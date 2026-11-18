The A.R.C. came out on July 21 and was featured at San Diego Comic-Con later that week. Over the summer and fall, Tim Disney took the graphic novel to a Venice bookstore, a Tacoma independent, a literary bar in Manhattan’s East Village, and a comic shop in Albuquerque. By November, the public schedule also included a conversation at Detroit Public Library.

Published by GUNGNIR, The A.R.C. is a satirical science fiction graphic novel created by Disney, written with JC Lacek, and illustrated by Vincent Jolas Dubourg. It opens at a conference in the Amazon, where global elites promise to solve climate change and instead contract a highly contagious virus that goes undetected until its host tells a lie. Then it kills. The attendees fly home, and much of the story unfolds aboard a cruise ship marketed as sustainable, among a single mother and her teenage daughter, a born-again preacher, and a Norwegian captain.

At Comic-Con, Disney joined a panel on political satire and subversive storytelling with Lacek, GUNGNIR publisher Matthew Medney, cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, and writers Deric A. Hughes and Ben Raab. It was a fitting setting for a book about spectacle and the stories people are willing to believe.

Disney traces the idea to the early pandemic. “The idea came out of the pandemic years,” he told SYFY Wire, recalling months of watching the news and coming to see dishonesty as a contagion in its own right. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he pointed to the everyday exaggerations of advertising as well as the lies of public figures.

After Comic-Con came a series of smaller events. In late July, Disney appeared at Good Girl Books in Venice in conversation with immersive journalism pioneer Nonny de la Peña. He signed at DIESEL in Santa Monica on August 6, then spent the end of August in Knoxville and Memphis. At Novel in Memphis, a Memphis Flyer reporter interviewed him onstage, and a local public radio program taped an episode with him.

In September, Disney read at Explore Booksellers in Aspen and King’s Books in Tacoma. The October schedule included KGB Bar and New York Comic Con, followed by 57th Street Books in Chicago on October 28 and Astro-Zombies in Albuquerque on October 29. Detroit Public Library listed a November 12 conversation with journalist and science fiction writer Keith Owens.

The book itself resists a fast read. Footnotes, invented citations, marginalia, and mock advertisements run beneath the story, and real public figures appear only to be killed by their own dishonesty. Percival Everett placed the book in the tradition of MAD and National Lampoon. Cory Doctorow called it bitterly funny, and Adam McKay argued that the premise would have seemed absurd twenty years ago. Abigail Disney, the author’s sister, used her blurb to complain about having agreed to write one.

Disney came to comics after a long career in film and technology. He has produced, written, or directed films that screened at Sundance, Telluride, and SXSW, ran the virtual reality company Virtual World Entertainment from 1990 to 1997, and co-directs the Los Angeles art space 2413 Hyperion. At Comic-Con, The A.R.C. was part of a panel about what satire can do. At places like Novel in Memphis and Good Girl Books in Venice, the book itself became the subject of an evening’s conversation.