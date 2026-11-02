From a Regional Award to Two World Titles: How Octane.Rent Built a Year That Ends in Miami

Twelve months ago, Octane.Rent collected a regional award at the World Luxury Travel Awards. In 2026, the Dubai luxury and sports car rental company returned with two titles: Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East and Best Sports Car Rentals in the United Arab Emirates. Between the two results it also opened its first location outside the UAE, in Brickell, Miami. The sequence shows how a rental house with a Dubai address turns delivery, fleet depth and fast answers into recognition that travelers can verify.

2025: The first regional award

The starting point was a Regional Winner title in 2025. The World Luxury Travel Awards compare companies in the same category at country, regional, continent and global level, so a regional title places a business among the strongest in its part of the world. Octane.Rent used the result to invest in its fleet, its online booking and its customer support, and those are still the areas the company names when it describes its plans.

2026: Two titles and a Continent Winner listing

This year the Octane.Rent profile on the awards website lists the company as a 2026 Continent Winner, and Octane.Rent holds the two titles named above. The 2026 edition is the sixth annual program. Guests, travel agents and tour operators nominate establishments, voters cast one vote per email address for each establishment, and the organizers state that the size of a business is not considered. A fleet of several hundred cars competes on the same terms as any other nominee, and the result follows the votes of people who used the service.

What the vote rewards in a rental business

The organizers describe voting as based on the experience as a whole, including service excellence, attention to detail and efficiency. For a rental company, those words describe concrete moments: how fast a booking is confirmed, what state the car is in when it arrives, how soon someone answers a message at midnight. Octane.Rent publishes the routines behind each moment:

Fleet More than 400 vehicles across 31+ brands in the UAE, from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz to SUVs, convertibles and everyday cars Delivery 24/7 to Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, hotels and private residences Inspection 60-point check before every handover Insurance Included in the rental Support Phone, WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram; replies on WhatsApp and Telegram within five minutes Reviews 4.9 out of 5 on Google from more than 1,700 reviews; 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot for Dubai

Rentals run by the day, week or month, so a weekend with a Ferrari and a six-month stay in an executive sedan use the same booking flow. The website works in English, German, Russian, French and Spanish, shows prices in dirhams, dollars and euros, and accepts Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Returning customers can use the Octane Quantum and Octane Platinum loyalty cards.

Why two categories matter

The two titles measure different things. Best Luxury Car Rental Company in the Middle East compares rental businesses across the whole region and rewards breadth: sedans, SUVs and limousine-class cars for guests who care about arrival. Best Sports Car Rentals in the United Arab Emirates looks at performance cars in the country where Octane.Rent began, where visitors rent supercars for the coast road, the desert drive or the photo shoot at the marina. A single company holding both titles covers the full range from a chauffeur-ready Rolls-Royce to a Lamborghini for the weekend.

2026: Miami as the next chapter

Octane.Rent opened its first international location in Brickell, Miami, in 2026. Miami shares the profile of Dubai: international visitors, a wealthy resident base and a year-round season for open-top driving. The Miami catalog covers 26 brands in ten categories.

Luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Continental GT, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Sports cars Lamborghini Huracán, Ferrari, Audi R8, Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang Convertibles Bentley Continental GT, Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, BMW 4 Series Cabrio, Mini Cooper SUVs Mercedes G63 AMG, Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, Porsche Cayenne, BMW X7, Chevrolet Tahoe, Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S Plaid and Cybertruck, Porsche Taycan, Rolls-Royce Spectre Everyday and family Premium sedans, vans, 7-seater cars and economy models such as the Toyota Yaris and Kia K3

The Miami team delivers cars across Miami and Florida, including hotels, residences and Miami International Airport, and takes reservations through the website, WhatsApp, Telegram or by phone. Insurance is included in every order, and rentals are available by the day, week or month. Drivers must be at least 25 years old, with Tesla available from 21 in some cases, and need three years of driving experience.

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