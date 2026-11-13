Funeral Viewing Options That Build Value and Profit

A family choosing cremation may still want a quiet moment with their loved one through a funeral viewing before saying goodbye. Some may want relatives and friends to gather, while others may prefer private time with those closest to them.

For Funeral Professionals, the arrangement conversation can begin with a simple question: What kind of farewell feels right for this family? The answer can help determine the setting, presentation, timing, and level of formality that best fits their wishes.

Cremation Does Not End the Funeral Viewing Conversation

Cremation describes what happens to the body after death, but it does not determine how a family must say goodbye. A family may choose cremation while still wanting a viewing, visitation, identification, or another opportunity to spend time with their loved one.

Many families want an ongoing way to gather even after cremation. The Foresight Companies’ 2025 Funeral and Cemetery Consumer Behavior Study documents this. In 2025, 46% of consumers wanted cremated remains placed at a location they can visit, up from 43%.

The finding reflects the range of expectations surrounding cremation, making it worthwhile to discuss available choices rather than assume what a family wants.

Funeral Professionals can introduce viewing as one part of the arrangement rather than presenting it as something tied exclusively to burial. Families can then consider the setting and type of gathering that suit their needs.

Start With What the Family Wants From the Farewell

The most useful viewing discussion starts with the family’s needs rather than a particular product. Asking what they hope the gathering will provide can reveal whether they want private time, a shared gathering, or an opportunity for certain relatives to see the deceased before cremation.

Questions can remain simple:

Would you like close family members to have private time with your loved one?

Are relatives or friends expecting an opportunity to gather?

Would you prefer a formal viewing or something more intimate?

Are there cultural, religious, or personal traditions you want to preserve?

Would a viewing take place before a larger service or on its own?

Listening first gives Funeral Professionals a clear foundation for discussing arrangements. It also helps ensure the service reflects the family rather than a standard format.

Different Funeral Viewing Settings Call for Different Presentations

A larger gathering may call for a presentation familiar to families who expect a traditional service. A private identification or farewell may require something more contained.

Ceremonial rental caskets give funeral homes another way to provide a formal viewing without requiring the family to purchase a casket for cremation. Starmark’s ceremonial rental caskets and rental casket inserts give Funeral Professionals flexibility when the planned service calls for a casket presentation.

The distinction between purchasing and renting should be explained plainly. Families can understand what each choice involves and decide whether a rental presentation fits the service they have in mind.

A Private Farewell May Need a Different Setting

Not every viewing needs the atmosphere of a larger visitation. Some families may want only a few people present, particularly when the purpose is identification or a quiet final moment.

The Chaise Bed Viewer® provides another setting for those circumstances. Its design offers a less clinical presentation than a standard examination table, while its roller bed system accommodates the appropriate insert for the viewing.

A private farewell may also have a different schedule from a larger visitation. Funeral Professionals can arrange a smaller window for immediate family members when that approach better suits the circumstances.

Direct Cremation Can Still Leave Room for Goodbye

Direct cremation arrangements can differ in how families want to handle the time before cremation. Some may want no viewing, while others may want a brief opportunity for immediate family members to see their loved one.

A viewing container can provide a practical choice when a family wants that opportunity without planning a larger ceremony. Starmark’s Vista™ Viewing Container is designed for identification viewings and private farewells, giving Funeral Professionals another presentation option for these arrangements.

The conversation should distinguish a brief private viewing from a full visitation. Clear expectations help families understand what the arrangement involves without suggesting that one type of farewell is more appropriate than another.

Personalization Does Not Have to Mean a Larger Service

Personalization can involve small details that reflect the person being remembered. A family may want photographs nearby, a particular arrangement of flowers, familiar music, or a quieter environment for close relatives.

Families often do not know the full range of options available to them. The Foresight Companies’ 2025 Funeral and Cemetery Consumer Behavior Study measured this gap directly. Professionals estimated consumer awareness of products and services at 61%, while actual consumer awareness averaged just 29%.

That gap suggests professionals sometimes assume families know more than they do. It shows why Funeral Professionals should present the choices and let families describe what feels meaningful. A family may envision a fuller tribute or prefer a few quiet, cherished touches.

Starmark’s personalization options can be considered alongside the service when a family wants the presentation to feel more personal. The goal is to select details that have meaning rather than add elements because they are available.

Viewing Choices Can Add Value Without Feeling Like an Upsell

Offering several approaches gives families room to consider a farewell that fits their circumstances. A Funeral Professional can explain what each choice involves and how the setting may affect the experience.

Starmark’s Director’s Choice™ Merchandising Program can support that discussion by giving Funeral Professionals a way to present cremation-related choices. Its role differs from personalization: the merchandising program helps organize and communicate available choices, while personalization focuses on details a family may select for its specific farewell.

Clear presentation gives families space to compare arrangements without feeling pressured. When choices are explained in relation to their needs, the discussion stays centered on the service they want.

Let the Family Decide What Saying Goodbye Looks Like

Funeral viewing does not have to follow one formula. A formal visitation, private farewell, identification viewing, or brief gathering can each have a place depending on what the family wants and what the funeral home can provide.

For Funeral Professionals, offering viewing choices creates room to serve families thoughtfully while adapting cremation arrangements to different expectations. Starmark’s range of viewing containers, ceremonial rental products, and related presentation options can help funeral homes accommodate those differences without losing sight of the purpose behind the service.

When families receive clear choices and time to consider them, the arrangement becomes less about selecting a package and more about creating a farewell that feels right. Contact Starmark to discuss viewing solutions that can help your funeral home support different types of farewells with care and confidence.