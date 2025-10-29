From Barracks to Briefs: Enlisted Marines Transition to Legal Careers Through New Program

Marine Corps 2nd Lt. William Hardwick has been recognized as one of the first candidates selected for the prestigious Enlisted to Judge Advocate Program, a new initiative designed to provide enlisted Marines with a pathway to becoming legal professionals within the Marine Corps.

Before earning his officer commission, Hardwick served as a sergeant and legal services specialist, gaining valuable experience that has paved the way for his selection in this competitive program. The Enlisted to Judge Advocate Program allows qualified enlisted Marines to receive a fully funded education at an American Bar Association-accredited law school while remaining on active duty.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Hardwick stated. He encouraged other enlisted personnel interested in the program to explore their options and engage with current judge advocates to better understand the role.

To qualify for the program, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher, score a minimum of 150 on the LSAT, and have four to eight years of active service without any disciplinary actions. The selection board for the fiscal year 25 cycle concluded in August, although the program has an annual application process.

The benefits of the program extend beyond education. As Hardwick elaborated, “The big benefit of this program is you continue to be active duty while you are in law school, with no break in service and no break in benefits.” Participants will receive active-duty pay and housing allowances during their studies, allowing them to maintain financial stability while pursuing their legal careers. Additionally, all three years of law school will contribute to their retirement eligibility, should they choose to serve a full 20-year career.

Before joining the Enlisted to Judge Advocate Program, Hardwick held the position of noncommissioned officer in charge of the Defense Services Organization at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. His supervisor, Marine Corps Maj. Lauren Neal, praised his leadership and commitment, emphasizing how his background and courtroom experience distinguished him as a standout candidate for the program.

“He consistently demonstrated the kind of leadership and judgment we strive to instill in every Marine,” Neal remarked. “He brings operational insight, credibility, and a deep commitment to the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage, and commitment.”

Currently, Hardwick is attending Fordham University in New York City, where he is working diligently to achieve his ambition of serving as a judge advocate in the Marine Corps. With his dedication and experience, Hardwick is poised to make significant contributions to the legal field within the military.