From Horses to Jobs: How Argentina Polo School Is Transforming Parque Camet in Mar del Plata into an Economic Engine

In the northern green belt of the coastal city, where pine trees and open fields define the landscape of Parque Camet, a quiet transformation is underway. What was once a traditional sporting enclave is increasingly becoming a local economic engine—driven not by mass tourism or industry, but by horses, lessons, and a new generation of polo enthusiasts.

At the center of this shift is the partnership between the Argentina Polo School and the historic Mar del Plata Polo Club—an institution founded nearly a century ago and long considered a cornerstone of polo on Argentina’s Atlantic coast.

From elite sport to local ecosystem

Traditionally associated with Argentina’s rural elite, polo in Mar del Plata is undergoing a process of “democratization.” The Argentina Polo School has positioned itself as an entry point for beginners, tourists, and amateur riders, offering structured lessons, training programs, and immersive experiences.

But beyond sport, these programs are quietly reshaping the local economy.

Each new student represents more than a lesson booked. They generate demand for instructors, horse trainers, grooms, veterinarians, and maintenance staff. The infrastructure required—stables, fields, equipment, and logistics—creates a network of employment that extends well beyond the pitch.

“The model is not just about teaching polo,” says a local polo instructor. “It’s about creating an ecosystem around it.”

Cavalcades and experiential tourism

One of the most significant drivers of this growth is experiential tourism. Through guided horseback rides and “polo day” experiences, the school has tapped into a broader audience: visitors seeking authentic Argentine culture.

According to tourism listings, the school offers polo lessons combined with horseback experiences in natural surroundings, attracting travelers who may have never considered the sport before.

These cavalcades—often set against the wooded trails and open landscapes of Parque Camet—require guides, horse care teams, logistics coordination, and hospitality services. In effect, each ride becomes a micro-enterprise.

For the surrounding neighborhood, this means steady activity beyond the traditional summer peak. Unlike seasonal beach tourism, polo training and equestrian experiences extend into shoulder seasons, stabilizing income flows.

Revitalizing Parque Camet’s sporting identity

The impact is also spatial. Parque Camet, historically a recreational green space, is being redefined as a multi-use equestrian and sporting hub.

The Mar del Plata Polo Club, with its fields and stables, has embraced a more open model—hosting tournaments, lessons, and public events that invite broader community participation.

Events like the Superliga and local cups bring together players, spectators, vendors, and service providers, turning match days into economic opportunities. Food trucks, equipment suppliers, and event staff all become part of the polo-driven economy.

This shift reflects a deliberate strategy: opening the traditionally closed world of polo to a wider public while anchoring it in local development.

Job creation beyond the obvious

The employment impact extends into multiple layers:

Direct jobs : instructors, riders, horse trainers

: instructors, riders, horse trainers Support roles : stable workers, farriers, veterinarians

: stable workers, farriers, veterinarians Tourism services : guides, coordinators, hospitality staff

: guides, coordinators, hospitality staff Event economy: organizers, vendors, media, transport

Crucially, many of these roles are accessible without elite backgrounds in polo. As the sport becomes more structured and educational, it creates entry points for local workers to build skills and careers.

A model of regional polo development

The Argentina Polo School was founded with a clear mission: to expand polo beyond its traditional strongholds like Palermo or Pilar and establish a new center on the Atlantic coast.

In Mar del Plata, that vision is materializing—not just in sporting terms, but as a localized development model where sport, tourism, and employment intersect.

The result is a subtle but meaningful transformation. What was once a niche sporting activity is now contributing to the identity and economy of an entire neighborhood.

Looking ahead

As more international visitors seek authentic, experience-based travel—and as Argentina continues to position itself as the global capital of polo—the role of regional hubs like Parque Camet is likely to grow.

In Mar del Plata, the equation is simple but powerful:

more lessons → more horses → more jobs → more community.

And in the quiet rhythm of hooves across the grass, a new kind of local development is taking shape.