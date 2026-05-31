Frontnode Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification as Part of Its Long-Term Growth and Regulatory Strategy

Frontnode, operated by Quickbyte Global OÜ, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, marking another milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, cybersecurity, operational resilience, and regulatory readiness as Europe’s digital asset industry continues to mature.

The company currently serves more than 100,000 customers across Europe and internationally and has continued investing in the infrastructure, governance frameworks, and operational controls needed to support long-term growth in an increasingly regulated environment.

Frontnode operates under an Estonian virtual asset service provider authorization issued by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit and provides services related to Bitcoin exchange, custody, and transfers through its platform.

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard is internationally recognized as a benchmark for information security management and focuses on risk management, internal controls, operational security, and continuous improvement.

The certification comes at a time when digital asset companies across Europe are preparing for the implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which is expected to reshape the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency businesses and establish a more unified framework for the industry.

“Europe’s digital asset sector is entering a new phase where governance, operational maturity and long-term resilience matter just as much as innovation,” said Tanel Tarkmees, CEO and Management Board Member at Frontnode.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification is an important milestone in our long-term commitment to operational quality, security and regulatory readiness.”

Beyond the certification itself, Frontnode has expanded its governance and advisory capabilities with additional expertise across compliance, finance, operations, risk management, blockchain infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The company also works with a network of partners providing support across technology, compliance, internal audit, and operational functions.

As institutional participation in digital assets continues to grow and regulatory standards become more established, many market observers believe trust, transparency, and operational excellence will become key differentiators among service providers.

According to Frontnode, strengthening governance and operational controls is intended to support sustainable growth, regulatory alignment, and future expansion opportunities across Europe under the MiCA framework.

“We believe the European market will increasingly favour transparent, well-governed and operationally resilient digital asset providers. Our focus is on building a sustainable infrastructure with a long-term perspective.” said Tarkmees.

The company continues its MiCA licensing process and related European passporting efforts over the coming quarters.

About Frontnode

Frontnode is a Bitcoin-focused digital asset platform operated by Quickbyte Global OÜ, headquartered in Estonia. The company provides services related to Bitcoin exchange, custody, and transfers and currently serves more than 100,000 customers across Europe and internationally.