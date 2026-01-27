From Warehouse to the World: Five Emerging Artists Debut Bold Visions at TERRADA ART AWARD 2025

In the canal-side district of Tennoz, Tokyo, a new generation of creative talent is taking center stage. The TERRADA ART AWARD 2025 Finalist Exhibition, hosted by Warehouse TERRADA, has officially opened, showcasing five artists whose works push the boundaries of sculpture, performance, and interdisciplinary research.

The exhibition, held in the industrial-chic G3-6F event space of a renovated warehouse, runs from January 16 through February 1, 2026. Admission is free, reflecting the award’s mission to make cutting-edge contemporary art accessible to the public.

A Platform for Global Ambition

Now in its third edition, the TERRADA ART AWARD has established itself as one of Asia’s premier launchpads for emerging artists. Unlike many traditional competitions, this award emphasizes long-term support; each finalist receives a ¥3,000,000 creation grant, along with professional development opportunities and logistical support.

Selected by an international jury for their conceptual depth and technical excellence, this year’s finalists represent a diverse cross-section of the contemporary scene:

Daisuke Kuroda (Yuki Terase Award): Kuroda explores the “spectral traces” of urban history. His installation uses video and sculpture to re-examine the legacy of postwar abstraction, specifically imagining dialogues between sculptors regarding Constantin Brancusi’s Bird in Space.

Yuki Kobayashi (Meruro Washida Award): In The Wing Chun Project, Kobayashi blends martial arts with performance. By tracing the history of Southern Chinese Wing Chun, his work examines colonial histories and the tension between tradition and modern identity.

Sakura Koretsune (Yukie Kamiya Award): Focusing on the intricate bond between humans and whales, Koretsune's research-driven practice translates oral histories and maritime techniques into "speculative toy objects" that preserve collective memory.

Yuske Taninaka (Takahiro Kaneshima Award): Taninaka investigates the human body outside the constraints of productivity. His installations frame physical vulnerability not as a weakness, but as a space for shared experience and solidarity.

Claire Fujita (Daito Manabe Award): Using kinetic and natural elements, Fujita explores the subtle relationships between people and their environments, offering a meditative counterpoint to the speed of modern life.

Beyond the Gallery Walls

The award’s holistic approach is bolstered by partners such as Japan Airlines and Ruinart, providing finalists with research funding, art materials, and even long-term storage solutions—a nod to Warehouse TERRADA’s heritage as a storage specialist.

As Tennoz continues to evolve into a premier arts destination, the 2025 Finalist Exhibition serves as a reminder of Tokyo’s role as a vital hub for cultural exchange and artistic innovation.