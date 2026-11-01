From Vancouver to Dubai: iSwiss Pay CEO Christopher Aleo to Speak at Global Finance Summit

iSwiss Pay’s Canadian connection will form part of its international story as chief executive Christopher Aleo participates as a speaker at the Dubai FinTech Summit on November 2 and 3, 2026.

The payments business has a Canadian corporate presence through Vancouver-based iSwiss Pay Limited. Aleo’s participation places that connection within a gathering of financial institutions, investors and technology companies at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Organized by Dubai International Financial Center, the summit is now in its fourth edition and is a central event of Dubai Future Finance Week. Its programme brings together businesses operating across North America, Europe, Asia and the Gulf, with a line-up spanning investment management, capital markets and financial technology.

Among the announced participants are Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, and Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton. Nicolas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Asset Management, and Chris Hogbin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Asset Management, further reflect the investment industry’s presence at the event.

The programme also includes Kentaro Okuda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nomura Holdings, and Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange of India. The host financial center will be represented by Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

For Canadian readers, iSwiss Pay adds a Vancouver link to this international line-up. The company operates in international payments and multicurrency services, an area relevant to businesses managing customers, suppliers and transactions across national borders.

Aleo, a Swiss-Italian executive, leads a business whose development ambitions include extending its international network and broadening the reach of instant payments. Its Canadian corporate presence is one element of that international profile, alongside a focus on connecting services across different markets.

His participation in Dubai comes within a wider discussion about how established institutions and specialist fintech businesses are adapting to changes in financial services. While their scale and activities differ, the companies attending share an interest in the infrastructure connecting financial markets.

For iSwiss Pay, the summit provides a platform to participate in that conversation. For its Canadian business, it links a Vancouver-based corporate presence with an event drawing senior financial figures from around the world.