From Stopwatch to Software: How Patient-Turning Is Going Automated

For decades, the most important piece of equipment at the bedside of a bedbound patient has been a stopwatch. Nurses turn the patient roughly every two hours, day and night, to prevent the pressure injuries that develop when blood flow is cut off from the skin. The rule is simple. The execution, especially in understaffed wards and overnight in care homes, is not. Missed cycles add up, and the wounds that follow are slow, expensive, and sometimes fatal.

A quieter shift has been taking place in this corner of healthcare technology over the past five years. Specialist manufacturers across Europe have moved beyond the older alternating-pressure mattresses found in most hospitals and have built a new category: automated lateral-turning mattresses that perform the two-hourly turn on their own, on a programmed schedule, without staff intervention. The category is small but growing fast, driven by aging populations, persistent nursing shortages, and the 2026 European pressure injury guideline that explicitly recommends continuous offloading where staffing realities allow.

How the technology actually works

An automated lateral turning mattress contains a network of inflatable air cells controlled by a small onboard computer. The cells inflate and deflate in sequence to rotate the patient gently from side to side, through an angle of up to 40 degrees, on a cycle that can be set as short as 30 minutes. Sensors track skin temperature and humidity at the contact surfaces, and a separate microclimate system manages the heat and moisture that build up between the body and the mattress. Head and leg sections elevate independently, and most systems can be operated from a small remote control by the patient or the caregiver.

The clinical effect is straightforward. The patient never lies on the same area of skin for long enough to cut off the local blood supply. Reactive blood flow restores oxygen and nutrients to tissue that would otherwise begin to die. The shear forces that develop during a manual turn, where the skin slides slightly against the sheet as a body is shifted, are largely eliminated. The same physical job a nurse has done by hand for a century is now done continuously and at a finer time resolution by a piece of hardware.

Why hospitals and procurement teams are paying attention

The hospital case for this category has always been clinical, but the case that has changed is operational. UK and continental hospitals report ongoing nursing shortages, with the bedside repositioning task often the first to slip when shifts run thin. Hospital-acquired pressure injuries place a substantial annual cost burden on the NHS through extended stays, dressings, and treatment, and remain a recurring theme in avoidable-harm reviews. A mattress that runs the turning schedule autonomously removes a single operational dependency that has been hard to staff against for a decade.

The second driver is resilience. Cyprus-based manufacturer ABeWER, founded by gerontologist Christos Chapeshis and active for more than thirty years in pressure care, brought a new variant of its multiTURN® 6 system to ROMMEDICA in Bucharest last year. The newer EBT model is built around two ideas: a patient-transfer feature that allows a patient to be moved between beds and theatres without leaving the mattress, and an inflation system that holds the patient on a fully supported surface for more than twenty-four hours during a complete loss of mains power. The combination has clear value in intensive care and surgery, and has also attracted interest from procurement teams in regions exposed to grid instability and from emergency planners modeling patient evacuation during prolonged outages.

The category is increasingly export-led. ABeWER, for example, announced distribution partnerships in Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and Malta in December 2025, alongside its existing network across the European Union. CE certification under the EU MDR 2017/745 framework is a baseline expectation for hospital procurement in this segment, and the regulatory bar is rising rather than falling. Smaller manufacturers without a documented clinical evidence base are being filtered out of public-sector tenders.

The next set of changes is likely to be software-driven. Several manufacturers are now integrating skin temperature and humidity data into hospital electronic records, enabling earlier warning of tissue ischemia before a wound forms. Others are building wireless protocols that allow a single nursing-station dashboard to monitor the position and microclimate of every bed on a ward at once. The leap from the stopwatch to the schedule has happened. The leap from the schedule to a properly instrumented bedside data layer is what hospitals and the manufacturers serving them are now building toward.

For a category that has been quietly modernizing for decades, 2026 is beginning to look like the year the change moves from specialist procurement into mainstream pressure care.