedule, a four-hour wait for an answer could be a disaster. With three videos in hand, it’s an inconvenience. The time difference doesn’t go away, but it stops controlling his day.

His role still depends on staying in touch. As lead editor, he helps other team members, talks through plans for future videos, and sometimes works directly with the creator on tight deadlines and brand deals. “A lot of this requires strong communication skills,” he says.

He traces those skills back to school, where he ran the STEM club. His job was to take a task, break it into steps others could understand, set goals, and help people along the way. It turns out to be good training for leading a team of editors spread across several time zones.

Being prepared doesn’t mean everything goes to plan. Gabriel Baker-Hunt learned that early on at KingSammelot.

He arrived with the style he had used on most of his earlier videos, plus the trial edit that won him the job. Then the notes on his first draft came back. “I received a lot of notes, and to be honest I got a bit worried about my job as they needed some major changes,” he admits.

Most people who have started a new job will recognize that feeling. What matters is what he did next. “I was proactive with it,” he says. He kept the parts of his approach that worked, made the changes, and “had the next draft prepared soon after.”

His first video for the channel, “I Gave Awful Steam Games 5-Star Reviews”, went on to pass 2.3 million views. Since then, the channel has gained more than a million subscribers. Gabriel Baker-Hunt says he now has “a very strong grasp” of what that audience wants, and the creator’s responses to his work show it.

The creator still has the final say on every video, and Gabriel Baker-Hunt respects that. “A lot of the channel’s voice is his own,” he says. Within that voice, he adds his own ideas and “a touch of my own personality and flair.”

It’s the same attitude as the three-video buffer. Expect some bumps, respond quickly, and leave enough room to fix things properly.

If you ask Gabriel Baker-Hunt what has helped his career most, he doesn’t name software or a particular skill. He names people. “The most valuable asset I have gathered over my journey is the connections I made in the video editing industry,” he says.

His own story bears that out. His first paid role came in 2023, when a friend needed editors. That job led to his current client about a year later. Each step came from someone who had seen his work and trusted him with the next one.

Over the next decade, he hopes to keep building those connections and to go “beyond displaying my work for solely YouTube audiences.” He hasn’t said exactly where that will be. Knowing him, he has probably already thought through a few options.

Meanwhile, the daily routine continues. Somewhere in England, a video is being cut and a thumbnail designed for tomorrow, or more likely for three days from now. Viewers around the world will watch it without thinking about the six-hour gap or the planning behind it.

That is the point of the three videos in his back pocket. When everything is prepared properly, nobody notices the preparation. They just enjoy a new video, right on time, every single day.

Gabriel Baker-Hunt is a British freelance video editor and thumbnail designer who works with American YouTube creators. He is entirely self-taught. He started experimenting with stop-motion films in 2014, then moved on to iMovie, Pinnacle Studio and LumaFusion before mastering Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop.

His first paid editing role came in 2023. In September 2024, he joined KingSammelot, a channel with 1.59 million subscribers. His edits there include “You Have A 0.01% Chance To Beat This Level”, with nearly 5 million views, and “Can You Make A Better Geometry Dash Level Than AI?”, which reached YouTube’s trending page. Since February 2026, he has also been Lead Video Editor, thumbnail designer, and manager for KingSammeLIVE, a daily-upload channel that now has 651,000 subscribers.

In total, the videos he has worked on have passed 40 million views. He is known for his sharp pacing and comedic timing, and for thumbnails that honestly reflect what the video contains. He studied Computer Science in Game Development at the University of Derby. Looking ahead, he hopes to take his work beyond YouTube.