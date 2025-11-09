G. Darrell Hulsey: Buying a Business? Read This First

Buying a business offers the advantage of stepping into an operation that already has customers, systems, and revenue in place. However, the process is far more complex than simply handing over a check. It involves strategic planning, clear goal setting, thorough research, and strong negotiation skills. As noted by Darrell Hulsey, knowing what you’re looking for, what you can afford, and what to watch out for can help you avoid common pitfalls. Many buyers overlook hidden liabilities or enter industries they know little about, which can lead to trouble down the road.

It helps to understand key terms early on. Assets refer to what the business owns, like equipment or inventory. Goodwill reflects the intangible value—brand reputation, loyal customers, or vendor relationships. Liabilities include any debts or obligations the business carries, which can affect your decision.

Online businesses, retail stores, and service-based operations each come with different challenges. A local coffee shop may require managing staff and inventory daily, while an e-commerce store could demand digital marketing skills and logistics planning. Some industries might also have regulatory hurdles or seasonal fluctuations that need to be factored in.

Defining Your Goals and Budget

Before diving into listings, it’s important to know what kind of business fits your lifestyle, experience, and long-term ambitions. Someone with a background in hospitality might feel at home running a small restaurant, while another buyer may prefer a low-overhead service business that can operate remotely. The clearer your criteria, the easier it becomes to filter viable options. In some cases, your personal interests can also guide you toward an industry where you’ll be more engaged.

Knowing how much you can invest is just as important as the purchase price. Beyond the initial cost, there are payroll expenses, rent, technology needs, and other operational costs to consider. If you’re relying on financing, explore small business loans, personal savings, or even seller financing arrangements. These choices will shape what’s realistically within reach. Be mindful of cash flow projections and how long it will take for the business to break even under your ownership.

Searching for the Right Business

Buyers often start their search through online marketplaces like BizBuySell, but many successful deals also come from personal referrals or industry contacts. Business brokers can provide guidance and access to listings not publicly advertised, while networking with professionals in your target field may uncover opportunities before they hit the open market. Attending industry events or joining local business associations can also help you stay informed.

When reviewing a potential business, pay close attention to the numbers and seller commentary. A strong cash flow and consistent revenue trend can signal stability. On the other hand, vague details or unexplained declines in performance might suggest deeper issues. A business that looks good on paper isn’t always the right fit, especially if it requires skills or time commitments that don’t align with your strengths. Consider also how scalable the business is and whether there’s room to expand its offerings or customer base.

Reviewing the Business in Detail

Once you’ve found a promising candidate, due diligence becomes the most critical step. This is where you verify financial records, review tax returns, and examine contracts or legal issues that could impact ownership. A business with strong revenue might still carry hidden obligations like pending lawsuits or unresolved tax debts, which could complicate the transition. It’s also worth understanding why the seller is moving on. Retirement, burnout, or shifting priorities are common, but if the business has declining sales or increased competition, those factors should be weighed carefully.

Structuring the Deal and Making an Offer

Valuation is where many deals get serious. Methods like comparing similar sales or using earnings multiples can give you a ballpark figure, but each business has unique variables. A business with loyal staff and steady recurring revenue may warrant a higher price than one reliant on a few seasonal clients. The location, lease terms, and market trends can also play a role in determining fair value.

Once you have a price in mind, drafting a letter of intent helps outline your interest and sets expectations before diving into legal contracts. Negotiations may include requests for seller support during the transition or adjustments based on the business’s recent performance. Flexibility on both sides often leads to a smoother agreement. Having experienced professionals involved early can help prevent misunderstandings or delays.

Steps to Finalize the Purchase and Move Forward

Closing a deal involves more than just signing paperwork. You’ll need legal agreements, updated licenses, and clear terms about what assets or liabilities are transferring. Having a strong team—typically an attorney, accountant, and possibly a broker—can help you avoid costly missteps. Your team can also assist with compliance checks and ensure all documentation is in order.

After the sale, your focus shifts to integration. Building trust with staff, understanding day-to-day operations, and maintaining customer relationships are key in the first few months. Whether you plan to keep the business as it is or make changes, how you manage the transition sets the tone for future success.